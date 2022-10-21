ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nacogdoches County, TX

KTRE

Timpson City Council member killed in Nacogdoches crash

TIMPSON, Texas (KTRE) - A man who died in a crash in Nacogdoches Wednesday has been confirmed to be a sitting member of the Timpson City Council. Authorities identified the man who died in the crash in the 1600 block of SW Stallings Drive Wednesday as Kenneth Walker, 61. Walker was a current member of the Timpson City Council.
TIMPSON, TX
KTRE

Lufkin festival celebrates city’s diverse heritage

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Many different cultures were showcased through art, music, food and celebrations at the Lufkin Heritage Festival. Avenue Speak’s Casey Muze brought his drums from around the globe to showcase for people as he educated them on the history of the instruments and how to play them during the Lufkin Heritage Festival.
LUFKIN, TX
MySanAntonio

How four Texas university systems are pitching themselves as the best new home for Stephen F. Austin State University

For the past few months, Stephen F. Austin State University has been speed dating. The 11,300-student school in the East Texas Piney Woods has four suitors: The Texas A&M University System, The Texas State University System, The Texas Tech University System and the University of Texas System, all vying for a chance to have the university join their ranks.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
12NewsNow

Man hit, injured by truck on US 96 Saturday, investigation underway

JASPER COUNTY, Texas — Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating after a man was hit and injured by a truck on Highway 96. It happened on Saturday, October 22, 2022, shortly before 4 p.m. Troopers believe a 2020 Chevrolet box truck was traveling south when a person entered the roadway and was hit by the truck, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety release.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Rusk County responding to structure fire on CR 152

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County Office of Emergency Management said Saturday afternoon, that they are responding to a structure fire in the 9000 block of County Road 152. According to officials, the structure is “fully involved” in the fire and no one is inside. Kilgore Fire Department, New London Volunteer Fire Department, Overton […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

2 arrested after high-speed chase in Nacogdoches ends in Lufkin

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Two men have been arrested in an early Thursday morning chase, according to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office. Aaron Wilson Briggs, 40 of Channelview, and Bryan Adam Scott, 37, of Channelview, were arrested after officials said a deputy was patrolling the 10,000 block of Highway 59 when they noticed a 2012 […]
LUFKIN, TX
inforney.com

Smith County officials identify victim in fatal fire

Officials have released the identity of a person who died in a mobile home fire Thursday morning in Smith County. Kenneth Delbert Hilton was found dead in the mobile home in the 16800 block of Lakeway Circle in Flint around 6:30 a.m. Thursday morning, according to the Smith County Fire Marshal's Office.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

DPS: Ranch hands discovered wreckage of plane on Lake Palestine

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One person has died after a plane crashed on the shore of Lake Palestine. DPS Sgt. Adam Albritton confirmed that there was one fatality in the crash. Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse also confirmed the incident and said units from the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office...
PALESTINE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Car rolls over in East Texas crash

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – A car rolled over in a crash in East Texas. The wreck happened on Oct. 14 at 11905 County Road 2126 in Henderson. The Elderville-Lakeport Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene around 7:54 a.m. No one was injured, but firefighters had to stabilize the car to move the driver out […]
HENDERSON, TX
KLTV

Nacogdoches police release name of victim killed in 3-vehicle crash

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches police have released the name of a man killed in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday morning. Kenneth Walker, 61, of Timpson was pronounced dead at the scene following an incident involving a two commercial trucks and a passenger vehicle. According to a preliminary report by the...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Here’s what happened at Jacksonville’s 150-year birthday bash

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – East Texans gathered to celebrate Jacksonville’s historic 150-year anniversary on Saturday. “It’s a small town, but we know how to make light of this small town,” Jacksonville resident, Shamir Jaenkins said. The downtown street festival had plenty of activities for children of all ages. Including a pumpkin patch, shopping and live music. […]
JACKSONVILLE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas man sentenced to life in prison after home burglary, previously convicted of 5 felonies

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of burglary of a habitation. Antonio Stearns was sentenced on Oct. 12 in Nacogdoches County, said Andrew Jones, the District Attorney for Nacogdoches County. He is facing the following additional charges: unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, […]
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
KICKS 105

Please Help Find This Dog Who Was Thrown From Car in Lufkin Wreck

Late Saturday afternoon, a 2-vehicle accident took place near the intersection of Denman Avenue and Loop 287 in Lufkin. According to a report sent to me, someone ran a red light and slammed into another vehicle. The person driving the second vehicle, Eddie, was ejected from his car. Likewise, his dog, Montana, was ejected from the vehicle. That vehicle caught fire and became totally engulfed in flames.
LUFKIN, TX
scttx.com

Timpson Wins 25-22 Over Joaquin, Gains District 11 Lead

The Timpson Bears varsity football team maintained an unblemished season record with a narrow 25-22 come from behind win over the Joaquin Rams. The Bears now hold an 8-0 season mark and a 4-0 District 11 2A-1 standing. The Rams are at 6-2, 3-1. Joaquin capped a 60-yard scoring drive...
JOAQUIN, TX

