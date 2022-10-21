Older Adults Invited to Aging Partners Events October 24 through 30

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department will host onsite COVID-19 updated booster dose clinics for residents age 12 and older in October. There is potential for an increase in COVID-19 infections this fall and winter. Even if residents have had other COVID-19 boosters, it’s important to get the new, updated one for increased protection, especially for those age 65 and older and those who have weakened immune systems.

LANCASTER COUNTY, NE ・ 18 DAYS AGO