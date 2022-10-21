Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
What is the horror movie ‘Smile’ based on?
Smile is a 2022 horror film about a therapist who is trailed by a sneering force that possesses her patients. The only people grinning more than Smile‘s antagonists are its producers, as the flick has grossed $137 million, an extravagant sum for horror. Although Smile seems to have come...
Battalion Texas AM
Criticism: 'Smile'
The theme of this film revolves heavily around mental health and suicide, viewer discretion is advised. Halloween is right around the corner and moviegoers have been indulging in the most recent releases of scary movies to get in the haunting spirit. This past month a debate has formed about whether “Smile” should be considered a must-watch scare or a hard skip bore this season. Released on Sept. 30, “Smile” is a psychological thriller about a young woman and her experience with trauma that started from a young age.
Collider
Hulu Horror Movie 'Matriarch' Drops a Suspenseful Clip Alongside Streaming Premiere
British horror film Matriarch, which premiered on Hulu today, has just released a new clip via Variety. Matriarch tells the story of an advertiser who leaves her hectic life behind to reconnect with her estranged mother but soon finds herself facing a demonic secret in her hometown. Written and directed by Ben Steiner, Matriarch stars Jemima Rooper (The Girlfriend Experience), Kate Dickie (The Northman), Franc Ashman (I Came By), and Keith David Bartlett in his film debut.
Kate Dickie: Black sludge was talk of 'Matriarch' horror set
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Kate Dickie said the black sludge in the horror film Matriarch, which premiered Oct. 11 at the Screamfest horror film festival, caused debate and discussion on the set. "Would it drip out my mouth?" Dickie told UPI in a Zoom interview. "Would it pour?...
A new horror movie is so terrifying that people are fainting and vomiting
The director of Terrifier 2 has said reports of people vomiting are "100% legit"
The Banshees of Inisherin review: A Martin McDonagh film equal to In Bruges – if not better
Dir: Martin McDonagh. Starring: Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon, Barry Keoghan. 15, 114 minutes. Violence always bursts forth from the pen of Martin McDonagh. The British-Irish director and playwright has spent decades larking about in the realm of angry, impotent men – whether it’s The Lieutenant of Inishmore (2001) or In Bruges (2008). But The Banshees of Inisherin, which reunites his In Bruges stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, may contain the most exquisitely McDonagh-ish image of them all. Gleeson’s Colm Doherty, without warning, has ended his friendship with Farrell’s Pádraic Súilleabháin. “I just don’t like you no more,” he states, as if it were the simplest thing in the world. When Pádraic, wounded, attempts to rebuild the bridge between them, Colm threatens to take a pair of shears to each of his fingers until he’s finally left alone. The threat is not an idle one.
thedigitalfix.com
Jason actor Kane Hodder refused to film this Friday the 13th scene
Jason Voorhees is one of the great icons of horror movies. The hockey mask, the machete: he’s just so imposing and menacing, and most don’t live to tell the tale if they see him. But even hardened killers have their limits, and for Jason it’s dogs. During...
Russell Crowe cuts a casually chic figure in a navy blazer as he attends the photocall for his new film Poker Face at Rome Film Festival
Russell Crowe was promoting his latest film on Sunday. The Australian actor cut a casually chic figure as he posed on the red carpet at a photocall for his new movie, Poker Face, at the 17th Rome Film Festival in Italy. The 58-year-old opted for a neat navy blue blazer,...
EW.com
Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek play parents to their real-life kids in sweet Sam & Kate trailer
Art is imitating life in the upcoming film Sam & Kate, which features Oscar winners Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek playing onscreen parents to their real-life children, Jake Hoffman and Schuyler Fisk. The trailer for the film, which you can see exclusively above, introduces us to Sam (Jake), a struggling...
Time Out Global
The 15 scariest horror movies based on true stories
In these movies, truth is scarier than fiction... During a truly terrifying horror film, there’s a mantra many of us silently repeat in order to bring ourselves down from any potential dread-induced anxiety attacks: ‘It’s only a movie.’ What happens, though, when the movie is based on a true story? In those cases, we may try to convince ourselves that the filmmakers are playing fast and loose with the facts for cinematic effect, and that the actual truth of the story is less disturbing than what’s being put on screen. And yeah, that’s usually the deal… but not always.
