Conor Kennedy, the grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, says he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of former U.S. Senator and Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, revealed on Instagram that he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine. According to Kennedy's post, he is now home after fighting with Ukraine's International Legion. The 28-year-old posted an image on Instagram, apparently showing himself in...
Daily Beast
Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges
The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
ohmymag.co.uk
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
Rotax Engine Found In Iranian Mohajer-6 Drone Downed Over Ukraine
via TwitterReports of Austrian Rotax engines being used in Iranian drones aren't new, but hard proof they are being used in those acquired by Russia is.
Russian state TV host suspended after he said Ukrainian children should be drowned and burned in their 'monstrous little houses'
Russia Today host Anton Krasovsky was suspended after calling for Ukrainian children to be killed. Krasovsky aimed his comments at Ukrainian children who saw the Soviet Union as occupiers in the 1980s. Ukraine's Foreign Minister called the remarks "aggressive genocide incitement." A top host on a Russian state-controlled media outlet...
Russia calls for UN Security Council probe of alleged biological labs in Ukraine
Russia has drafted a U.N. Security Council resolution that would investigate Moscow’s claims that the U.S. and Ukraine are violating prohibitions on biological weapons through work at Ukrainian biological laboratories, The Associated Press reported. Moscow for months has levied the allegations, which were previously condemned as “classic” Russian propaganda...
Fury after Democrats publish and withdraw letter urging Biden to negotiate with Russia – live
Letter was drafted months ago and ‘released by staff without vetting’, says Pramila Jayapal – follow all the latest news
Wisconsin Democrat Mark Pocan calls timing of Ukraine letter 'odd' as House progressives issue retraction
WASHINGTON – Progressive House Democrats on Tuesday withdrew a letter urging President Joe Biden to negotiate directly with Russia to end the war in Ukraine after the move received pushback within the party and some of the letter’s signatories claimed it had been drafted months ago and sent without their knowledge. “It was written to address the situation on the ground in July, and the fact that it came out yesterday is just odd,” Wisconsin U.S. Rep....
WJTV.com
Chinese officers charged in plot to obstruct US Huawei probe
WASHINGTON (AP) — Two suspected Chinese intelligence officers have been charged with attempting to obstruct a U.S. criminal investigation of Chinese tech giant Huawei by offering bribes to someone they thought could provide inside information, the Justice Department announced Monday. The defendants are accused of paying tens of thousands...
Chinese Nuclear Anti-Satellite Study Highlights Problem Of Countering Starlink-Like Constellations
DARPAConstellations like Starlink for comms and missile tracking will dominate space, presenting foes with the problem of how to counter them.
Trump drops attorney-client claims over Mar-a-Lago documents
A special master is reviewing 11,000 documents seized at Mar-a-Lago to determine whether to block Justice Department access. Trump's lawyers claim executive privilege for 3 documents totaling 19 pages. Trump dropped claims of attorney-client privilege for 9 documents totaling 95 pages. U.S. District Judge Raymond Dearie is reviewing 21,792 pages...
Iran tensions mount as students protest ahead of Mahsa Amini ceremony
Iranian students protested Tuesday at multiple universities, defying a bloody crackdown as tensions mount on the eve of planned ceremonies marking 40 days since Mahsa Amini's death. Wednesday marks 40 days since Amini's death and the end of the traditional mourning period in Iran.
