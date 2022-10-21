Read full article on original website
Livy Joy
2d ago
Why do people think this is news worthy. Just live your life idc heterosexual people don't go around announcing it. Just live and be safe.
one uup
2d ago
This is not news. I can look at this dude and tell you that he was gay. I seen this picture I already knew.. so all you people that claiming you didn't know you just didn't want to know..
Frank Beras
2d ago
that's fine if that's how he wants to live his life but what I don't understand is why was is so important to announce 🤔
