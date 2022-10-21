ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

uhcougars.com

Volleyball’s Georgiades Repeats as The American Defensive Player of the Week

HOUSTON – University of Houston junior Kate Georgiades earned her fourth American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week honors of the season and second in a row, the league announced on Monday. The Cougars (19-2, 10-0 The American) posted back-to-back wins in the Fertitta Center to maintain first...
Volleyball Sweeps Tulsa to Remain Undefeated in Conference Play

HOUSTON – The No. 24 University of Houston volleyball team used a season-high 14 kills from graduate Kennedy Warren to post its third sweep in the last four games with a three-set win over Tulsa on Sunday afternoon in the Fertitta Center. Houston (19-2, 10-0 The American) has now...
Moa Svedenskiold Shares Jim West Challenge Individual Title

SAN MARCOS, Texas – University of Houston freshman Moa Svedenskiold fired a 68 for the second straight day to share the individual championship with a 54-hole score of 8-under 208 at the Jim West Challenge on Monday afternoon. The day started on a rough note for Svedenskiold, who bogeyed...
Men’s Basketball Single-Game Tickets on Sale Monday

HOUSTON – University of Houston Men's Basketball single-game tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m., Monday, and fans are encouraged to buy early and not wait as supplies are limited. A limited number of single-game tickets for each of the Cougars' 18 regular-season home games inside the Fertitta...
Glawe Leads Men's Golf in Williams Cup Second Round

WILMINGTON, N.C. – University of Houston sophomore Wolfgang Glawe fired a 1-under 71 on Saturday afternoon to lead the Cougars and move into a tie for 13th following the Second Round of the Williams Cup at Eagle Point Golf Club. Competing in his first season with the Cougars after...
Women’s Golf Tees off at Jim West Challenge

SAN MARCOS, Texas – The University of Houston Women's Golf program begins its final week of the fall season when it competes at the Jim West Challenge at Kissing Tree Golf Club, beginning Sunday. The Cougars will play 36 holes Sunday with the Final Round teeing off Monday. Play...
Football Takes Big Win at Navy on Saturday

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) – University of Houston senior quarterback Clayton Tune led the Cougar offense with five touchdown passes, including two each to receivers Nathaniel Dell and Samuel Brown, to lift the Cougars a 38-20 win over American Athletic Conference rival Navy inside Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
