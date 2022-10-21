Read full article on original website
Hallmark Channel’s Andrew Walker and Wife Cassandra Troy’s Relationship Timeline: Business Partners, Parents and More
Just like the movies! Andrew Walker and wife Cassandra Troy have been together since 2004 and their love story feels like it could be the plot for a number of Hallmark Channel films. The Dying for Chocolate: A Curious Caterer Mystery actor, who has been a staple on the network...
Kanye West looks forward to Jay-Z and Beyoncé endorsing him for president
Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is continuing on his 2024 Presidential campaign tour. The latest press stop was on “Drink Champs,” the award-winning podcast co-hosted by N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. The three-hour conversation included Ye’s conspiracy on George Floyd’s death, which Floyd’s family is now reportedly considering...
James Corden Takes Back Apology to NYC Restaurant Owner of Balthazar
9:01 AM PT -- McNally just expanded what he told us, and also upped the ante, saying Corden can eat at Balthazar for free for the next TEN years if he apologizes. He writes, "STORM IN A RESTAURANT TEACUP. I’ve no wish to kick a man when he’s down. Especially one who’s worth $100 Million, but when James Corden said in yesterday’s NY Times that he hadn’t done “anything wrong, on any level,” was he joking? Or was he denying being abusive to my servers? Whatever Corden meant, his implication was clear: he didn’t do it."
‘Renovation Island’: Why Sarah Baeumler Ditched Owning a Classical Ballet Studio
Sarah Baeumler owned a classical ballet studio, but she sold it. What happened? Here's what the 'Renovation Island' star shared.
Toya Johnson rocks handmade wedding dress from Black bridal couture brand
Antonia “Toya” Johnson recently tied the knot with former athlete and sports manager Robert “Red” Rushing. The couple met in 2016 through mutual friends and began dating in 2017. They welcomed a baby girl into the world in February of 2018. The couple became engaged in November of 2019 which aired on VH1’s “T.I. & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle.”
Former Tyler Perry collaborator Zuri Craig dead at 44
Singer Zuri Craig, who was discovered by movie magnate Tyler Perry and toured with him during theater plays, has died. He was 44. The family confirmed Craig’s passing on his ZoReMi Entertainment page. His survivors captioned the beautiful collage of photos of Craig with the following message:. “It is...
Mother of George Floyd’s daughter files $250M lawsuit against Kanye
The mother of George Floyd’s daughter filed a $250 million lawsuit against controversial rapper Kanye “Ye” West after he claimed Floyd died due to fentanyl intoxication. Yeezy made the inflammatory remarks during his rant on the “Drink Champs” podcast, where Ye said the slain motoris was killed by the powerful prescription medication instead of the crushing weight of ex-cop Derek Chauvin’s knee on his neck.
Target's Future Collective First Brand Designer | Kahlana Barfield Brown
Kahlana Barfield Brown is changing the way we see and feel about fashion one colorful blazer at a time. This September, the former Instyle editor and style expert announced her first installment to her Target collaboration now sold in Target stores nationwide, and she’s back with her second drop as the first design partner for their newest apparel-accessories line, Future Collective.
"It's Almost Funny How Bad It Is": 19 TV Shows That Devolved Into Chaos And Lost Loyal Fans
"I was SHOCKED it was renewed."
The only son of actor Paul Newman was a "rebel" who never thought he could make it like his dad
Alan Scott Newman (1950 - 1978) was an actor and stuntman who was the only son of the Hollywood icon and star, Paul Newman. Scott was born to Newman and his first wife, Jackie Witte in 1950. His parents divorced when he was only eight years old. Scott had a difficult childhood. Although he went to expensive private schools, he misbehaved and was almost expelled.
