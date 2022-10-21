ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Beast

Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges

The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
Business Insider

Russian state TV host suspended after he said Ukrainian children should be drowned and burned in their 'monstrous little houses'

Russia Today host Anton Krasovsky was suspended after calling for Ukrainian children to be killed. Krasovsky aimed his comments at Ukrainian children who saw the Soviet Union as occupiers in the 1980s. Ukraine's Foreign Minister called the remarks "aggressive genocide incitement." A top host on a Russian state-controlled media outlet...
The Hill

Russia calls for UN Security Council probe of alleged biological labs in Ukraine

Russia has drafted a U.N. Security Council resolution that would investigate Moscow’s claims that the U.S. and Ukraine are violating prohibitions on biological weapons through work at Ukrainian biological laboratories, The Associated Press reported. Moscow for months has levied the allegations, which were previously condemned as “classic” Russian propaganda...
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Wisconsin Democrat Mark Pocan calls timing of Ukraine letter 'odd' as House progressives issue retraction

WASHINGTON – Progressive House Democrats on Tuesday withdrew a letter urging President Joe Biden to negotiate directly with Russia to end the war in Ukraine after the move received pushback within the party and some of the letter’s signatories claimed it had been drafted months ago and sent without their knowledge. “It was written to address the situation on the ground in July, and the fact that it came out yesterday is just odd,” Wisconsin U.S. Rep....
WJTV.com

Chinese officers charged in plot to obstruct US Huawei probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two suspected Chinese intelligence officers have been charged with attempting to obstruct a U.S. criminal investigation of Chinese tech giant Huawei by offering bribes to someone they thought could provide inside information, the Justice Department announced Monday. The defendants are accused of paying tens of thousands...
USA TODAY

Trump drops attorney-client claims over Mar-a-Lago documents

A special master is reviewing 11,000 documents seized at Mar-a-Lago to determine whether to block Justice Department access. Trump's lawyers claim executive privilege for 3 documents totaling 19 pages. Trump dropped claims of attorney-client privilege for 9 documents totaling 95 pages. U.S. District Judge Raymond Dearie is reviewing 21,792 pages...
AFP

Iran tensions mount as students protest ahead of Mahsa Amini ceremony

Iranian students protested Tuesday at multiple universities, defying a bloody crackdown as tensions mount on the eve of planned ceremonies marking 40 days since Mahsa Amini's death.  Wednesday marks 40 days since Amini's death and the end of the traditional mourning period in Iran.