‘Yellowstone’s Kelly Reilly Joins Tom Hanks In Robert Zemeckis’ ‘Here’ For Miramax and Sony
EXCLUSIVE: While fans can’t wait to see what awaits the Duttons in the upcoming season of Yellowstone, one of the shows stars looks to have around found her next project to film in between seasons. Sources tell Deadline that Kelly Reilly is set to join the all-star ensemble of Miramax and Sony’s Here. The film currently stars Tom Hanks, Paul Bettany and Robin Wright with Robert Zemeckis directing.
The Best War Movies (Opinion)
With so many excellent war movie options, it can be challenging to know where to start. So we've put together a guide to choosing the best war films. A soldier on the move.Image by Defence-Imagery from Pixabay.
IGN
The 12 Best Stephen King Movies of All Time
Novelist Stephen King has had dozens of adaptations made of his work, but which are the best of the best? We've narrowed his film catalogue down to the 12 best Stephen King movies of all time. By ranking the best Stephen King movies this list will show how all of his various stories stack up against one another. There are Stephen King's best horror movies such as The Shining, Doctor Sleep, The Mist, It: Chapter One, Carrie, and Misery but also other dramatic movies such as The Shawshank Redemption, Stand By Me, and The Green Mile. How do all of these top Stephen King movies rank up against one another? Check out IGN's ranking to find out!
John Wayne’s Only Horror Movie Bored Critics to Tears
Actor John Wayne starred in only 1 horror movie over the course of his long-running career, but it didn't land much of an impact with critics.
wegotthiscovered.com
Jamie Lee Curtis may have just spoiled ‘Halloween Ends’ at NYCC
Jamie Lee Curtis has said her farewells to the Halloween franchise after 44 years in the role as she previewed the upcoming Halloween Ends — as well as potentially spoiling it. Curtis got her breakout role from the original Halloween in 1978 and has gone on to become a...
Digital Trends
Best horror movies on HBO Max
While there’s never a better time to watch all our favorite horror films than October, HBO Max’s prolific lineup of genre titles is worth sinking your teeth into all year round. And like any streamer, the door is always rotating, with new titles landing on the platform from month to month while others leave.
EW.com
Tim Burton says he's 'done' with Disney after Dumbo remake, compares it to working in 'horrible big circus'
After more than 40 years, Tim Burton is ready to hang up his Disney crown. The Nightmare Before Christmas creator, who began working at the famed studio as an animator fresh out of college, told Deadline that he has little interest in collaborating with Disney ever again after the "horrible big circus" he found himself in while helming his 2019 Dumbo remake.
womansday.com
Dakota Johnson Says No One Would’ve Filmed ‘Fifty Shades’ if They Knew What the Set Drama Entailed
Seven years after the first Fifty Shades of Grey movie came out, Dakota Johnson is speaking out about what her experience filming the franchise was really like in Vanity Fair. But first, it’s worth noting that Dakota refers to Fifty Shades as “those big naked movies.” And to that I say, don’t we all?
Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson’s new kind of superhero and a DC reset – discuss with spoilers
Dwayne Johnson is here to claim his throne as Hollywood’s greatest action hero, and Black Adam seems like the perfect vehicle. Powered by ancient Egyptian gods (the comic books tell us he has the stamina of Shu, the swiftness of Heru, the strength of Amon, the wisdom of Zehuti, the power of Aton, and the courage of Mehen) this 5,000-year old costumed titan arrives in the DC universe with the aim of restoring the Marvel-style inter-connectivity between superheroes that hit a stumbling block when the original 2017 Justice League movie failed to get anyone excited about Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman teaming up to take down the nefarious Steppenwolf.
Over 20 Netflix Halloween Movies Rated From Best to Worst
The streaming service has a broad array of different horror films that would be great to mark the spooky celebration with.
Comments / 0