Brothers D Smoke and Davion Farris’ new hit ‘Switch Up’ has a positive message
Daniel Anthony Farris, better known as D Smoke, and Davion Farris come from a family of musicians. Their uncle played bass for Prince. their mother, gospel singer Jackie Gouche-Farris, sang backup for Michael Jackson and Anita Baker. Their brother, SiR, has several R&B hits to his credit. The inherently talented brothers followed in the family’s footsteps and formed a songwriting team with their cousin Tiffany Gouche in the early 2000s called WoodWorks.
Lee Fields takes a ‘Sentimental Fool’ tour ahead of album release
PLAINFIELD, N.J. — Lee Fields, who recorded his first single in 1969, will release his highly anticipated album “Sentimental Fool,” on Oct. 28. The soul legend is currently touring the U.S., Canada and Europe — with no slowdown in sight. In fact, “Sentimental Fool” will be...
Behind the Atelier: MINDBLOWN on Forging Individual Freedom Through Conscious-Made Fashion
Behind the Atelier is a fashion-focused series that examines the unique backstories and design processes behind the fashion industry’s most captivating talents. Pulling back the curtain on each designer’s creative space and practice, Behind the Atelier provides an inside look into the industry’s most exciting names. For...
How Snoop Dogg’s words changed the trajectory of Bow Wow’s adult life
Shad Moss is doing just fine right now. The artist, whose professional name is Bow Wow, is currently on his second arena tour within the past year and is the host of BET‘s “After Happily Ever After.” The series is a new reality show that houses people with their exes, and has their ex try to set them up with the next love of their lives.
How Megan Thee Stallion captured our hearts during her ‘SNL’ appearance
Once again, Megan Thee Stallion stolen hearts with her recent “Saturday Night Live” performance. She performed her song “Anxiety” where she portrayed herself as a pageant titleholder with a sash that had “Miss Anxiety” printed on it. Her song “Anxiety” touches on her not...
Meet Jasmine Ataullah, A Jewelry Designer Redefining Heirlooms
Jewelry designer Jasmine Ataullah has been steadily building her line with a unique South Asian design sensibility and point of view for seven years. Her amuletic pieces, which evoke a sense of Eastern regency and opulence, nostalgically reference the ornaments of Islamic art: think ornately carved rings (best worn in stacks) and hoop earrings adorned with precious gemstones. They’re pieces you want to put on immediately and wear with your everyday wardrobe, but they still have the air of precious heirlooms.
Chicago house music legend Vince Lawrence is fighting to get publishing back
Vince Lawrence is speaking up for the integrity of his music. Lawrence, the co-founder of the Trax record label, and his attorney Shawn Moroni, recently detailed to rolling out why he’s suing the estate of Larry Sherman, another co-founder of the label. The lawsuit, which also includes Marshall Jefferson, Adonis and Maurice Joshua, alleges that Trax didn’t make royalty payments, and didn’t pay any of them anything on multiple occasions related to releases of their music.
Megan Smith is the designer and creator of the sustainable, women’s contemporary brand, Megan Renee
Megan Smith (@__meganrenee___) is a Los Angeles-based fashion designer whose bold and vibrant clothing from her contemporary womenswear brand, Megan Renee, is heavily inspired by her background and immediate environment. On this episode of In The Know: Style Changemakers, Smith shares how her passion for sustainability and self-expression, along with her belief in the transformative power of fashion, inform her design process.
Branding Design Pro Takes Creative Packages to the Next Level with 3D Presentation
A design studio is changing the branding game with new techniques that makes clients stand out. Consumers can only build affinity with brands when they can identify what it looks and feels like. This can be achieved when a company has properly set brand guidelines alongside a compelling logo that people can easily recognize.
R Labs Genesis NFT Collection ‘R Planet’ Inspires Positive Change!
Women-led web3 organization R Labs has revealed its genesis NFT Collection – R Planet. The collection focuses on creating positive impacts and experiences in the physical world. R Labs, founded by former Bumble execs, is bringing its lore to life with this first drop. The gorgeous artwork by Kim Jung Gi apprentice Nessi explores human connection, meaning, and the gifts of our collective consciousness.
