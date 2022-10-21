ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanye West looks forward to Jay-Z and Beyoncé endorsing him for president

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is continuing on his 2024 Presidential campaign tour. The latest press stop was on “Drink Champs,” the award-winning podcast co-hosted by N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. The three-hour conversation included Ye’s conspiracy on George Floyd’s death, which Floyd’s family is now reportedly considering...
TMZ.com

James Corden Takes Back Apology to NYC Restaurant Owner of Balthazar

9:01 AM PT -- McNally just expanded what he told us, and also upped the ante, saying Corden can eat at Balthazar for free for the next TEN years if he apologizes. He writes, "STORM IN A RESTAURANT TEACUP. I’ve no wish to kick a man when he’s down. Especially one who’s worth $100 Million, but when James Corden said in yesterday’s NY Times that he hadn’t done “anything wrong, on any level,” was he joking? Or was he denying being abusive to my servers? Whatever Corden meant, his implication was clear: he didn’t do it."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rolling out

Toya Johnson rocks handmade wedding dress from Black bridal couture brand

Antonia “Toya” Johnson recently tied the knot with former athlete and sports manager Robert “Red” Rushing. The couple met in 2016 through mutual friends and began dating in 2017. They welcomed a baby girl into the world in February of 2018. The couple became engaged in November of 2019 which aired on VH1’s “T.I. & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle.”
rolling out

Former Tyler Perry collaborator Zuri Craig dead at 44

Singer Zuri Craig, who was discovered by movie magnate Tyler Perry and toured with him during theater plays, has died. He was 44. The family confirmed Craig’s passing on his ZoReMi Entertainment page. His survivors captioned the beautiful collage of photos of Craig with the following message:. “It is...
rolling out

Mother of George Floyd’s daughter files $250M lawsuit against Kanye

The mother of George Floyd’s daughter filed a $250 million lawsuit against controversial rapper Kanye “Ye” West after he claimed Floyd died due to fentanyl intoxication. Yeezy made the inflammatory remarks during his rant on the “Drink Champs” podcast, where Ye said the slain motoris was killed by the powerful prescription medication instead of the crushing weight of ex-cop Derek Chauvin’s knee on his neck.
Essence

Target's Future Collective First Brand Designer | Kahlana Barfield Brown

Kahlana Barfield Brown is changing the way we see and feel about fashion one colorful blazer at a time. This September, the former Instyle editor and style expert announced her first installment to her Target collaboration now sold in Target stores nationwide, and she’s back with her second drop as the first design partner for their newest apparel-accessories line, Future Collective.
rolling out

Brothers D Smoke and Davion Farris’ new hit ‘Switch Up’ has a positive message

Daniel Anthony Farris, better known as D Smoke, and Davion Farris come from a family of musicians. Their uncle played bass for Prince. their mother, gospel singer Jackie Gouche-Farris, sang backup for Michael Jackson and Anita Baker. Their brother, SiR, has several R&B hits to his credit. The inherently talented brothers followed in the family’s footsteps and formed a songwriting team with their cousin Tiffany Gouche in the early 2000s called WoodWorks.
rolling out

How Snoop Dogg’s words changed the trajectory of Bow Wow’s adult life

Shad Moss is doing just fine right now. The artist, whose professional name is Bow Wow, is currently on his second arena tour within the past year and is the host of BET‘s “After Happily Ever After.” The series is a new reality show that houses people with their exes, and has their ex try to set them up with the next love of their lives.
thezoereport.com

Meet Jasmine Ataullah, A Jewelry Designer Redefining Heirlooms

Jewelry designer Jasmine Ataullah has been steadily building her line with a unique South Asian design sensibility and point of view for seven years. Her amuletic pieces, which evoke a sense of Eastern regency and opulence, nostalgically reference the ornaments of Islamic art: think ornately carved rings (best worn in stacks) and hoop earrings adorned with precious gemstones. They’re pieces you want to put on immediately and wear with your everyday wardrobe, but they still have the air of precious heirlooms.
rolling out

Chicago house music legend Vince Lawrence is fighting to get publishing back

Vince Lawrence is speaking up for the integrity of his music. Lawrence, the co-founder of the Trax record label, and his attorney Shawn Moroni, recently detailed to rolling out why he’s suing the estate of Larry Sherman, another co-founder of the label. The lawsuit, which also includes Marshall Jefferson, Adonis and Maurice Joshua, alleges that Trax didn’t make royalty payments, and didn’t pay any of them anything on multiple occasions related to releases of their music.
CHICAGO, IL
intheknow.com

Megan Smith is the designer and creator of the sustainable, women’s contemporary brand, Megan Renee

Megan Smith (@__meganrenee___) is a Los Angeles-based fashion designer whose bold and vibrant clothing from her contemporary womenswear brand, Megan Renee, is heavily inspired by her background and immediate environment. On this episode of In The Know: Style Changemakers, Smith shares how her passion for sustainability and self-expression, along with her belief in the transformative power of fashion, inform her design process.
LOS ANGELES, CA
getnews.info

Branding Design Pro Takes Creative Packages to the Next Level with 3D Presentation

A design studio is changing the branding game with new techniques that makes clients stand out. Consumers can only build affinity with brands when they can identify what it looks and feels like. This can be achieved when a company has properly set brand guidelines alongside a compelling logo that people can easily recognize.
nftevening.com

R Labs Genesis NFT Collection ‘R Planet’ Inspires Positive Change!

Women-led web3 organization R Labs has revealed its genesis NFT Collection – R Planet. The collection focuses on creating positive impacts and experiences in the physical world. R Labs, founded by former Bumble execs, is bringing its lore to life with this first drop. The gorgeous artwork by Kim Jung Gi apprentice Nessi explores human connection, meaning, and the gifts of our collective consciousness.
