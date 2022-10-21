ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

Comments / 360

Livy Joy
2d ago

Why do people think this is news worthy. Just live your life idc heterosexual people don't go around announcing it. Just live and be safe.

Reply(22)
277
one uup
2d ago

This is not news. I can look at this dude and tell you that he was gay. I seen this picture I already knew.. so all you people that claiming you didn't know you just didn't want to know..

Reply(5)
111
Frank Beras
2d ago

that's fine if that's how he wants to live his life but what I don't understand is why was is so important to announce 🤔

Reply(10)
97
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Hampton High School Marching Band scores pair of first-place finishes

The Hampton High School Marching Band has enjoyed a fine start to the season by earning two first-place finishes in its opening competitions with the show “Senior Prom: A Night to Dismember.”. Hampton took first place by capturing the overall highest score in both Pennsylvania Interscholastic Marching Band Association...
HAMPTON, VA
rolling out

rolling out

Atlanta, GA
111K+
Followers
8K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading source of Black culture, entertainment, financial, and political News

 https://rollingout.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy