Gary Larson, Baxter Springs
Gary Thomas Larson, 71 of Baxter Springs, died Monday, October 17, 2022 at the Freeman Hospital in Joplin, Mo. Emergency Department. Born October 22, 1950 in Kansas City, Mo., Gary was the son of John Thomas Larson and Shirley Lou (Johnston) Larson. They preceded him in death. Gary was a graduate of Baxter Springs High School with the class of 1968. He then attended Pittsburg Teachers College…
Joseph Carlson, 73, Cherokee
Joseph M. Carlson, 73, of Cherokee, died at 12:09 p.m. Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Via Christi Hospital. Born January 26, 1949, Joe was the son of Hugh and Annie (Krafels) Carlson. He attended St. Rose Grade School in Columbus, Southeast High School in Cherokee and Pittsburg State University, graduating with a degree in manufacturing. Joe worked at McNally’s Manufacturing after graduation. He…
State Treasurer stops in Riverton
Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers made his rounds through Southeast Kansas on Friday, stopping at the Riverton Elementary School to drop off a $5,000 check for the school. The check was a Learning Quest grant to purchase school supplies. Rogers said in the past these funds had been used to advertise the program. “We feel it is better to use the funds explaining the program at the school level. …
RISE Center gets new fence
Local students in the Construction Technology program, led by Kevin Hunt, are constructing a fence at the RISE Center in Columbus as a community service project. The students receive dual credit through area high schools and Coffeyville Community College. Kari Soper from the college stated, “Anytime that we can give back to our community, we are happy to try to work it into the schedule. Our…
CJHS Girl’s Basketball home opener today
The Columbus Junior High School Girls’s Basketball Team opens their 2022 schedule today at the Central School Gyms. Galena is first up on the Lady Titan schedule with a 4:30 p.m. start. Columbus will travel to Baxter Springs, November 1 for their first road trip of the season. Games will begin at 5:30 p.m. in Baxter Springs.
Titan of the Week
Titan Senior, Cole Minor, had a blocked punt and a receiving touchdown in the Columbus win over Parsons, 30-6, Friday night at Titan Stadium. He is being recognized as Titan of the Week. Cole is the official punter/kicker for the Fighting Titans totaling 22 punts on the season for 703 total yards and an average of 32 yards per punt. He has 34 kickoffs on the year for 1,023 yards including five…
Titans sink Vikings, take third in Kansas Class 3A, District 1
The Columbus Titan Football Team capped their regular season with a big, Kansas Class 3A, District 1 win over Parson, 30-6, Friday, at Titan Stadium. The win earned Columbus a third place finish in district standings behind Galena who slipped past Frontenac, 14-13, in the district championship. The Raiders were district runner-up. Parsons looked to be the favorite going into week six with a 5-0…
Football contest
Only one entry in the football contest picked Columbus to beat Parsons on Friday night. That entry submitted by Carolyn Eddington was the winner in the contest. Several of the area schools that are traditionally winners were upset by opponents this week. Her entry was an upset of a three time winner Dennis Frazier who dropped down to second place and Robin Jessee came in third. This week’s…
RHS announces honor rolls
Riverton High School has announced the honor rolls for the first term. Those named to the Superintendent’s Honor Roll, making a 4.000 – 4.000 grade point average include freshmen: Avery Barnett, Colton McClane, Noah Shultzand William Sturgis. Sophomores: Madelynn Darnaby, Emily Dennett, Maelee Dunn, Genevieve Elliott, Bethany Hilderbrand, Kassidy Kell, Will Mann and Sadie Starchman. Juniors:…
