This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MassachusettsTravel MavenLawrence, MA
One Night Only: Celebrate Local Businesses on the South Shore at BOSS Bash!Dianna CarneyRandolph, MA
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
Department of Public Safety announces updated mission and values, creation of new positionsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 16 Ohio State erupts with nine goals in 9-2 victory over BentleyThe LanternColumbus, OH
waghostwriter.com
JV girls’ field hockey ties 2-2 with Groton-Dunstable
The JV girls’ field hockey team tied 2-2 with Groton-Dunstable Regional on Monday, Oct. 17 after GD scored the last point. The WA team will play another game against Newton High School on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at the Westford Trustees Field at 4:30 pm. Their current record is 9-4-3.
Route 135 reopens in Framingham after freight train derailment
FRAMINGHAM – Route 135 in Framingham re-opened early Monday morning after a freight train derailed near Cedar Street Sunday morning.The CSX train with six railcars and one locomotive was heading to CP Framingham Yard when it derailed around 10 a.m. near Waverly Street.A CSX spokesperson said five of the six cars that went off the tracks had hazardous chemicals. All of the cars stayed upright and no leaks or injuries were reported.
thelocalne.ws
185 years ago today: I drive no cattle to Ipswich hills
There is no known written evidence that the noted author Henry David Thoreau (1817-1862) ever set. foot in the center of Ipswich. He did visit the nearby towns of Gloucester, Rockport, Manchester-by-the-Sea, and Newburyport, on some of these occasions to give public lectures. However, he did tread within the town...
NECN
This New Spot Has Some of the Boston Area's Best Thai Food (at Great Prices)
When it comes to Thai food in the Greater Boston area, it can be difficult to find a restaurant that disappoints. The vast majority serve up delicious dishes whether they’re full-service dining spots or little takeout places. But even though most offer above-average fare, there are still different levels...
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Oct 16 to Oct 22
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Oct 16 to Oct 22. There were 199 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,600-square-foot home on Misty Meadow Lane in Oxford that sold for $400,000.
whdh.com
State Police: All lanes of 495 north & south closed in Chelmsford due to downed power lines
CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - All of I-495 going north and south through Chelmsford is closed to traffic as crews respond to reports of downed power lines in the area, according to officials. MassDOT said that the lines were down near exit 88 on 495 southbound. The agency asked drivers to...
Boston software CEO killed crossing the street in Acton
“This is an unfathomable loss to even begin to understand.”. Kevin Shaw, CEO of Boston-based VMS Software, Inc., died earlier this month after he was struck by a car while crossing the street in Acton, the company announced. The Oct. 13 crash happened at approximately 6:33 p.m. on Great Road...
hot969boston.com
I Can’t Believe I Didn’t Know This About…Everett
The city was named after Edward Everett, who served as U.S. Representative, U.S. Senator, and was the 15th Governor of Massachusetts. He also served as President of Harvard University. Everett is a small yet vibrant city in Middlesex County, Massachusetts. It was first settled in 1630 and incorporated 200 years...
WCVB
Littleton High School football player gets big surprise when Marine brother runs onto field
LITTLETON, Mass. — A Littleton High School football player got the surprise of her life before Friday's game when her older brother, who serves in the Marines in Arizona, walked onto the field. Jenna Kivlin, 18 plays left guard on the offensive line, opening up lanes for her teammates,...
lazytrips.com
Is there a ferry from Boston to Nova Scotia?
Nova Scotia is situated northeast of Boston, on the southeastern tip of Canada. It is a peninsula connected to the province of New Brunswick and mainland Canada. There are several ways to make the journey from Boston to Nova Scotia and the most convenient is to take a ferry. You...
Watertown News
Driver Hits Building on Mt. Auburn St., Faces OUI Charge
A Watertown man faces a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol after he drove his vehicle into the side of a Mt. Auburn Street restaurant. On Oct. 10 at about 9:30 p.m., a vehicle struck the building at 18 Mt. Auburn St., near the Watertown Square intersection. The vehicle driven by Travis Degoey, 26, of Watertown, cause minor damage to the side of Ixtapa Cantina, said Watertown Police Lt. James O’Connor.
NECN
Girl Viciously Attacked By 2 Other Students at Medford High School, Mom Says
A vicious attack at a high school in Medford, Massachusetts, sent a sophomore student to the emergency room with a concussion and other injuries, her mom tells NBC10 Boston. The 15-year-old girl's mother says the two other girls who attacked her daughter at Medford High School last Monday started threatening to kill her months ago. Nicole, who asked us not to use her last name, also says school administrators aren't able to stop the daily abuse.
Wrong-Way Driver From Douglas Killed In 2-Car Crash On Route 146: Police
A wrong-way driver from central Massachusetts was killed in a two-car crash close to the Rhode Island border, authorities said. The 42-year-old man from Douglas died in the crash that happened on Route 146 in Uxbridge around 10:19 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, Massachusetts State Police said. Initial investigation revealed...
WCVB
Officials have identified man hit, killed on Interstate 93 in Boston
BOSTON — Massachusetts State Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed on Interstate 93 in Boston. Police said the man was struck on the northbound side of the highway at about 9:40 p.m. Saturday, and came to rest on the southbound side. State police said it...
The Deepest Lake in Massachusetts Is Not What You Think It Is
For those that don't have the time and money to drive all the way to The Cape to go to the ocean (even though I think it's well worth it), we spend a lot of time in Berkshires or Massachusetts in general at what we call "The Lake." Whether you swim and fish at Windsor Lake in North Adams or enjoy live music at Onota Lake in Pittsfield where LIVE 95.9 presents the Live on The Lake concert series during the summer months.
Police seek West Warwick burglary suspect
The department said the man broke into Victoria's Sweets and Bakery on Main Street around 3 a.m. on Oct. 13 and stole money out of the cash register.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Cracked welds delay new N. Washington St. Bridge a year
COMPLETION OF A NEW North Washington Bridge in Boston will take at least a year longer than expected because of mysterious cracks that developed in welds at steel connection points. Jonathan Gulliver, the Massachusetts highway commissioner, said the tiny cracks were first discovered by state inspectors about a year ago.
The Beginning of the End: 1987 South Boston
A time capsule of the way it was in a neighborhood on the brink of gentrification. GBH Archives on social media shares little bits of Boston history in short videos. On Saturday, they posted one filmed in South Boston back in April of 1987 with residents reacting to the new Fan Pier Development happening along the waterfront.
universalhub.com
Residential tower proposed for Soldiers Field Road in Allston as part of complex that would also include a hotel and a performance venue
The Davis Companies have filed plans with the BPDA to replace the old Boston Skating Club and a low-rise hotel on Soldiers Field Road in Allston with a four-building complex that would include 435 apartments in an 18-story tower, 93 condos, a 195-bed hotel, a 200-person entertainment hall and retail space.
Teacher Busted for Allegedly Selling Drugs in Hampton, NH
A Haverhill teacher was charged with selling cocaine to trusted law enforcement sources in Hampton twice in September. Travis Ducharme, 36, of Raymond was charged by the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office October 4 with sales of a controlled drug, transporting drugs in a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled drug. He is a teacher for grades 5-8 at the Dr. Paul C. Nettle School in Haverhill.
