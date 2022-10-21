ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rehoboth Beach, DE

Cape Gazette

Lunch With a Purpose supports Lighthouse for Broken Wings

More than 220 people attended Lunch With a Purpose Oct. 5 at the Atlantic Sands Hotel in Rehoboth Beach after braving the lingering winds and flooding from the weekend. The host and beneficiary was Lighthouse for Broken Wings. Luncheon guests brought donations for both Lighthouse for Broken Wings and the...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Rehoboth history lecture to focus on Belhaven Hotel Nov. 10

The Belhaven Hotel will be the subject of the next event in the Rehoboth Beach History Lecture Series, set for 7:15 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 10, in the Sussex Room at the Boardwalk Plaza Hotel, Rehoboth Beach. In 1898, the railroad company built a casino on the Boardwalk at the east...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Ag museum opens Then One Day the Lights Came On exhibit

The Delaware Agricultural Museum and Village debuted a large-scale indoor/outdoor exhibit Oct. 7 that explores the life-changing impact of rural electrification on Delaware agriculture and the state’s rural communities. Then One Day the Lights Came On is a journey that leads visitors from the late 1930s, before electricity was widely available in the state, through the present-day focus on renewable, clean sources of energy. The exhibit curator is Heidi Nasstrom-Evans of Horizon Philanthropic in Lewes, and the designer is Karen Carney, Art of Area Design owner.
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Lewes in Bloom wreath orders due Nov. 5

Lewes in Bloom’s annual wreath sale orders are being accepted through Saturday, Nov. 5. The organization’s major fundraiser goes toward the purchase of their 27,000 tulips and other flowers volunteers plant in 18 gardens and 10 planter locations in Lewes. To order 24-inch and 32-inch wreaths, go to...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Color theory class starts Nov. 8 at Rehoboth Art League

Local artist Joe Terrone will lead a class on the basics of color theory at the Rehoboth Art League, with sessions meeting weekly from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesdays, Nov. 8 through Dec. 13. Class will not meet Nov. 22. The backbone of painting, color theory is both the science...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Friends of Sussex CASA welcomes new board members

Friends of Sussex CASA Inc. welcomed new board members at its annual meeting held Oct. 12 at the Lewes Public Library. The 501c3 nonprofit organization is dedicated to supporting Sussex County children in foster care, along with their Court Appointed Special Advocates, by providing financial resources for after-school activities and camps, school supplies, sports and music equipment, birthday gifts and more.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Memories of nearly 50 years on the job

For nearly 50 years, I've been writing about issues, and photographing people and events in Sussex County. It's been a great ride that I hope can continue for a few more years. Every day is different and exciting. That's what makes the job of community journalism so fulfilling. You never know what you will face on any given day.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Common Cause Delaware to honor Bernice Edwards, Charlotte King Oct. 26

Common Cause Delaware will hold its annual Awards Reception and Silent Auction at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 26, at The Clubhouse at Baywood Greens in Long Neck. More than 160 guests are expected to attend to help honor Bernice Edwards and Charlotte King. Edwards, as executive director of First State...
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Pathways to Success healthy treats drive runs thru Oct. 31

The Jeanine O’Donnell State Farm team and Sussex County Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore team are once again supporting Pathways to Success. With a slightly different slant this year, instead of Snacks for Success, it’s Treats for Success!. Donations will be accepted until Monday, Oct. 31, from 9...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Ham radio operators provide support for Apple Scrapple event

Local volunteer amateur radio operators provided communications support to the Sussex County Emergency Operations Center Mobile Command Unit in Bridgeville for the annual Apple Scrapple Festival Oct. 15. Wearing yellow emergency vests, the operators, aka hams, joined the crowds of attendees to provide general information, give directions, and be the...
BRIDGEVILLE, DE
Cape Gazette

Milton Community Foundation sets bingo fundraiser Nov. 1

The Milton Community Foundation recently team announced the return of it its Bingo Night fundraiser, set for 7 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 1, at the Milton Fire Hall on Front Street. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. The entry fee is $20 per player with reservations and $25 at the door. Refreshments,...
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Vietnam veterans donate to Home of the Brave

Members of Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 1105, recently presented a donation to Home of the Brave in Milford. Home of the Brave serves those who served us by providing temporary housing, food, stability, guidance and support for veterans during their journey towards permanent housing.
MILFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

New Lewes eatery mixes contemporary and traditional fare

Last Saturday night I had the pleasure of attending the media/friends & family party at the brand-new Lewes Oyster House. That real-time shakedown of their systems went well, and the restaurant is now open for reservations only Wednesday through Saturday of this week. Goodness knows we’ve waited long enough! It was a lot of work to convert the iconic Walsh Building (home of the old Rose & Crown and Jerry’s Seafood) into the casually upscale Lewes Oyster House. The theme pays homage to the popular 18th and 19th century Middle Atlantic oyster houses.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Milton Arts Guild holds Art Walk

Artists around Milton were out and about Oct. 15, as part of the Milton Arts Guild’s annual Art Walk. The walk included 22 artists on 20 properties around downtown Milton with works including paintings, postcards, mixed media, wood carvings, ceramics and watercolors.
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Women's Club of Indian River hosts state police corporal

The GFWC Women's Club of Indian River held its monthly meeting Oct. 10 at the Indian River Yacht Club in Millsboro. Delaware State Police Cpl. Robin Brown was the speaker; she provided information on how domestic violence is handled in the state. The club meets at 10 a.m., the second...
MILLSBORO, DE
talbotspy.org

Bridge Toll: Impacts of the Bay Bridges on Eastern Shore Life

A free public program presented at the Talbot County Free Library in Easton at 7:00pm on Wednesday, November 9th. It has been 70 years since the first Bay Bridge span connected the rural Eastern Shore with the more urban Western Shore of Maryland. Linking Annapolis to Stevensville and then to Ocean City has transformed life on the Eastern Shore in ways both positive and negative, both expected and unimagined.
EASTON, MD
Cape Gazette

Georgetown homeless village becomes a reality

In about a month, a homeless village with 40 rapid shelter units will open in the heart of Georgetown. In a partnership between Town of Georgetown officials and nonprofits Springboard Collaborative and First State Community Action Agency, the Pallet village on First State property off North Railroad Avenue began construction Oct. 17 when trucks from the Pallet Co. rolled onto the vacant lot.
GEORGETOWN, DE
Cape Gazette

Lewes Senior Activity Center cookie walk set Dec. 10

For all who love homemade holiday cookies, cakes and pies, the Lewes Senior Activity Center cookie walk will be held from 8 to 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 10, at 32083 Janice Road, Lewes. Attendees can select from a variety of freshly baked goods made and donated by members. Offerings include...
LEWES, DE

