Lancaster County, NE

Older Adults Invited to Aging Partners Events October 24 through 30

Lincoln, Nebraska
 3 days ago

Aging Partners invites older adults and the public to a variety of activities and classes in Lincoln and Lancaster County from October 24 through 30:

Monday, October 24

  • Computer lab, Downtown Senior Center – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Games, exercise room and walking track, Belmont Senior Center – 9 a.m.
  • Art books, games and cards, Firth Senior Center – 9 a.m.
  • Exercise class, Northeast Senior Center – 10 a.m.
  • Color and Create class, Downtown Senior Center – 10 a.m.
  • Coloring and window decorating, Belmont Senior Center – 10:30 a.m.
  • Senior Center Game Club, Firth Senior Center – 10:45 a.m.
  • Aging Partners Community Activities and Services presentation by Beth Schuster, Firth Senior Center – 12:15 p.m.

Tuesday, October 25

  • Games, exercise room and walking track, Belmont Senior Center – 9 a.m.
  • Card Club (card games), Northeast Senior Center – 9:30 a.m.
  • Introduction to Spanish class, Downtown Senior Center – 9:45 a.m.
  • Games and cards, Bennet Senior Center – 10 a.m.
  • Writer’s Club, Northeast Senior Center – 10 a.m.
  • BINGO, Lake Street Senior Center – 10:15 a.m.
  • Food Bank of Lincoln’s Lincoln Fresh food truck, Northeast Senior Center – 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
  • Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention, Eastridge Presbyterian Church – 11 a.m.
  • Musical performance by pianist Jim Bauer, Northeast Senior Center – 11:15 a.m.
  • Walk ‘n Talk, Hickman Senior Center – 11:15 a.m.
  • Writers Club, Northeast Senior Center – 11:30 a.m.
  • Halloween stories, Hickman Senior Center – 12:45 p.m.
  • Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention, Eastridge Presbyterian Church – 1 p.m.

Wednesday, October 26

  • Chair Yoga, Eastridge Presbyterian Church – 9 a.m.
  • Games, exercise room and walking track, Belmont Senior Center – 9 a.m.
  • Rummikub, SkipBo, Pitch and cards, Belmont Senior Center – 9 a.m.
  • Art books, games and puzzles, Hickman Senior Center – 9 a.m.
  • Senior Walking Warriors, Hickman Senior Center – 9 a.m.
  • Senior Health Promotion UNMC Health Clinic, Downtown Senior Center (appointments required by calling 402-441-7506) – 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
  • Musical performance by Patti and Bill, Lake Street Senior Center – 10 a.m.
  • BINGO, Downtown Senior Center – 10 a.m.
  • BINGO, Northeast Senior Center – 10 a.m.
  • Dance for Life class, Auld Pavilion – 10:30 a.m.
  • BINGO, Belmont Senior Center – 10:45 a.m.
  • “Healthy Snacking” presentation by Aging Partners Nutrition, Hickman Senior Center – 10:45 a.m.
  • Trivia, Hickman Senior Center – 12:15 p.m.

Thursday, October 27

  • Games, exercise room and walking track, Belmont Senior Center – 9 a.m.
  • “The Life and Legacy of Annie Oakley” presentation by Charlotte Endorf, Northeast Senior Center – 10 a.m.
  • Games and cards, Bennet Senior Center – 10 a.m.
  • The Bookworms Club, Downtown Senior Center – 10 a.m.
  • Living Well with Chronic Conditions workshop, St. Mark’s United Methodist Church (room 137) – 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
  • Aging Partners blood pressure clinic, Bennet Senior Center – 11:15 a.m. to noon
  • Qigong Refresh and Recharge, St. Mark’s United Methodist Church – 2:30 p.m.

Friday, October 28

  • Games, exercise room and walking track, Belmont Senior Center – 9 a.m.
  • Game day, Lake Street Senior Center – 9 a.m.
  • Rummikub, SkipBo, Pitch and cards, Belmont Senior Center – 9 a.m.
  • Pitch tournament, Belmont Senior Center – 9:30 a.m.
  • Card Club, Northeast Senior Center – 9:30 a.m.
  • Popcorn and a movie, Downtown Senior Center – 10 a.m.
  • Musical performance by Dos Marcos, Northeast Senior Center – 10 a.m.
  • Heart and Sole exercise group, Downtown Senior Center – 10:30 a.m.
  • Priscilla The Comfort Dog, Northeast Senior Center – 11 a.m.
  • Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention, Eastridge Presbyterian Church – 11 a.m.
  • Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention, Eastridge Presbyterian Church – 1 p.m.

Senior Center Meal Schedule (reservations required two working days in advance):

Belmont Senior Center (402-441-7990): Monday – Friday at noon

Bennet Senior Center (402-416-7693): Tuesdays and Thursdays at noon

Downtown Senior Center (402-441-7154): Monday – Friday at 11:30 a.m.

Firth Senior Center (402-416-7693): Mondays at 11:30 a.m.

Hickman Senior Center (402-416-7693): Wednesdays at 11:30 a.m.

Lake Street Senior Center (402-441-7157): Monday – Friday at 11:30 a.m.

Northeast Senior Center (402-441-7151): Monday – Friday at 11:30 a.m.

Location addresses:

Aging Partners Fitness Center, 555 S. 9th St.

Auld Pavilion, 1650 Memorial Dr.

Belmont Senior Center, 1234 Judson St.

Bennet Senior Center, 970 Monroe St.

Downtown Senior Center, 1005 “O” St.

Eastridge Presbyterian Church, 1135 Eastridge Dr.

Firth Senior Center, 311 Nemaha St.

Hickman Senior Center, 115 Locust St.

Lake Street Senior Center, 2400 S. 11th St.

Northeast Senior Center, 6310 Platte Ave.

St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 8550 Pioneers Blvd.

For information on classes or to register, call 402-441-7575. Roundtrip transportation is available for senior center meals and activities in Lincoln only by calling the centers directly (phone numbers listed in meal schedule). For more information on senior center events and activities, visit lincoln.ne.gov/MyCenterNews or call 402-441-7158.

