Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
4 Great Burger Places in Missouri
If your favourite comfort food is a nice burger and you also happen to live in Missouri, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing burger places in Missouri that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
Report: Missouri faces the highest turnover, vacancy of nurses in history
Missouri hospitals are seeing the highest vacancy rate of nurses ever, up more than 12% from 2018, according to the Missouri Hospital Association.
Where and when to find frost flowers in Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Frost flowers are unique natural phenomena that you can find in the forests of Missouri and sometimes in your backyard if you have the right plants — just don’t try to pick them, as they won’t last very long in the flower vase. Dot Soldavini, who lives in southwest Missouri, captured the […]
Lesser-known Missouri fruit is thought to predict winter weather severity
Our cold snap this week is a strong reminder that Winter is coming. One fruit, native to Missouri, has a history of helping predict how rough the season will be.
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Missouri
If you live in Missouri and you want to explore new places, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three beautiful but underrated places in Missouri that are highly appreciated by both local people and travellers alike.
2 of the Best Family Places in the World are in Missouri
2. Shaw Park - 27 S Brentwood Blvd, Clayton, Missouri. They were impressed with Johnson's Shut-Ins State Park and "the small water holes are now connected by chutes and waterfalls that allow visitors to slide, splash, and frolic from one pool to another". They also liked the wide variety of hiking, cabins and horse trails.
suntimesnews.com
October 22 River Region Sports Wrap
PERRYVLLE – Perryville lost at St. Pius 27-18. STE. GENEVIEVE – Valle Catholic won at Kennett 46-16. PERRYVILLE – St. Vincent lost at Jefferson 46-28. STE. GENEVIEVE – Ste. Genevieve beat visiting Kelly 42-14. CHESTER – Chester plays Pearl City at 1 pm Saturday. High...
Missouri’s Elephant Rocks is voted America’s 3rd favorite place to visit
Elephant Rocks was voted America's third favorite natural landmark.
This Missouri Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
gladstonedispatch.com
Record fish caught in Missouri
Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Missouri from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
lakeexpo.com
Developer Of Massive Lake Area Project Drops More Details... But Only A Few
No other single project has encompassed as much land as the enormous, 2,200+ acre development being planned on the shores of Lake of the Ozarks... other than the construction of the Lake itself. But for now, developer Blake Hodits isn't saying much about the project — only that it's going...
mymoinfo.com
Missouri’s Second-Ever Black Bear Season is Underway
(Bixby) A select number of Missouri residents, who were lucky enough to get their name drawn, are taking part in the Show-Me State’s second-ever black bear hunt right now. The season’s last day is Wednesday, October 26th. However, Iron County conservation agent Sarah Ettinger-Dietzel says the black bear...
Fire forces Cooper Co. town to evacuate; St. Charles Co. sends help
WOOLDRIDGE, Mo. — The town of Wooldridge, Missouri, has been evacuated as fires burned across the area. In Cooper County, the fire originated from a combine that caught fire as it was plowing a field, officials told KOMU. Fire agencies in St. Charles County pooled their resources to send...
Homesteaders Share Their Off-the-Grid Life in Northeast Missouri
There's a community of homesteaders that live practically in our backyard in northeast Missouri that many have never heard of. I think that's kind of the idea since they are an off-the-grid community. However, there's a new video that tells the story of how they live this unique lifestyle in a community in northeast Missouri.
KMOV
Video captures Metro East student being assaulted by teens
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV) - Cell phone footage captured at least six minors assaulting a 12-year-old East St. Louis student after school Wednesday. Dominique McNeal, the mother of the 12-year-old boy seen being assaulted in the cell phone video, confirmed to News 4 that her son is a student at Lincoln Middle in the East St. Louis School District.
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Friday, October 21st, 2022
(Statewide) -- The latest U.S. Drought Monitor shows 100% of Missouri is experiencing dry conditions. More than 50% of those reporting say they are dealing with severe and exceptional drought conditions, an increase from 37-percent last week. The driest parts of the state continue to be in southwest Missouri and a line that stretch from Platte County down to Cass and over to Boone County. To report drought conditions in your neck of the woods, contact the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
KYTV
Judge sentences Everton, Mo. man for distribution of nearly 1,000 pounds of meth in southwest Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - A judge sentenced an Everton, Mo., man for leading a conspiracy to distribute nearly 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine in southwest Missouri. Cheyenne W. Conn, 47, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 21 years in federal prison without parole. On July...
3 major manufacturing plants coming to the St. Louis area
CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. — "What an opportunity for this town to be doing that. This county to be doing that," said Missouri Governor Mike Parson. An enthusiastic Governor Parson made the big announcement during a news conference Thursday. James Hardie, a top-notch manufacturing facility, will soon set up its...
KYTV
Big changes on the way for the Ozarks
Wildfire in Cooper County, Mo. forces town evacuation, statewide mutual aid response. Fire departments from all over Missouri have been called to assist as a wildfire burns out of control in Wooldridge, Missouri. The city is roughly 20 miles west of Columbia. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm & windy Sunday before...
Comments / 0