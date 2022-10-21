WASHINGTON – Progressive House Democrats on Tuesday withdrew a letter urging President Joe Biden to negotiate directly with Russia to end the war in Ukraine after the move received pushback within the party and some of the letter’s signatories claimed it had been drafted months ago and sent without their knowledge. “It was written to address the situation on the ground in July, and the fact that it came out yesterday is just odd,” Wisconsin U.S. Rep....

