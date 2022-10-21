Read full article on original website
These Unsolved East Texas Murders Continue to Haunt Investigators
Tara Blue - Shelby County, presumed murdered in 2001, UNSOLVED. Brian Martin - Angelina County, body found on FM 841 in 1985, UNSOLVED. Natasha Atchley - Shepherd, TX, the body of the former Livingston student was found in the trunk of her burned car in 1992, UNSOLVED. Bill Roland -...
KTRE
Timpson City Council member killed in Nacogdoches crash
TIMPSON, Texas (KTRE) - A man who died in a crash in Nacogdoches Wednesday has been confirmed to be a sitting member of the Timpson City Council. Authorities identified the man who died in the crash in the 1600 block of SW Stallings Drive Wednesday as Kenneth Walker, 61. Walker was a current member of the Timpson City Council.
KTRE
Lufkin festival celebrates city’s diverse heritage
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Many different cultures were showcased through art, music, food and celebrations at the Lufkin Heritage Festival. Avenue Speak’s Casey Muze brought his drums from around the globe to showcase for people as he educated them on the history of the instruments and how to play them during the Lufkin Heritage Festival.
MySanAntonio
How four Texas university systems are pitching themselves as the best new home for Stephen F. Austin State University
For the past few months, Stephen F. Austin State University has been speed dating. The 11,300-student school in the East Texas Piney Woods has four suitors: The Texas A&M University System, The Texas State University System, The Texas Tech University System and the University of Texas System, all vying for a chance to have the university join their ranks.
There’s a Texas Cemetery That Supposedly Has a Buried Space Alien
A number of people, myself included, have an interesting fascination with looking at grave markers in cemeteries. I'm especially captivated by headstones that mark the final resting place of someone who lived and passed away well over 100 years ago. I don't consider it some sort of obsession with the...
Man hit, injured by truck on US 96 Saturday, investigation underway
JASPER COUNTY, Texas — Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating after a man was hit and injured by a truck on Highway 96. It happened on Saturday, October 22, 2022, shortly before 4 p.m. Troopers believe a 2020 Chevrolet box truck was traveling south when a person entered the roadway and was hit by the truck, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety release.
Donations stolen from Rusk County nonprofit, support needed
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Someone broke into the Rusk County Legacy House and stole donation items on Oct. 21, according to the nonprofit. The Legacy House has been in operation for five and a half years serving foster, kinship and adoptive families. They have been able to make this possible because of the generous […]
Rusk County responding to structure fire on CR 152
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County Office of Emergency Management said Saturday afternoon, that they are responding to a structure fire in the 9000 block of County Road 152. According to officials, the structure is “fully involved” in the fire and no one is inside. Kilgore Fire Department, New London Volunteer Fire Department, Overton […]
KLTV
Former Angelina County road engineer indicted for offenses while employed with City of Lufkin
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - An Angelina County grand jury has indicted the former county road engineer for alleged offenses during his time as a City of Lufkin employee. Online judicial records show Charles Norman Walker Jr., 53, of Lufkin, is charged with misapplication of fiduciary property and theft of property. He was indicted on Oct. 13.
2 arrested after high-speed chase in Nacogdoches ends in Lufkin
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Two men have been arrested in an early Thursday morning chase, according to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office. Aaron Wilson Briggs, 40 of Channelview, and Bryan Adam Scott, 37, of Channelview, were arrested after officials said a deputy was patrolling the 10,000 block of Highway 59 when they noticed a 2012 […]
Officials investigate after church building in downtown Overton catches fire
OVERTON, Texas — Officials are investigating after a church building caught fire in downtown Overton Sunday night. Rusk County Fire Marshal Terry Linder confirmed the structure is the First Baptist Church's Family Life Center, located next to the Texas Bank and Trust. The call reporting the fire came in around 7 p.m.
inforney.com
Smith County officials identify victim in fatal fire
Officials have released the identity of a person who died in a mobile home fire Thursday morning in Smith County. Kenneth Delbert Hilton was found dead in the mobile home in the 16800 block of Lakeway Circle in Flint around 6:30 a.m. Thursday morning, according to the Smith County Fire Marshal's Office.
KLTV
DPS: Ranch hands discovered wreckage of plane on Lake Palestine
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One person has died after a plane crashed on the shore of Lake Palestine. DPS Sgt. Adam Albritton confirmed that there was one fatality in the crash. Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse also confirmed the incident and said units from the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office...
Car rolls over in East Texas crash
HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – A car rolled over in a crash in East Texas. The wreck happened on Oct. 14 at 11905 County Road 2126 in Henderson. The Elderville-Lakeport Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene around 7:54 a.m. No one was injured, but firefighters had to stabilize the car to move the driver out […]
KLTV
Nacogdoches police release name of victim killed in 3-vehicle crash
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches police have released the name of a man killed in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday morning. Kenneth Walker, 61, of Timpson was pronounced dead at the scene following an incident involving a two commercial trucks and a passenger vehicle. According to a preliminary report by the...
Here’s what happened at Jacksonville’s 150-year birthday bash
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – East Texans gathered to celebrate Jacksonville’s historic 150-year anniversary on Saturday. “It’s a small town, but we know how to make light of this small town,” Jacksonville resident, Shamir Jaenkins said. The downtown street festival had plenty of activities for children of all ages. Including a pumpkin patch, shopping and live music. […]
East Texas man sentenced to life in prison after home burglary, previously convicted of 5 felonies
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of burglary of a habitation. Antonio Stearns was sentenced on Oct. 12 in Nacogdoches County, said Andrew Jones, the District Attorney for Nacogdoches County. He is facing the following additional charges: unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, […]
Please Help Find This Dog Who Was Thrown From Car in Lufkin Wreck
Late Saturday afternoon, a 2-vehicle accident took place near the intersection of Denman Avenue and Loop 287 in Lufkin. According to a report sent to me, someone ran a red light and slammed into another vehicle. The person driving the second vehicle, Eddie, was ejected from his car. Likewise, his dog, Montana, was ejected from the vehicle. That vehicle caught fire and became totally engulfed in flames.
Man arrested after traffic stop leads to drug bust in Trinity County
TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person was arrested after a traffic stop became a drug bust in Trinity County. In the early morning hours of Oct. 17, Deputy Moore conducted a traffic stop on a Mercedes heading east on Highway 94 for a traffic violation. Deputies Moore and Costa became suspicious of the driver, […]
scttx.com
Timpson Wins 25-22 Over Joaquin, Gains District 11 Lead
The Timpson Bears varsity football team maintained an unblemished season record with a narrow 25-22 come from behind win over the Joaquin Rams. The Bears now hold an 8-0 season mark and a 4-0 District 11 2A-1 standing. The Rams are at 6-2, 3-1. Joaquin capped a 60-yard scoring drive...
