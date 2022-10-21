ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
The Jewish Press

Holocaust Survivor Fulfills Husband’s Deathbed Wish

Mordechai Becker was five years old when his father was conscripted into the Red Army. With no training, his father was sent to the front along with the other Jewish men from their town to fight Hitler’s forces. He was never seen again. At first with his mother and grandmother, and then just his mother, and finally, alone, Mordechai spent the next few years traversing the tumultuous landscape of Nazi-occupied Eastern Europe, making his way on foot, train, and boat. He hid in the homes of kind strangers. He rented basements from starving old women. He found refuge in understaffed and underfunded orphanages. And eventually, he arrived in British-occupied Palestine.
howafrica.com

The US President Who Secretly Bought Enslaved Children

According to history, the cruel practice of owning slaves was common among presidents during the late 1700s and early 1800s. Enslaved laborers even assisted in the construction of the White House. Many of the commanders-in-chief were enslavers while in office, as the majority of them came from enslaving families and...
TENNESSEE STATE
msn.com

Could Hitler have faked his own death and fled to America?

Slide 1 of 30: This conspiracy theory, which many believe to be true, is based on the belief that Adolf Hitler was able to flee the city of Berlin in 1945 with the help of his wife. Although not taken seriously by historians, this theory seems to have gained even more followers with the emergence of the internet and the ease of spreading false information. In this gallery you'll get to know the theory in detail. Click on the next picture and take a look.You may also like: 30 moments of pure bad luck!
William Saint Val

This Day in History: October 14

The man who Plotted to kill Hitler and the Battle that gave the Normans control of England. On October 14, 1944, German Field Marshal Erwin Rommel took his own life by drinking poison after being implicated in a conspiracy to assassinate Adolf Hitler.
The Guardian

All Quiet on the Western Front review – extraordinarily potent German first world war drama

This German film is based on a 1928 book about a war that was fought, in filth, vermin and desperation, more than 100 years ago. And yet Edward Berger’s stunning, horrifying indictment of lives sacrificed on the whims of powerful, thin-skinned men remains uncomfortably resonant today. Opening with an extraordinary, potent sequence that follows a young soldier into battle between the trenches of the western front, then tracks his blood-stained, bullet-shredded tunic back to a military laundry, the film makes it starkly clear that the life of a man is valued less than the uniform he died in.
booklistqueen.com

The Nazi Conspiracy by Brad Meltzer and Josh Mensch

From the New York Times bestselling authors of The First Conspiracy and The Lincoln Conspiracy comes the little-known true story of a Nazi plot to kill FDR, Joseph Stalin, and Winston Churchill at the height of World War II. In 1943, as the war against Nazi Germany raged abroad, President...
Reason.com

When Karl Marx Made the Case for Capitalism

In November 1864, Karl Marx wrote a letter congratulating President Abraham Lincoln on his reelection to the White House. "From the commencement of the titanic American strife the workingmen of England felt instinctively that the star-spangled banner carried the destiny of their class," Marx declared. He was therefore thrilled by the news that Lincoln would continue "to lead his country through the matchless struggle for the rescue of an enchained race and the reconstruction of a social world."
TENNESSEE STATE
bytheletterbookreviews.com

Daughters of the Dragon by William Andrews

When twenty-year-old Anna Carlson travels from America to a Korean orphanage to locate her birth mother, she’s devastated to learn the woman is already dead. But just when it seems her search is over, a stranger hands her a parcel containing an antique comb—and an address. That scrap...
The Guardian

Jan Morris: Life from Both Sides review – flights of fancy

There were two things that annoyed Jan Morris. One was being called a “travel writer”. True, she had written a shelf full of books about an atlas of places – Oman, Trieste, Sydney and, most famously, Mount Everest – but that was not the point. She went to these places to find out more about the people, architecture, history and art (not nature, though – she always preferred trains to trees). “Travel writing”, by contrast, conjured up Baedeker-type tourist manuals, which was not the effect she was after. The second thing that irked her was invariably being referred to as someone who had transitioned (no one was quite sure of the right term in 1972 when, at the age of 46, she underwent surgery in Casablanca – and “transvestite” as well as “transsexual” were often used). But that, she maintained crisply until her death in 2020 at the age of 94, was hardly the most interesting or important thing about her.
wealthinsidermag.com

Ben Samaroo On The Insidious Impact Of Modern Slavery, And Why It’s Getting Worse

One in every 150 people are slaves. That’s not a historical fact coming out of the pre-emaciated south, nor from colonial British plantations during the Gregorian period, nor any record out of any history books. These are modern numbers, reported by the International Labour Organisation in September 2022. One...

Comments / 0

Community Policy