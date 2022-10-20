Read full article on original website
House of the Dragon creator explains show’s biggest death in Episode 10 finale
House of the Dragon’s showrunner has opened up about the major, brutal death in Episode 10, with the first season saving the show’s biggest loss until the finale. When it comes to the world of Game of Thrones, death should never be a huge surprise. The original show’s first season positioned Ned Stark as its main hero, only to chop off his head before the finale.
The tragic deaths of 80s TV stars Robert Urich and his wife led their son to become a doctor
Robert Urich in 1973Credit: ABC Television; Public Domain Image. Robert Urich (1946 - 2002) was an 80s heartthrob who was mostly known for his prolific television works although he acted in a few movies as well.
Prevention
‘NCIS’ Star Wilmer Valderrama Sparks Strong Reactions With News He Could ‘Finally Announce’
Wilmer Valderrama isn't just Special Agent Nick Torres on NCIS anymore. He's now a shareholder in iHeartMedia's "My Cultura" podcast — and fans couldn't be more thrilled for him. The NCIS star, who has been on the CBS crime drama for the past eight years, took to Instagram to...
Ant-Man 3 trailer reveals first terrifying look at Kang the Conqueror
The first trailer for Ant-Man 3 – titled Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – has finally debuted online, revealing the first look at villain Kang The Conqueror. Phase Four of the MCU has traversed multiple realms, but Peyton Reed’s third Ant-Man outing is keeping things quantum. Ahead...
Maisie Williams admits Game of Thrones “fell off at the end”
Games of Thrones star Maisie Williams reflected on the show’s legacy, three years after its conclusion. However, like many fans of the HBO show, Williams agrees that it dropped the ball with Season 8. Game of Thrones came to its end in 2019 and gave way to one of...
House of the Dragon creator explains why Daemon choked Rhaenyra in finale
House of the Dragon’s showrunner has explained why Daemon abruptly choked Rhaenyra in the Episode 10 finale. Daemon has been on a journey with the audience. He started off as the king’s petulant brother, weaponizing the City Watch to murder its inhabitants in the name of law and order.
Doctor Who fans – including John Boyega – react to David Tennant’s return
Last night’s Doctor Who ended with a regeneration twist, and fans are loving the fact that David Tennant has returned, especially another sci-fi star in the shape of John Boyega. David Tennant has returned to Doctor Who to play The Doctor in three episodes next year. Fans tuned into...
House of the Dragon: Who is Borros Baratheon?
House of the Dragon Episode 10 introduces a new character from a familiar house: Borros Baratheon – but who is he, and what role will he play in the Dance of the Dragons?. In the first season of Game of Thrones, Westeros is ruled by King Robert I Baratheon, the man who spearheaded the rebellion that brought an end to the Targaryen dynasty.
Resident Evil Village fan drops Home Alone’s Kevin into Castle Dimitrescu
A skilled Resident Evil Village fan edited a video wherein Home Alone protagonist Kevin McCallister faces off against the horrors of Castle Dimitrescu. Since the game’s release in May 2021, edits and mods for Resident Evil Village have inundated the internet. Some PC mods feature Chris Redfield as a...
‘Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities’: ‘Graveyard Rats’ Turns the Tables on a Grave Robber
In 'Graveyard Rats,' David Hewlett runs into some unexpected issues while trying to steal from the dead. Here's our recap of this episode in 'Cabinet of Curiosities.'
Terrifying Pokemon Scarlet & Violet clue sets up new ghost-type reveal
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Pokedex might be about to grow by another one or two, as players are convinced ghost-types will be announced after a scary teaser. Trainers around the world have been waiting for the Paldea region‘s doors to open for some time now, and their wish will be granted on November 18.
Hololive rule change lets new debuts & 3D reveals shine across all branches
A Hololive rule change is letting new debuts and 3D reveals shine across all branches. Once only observed within each individual branch, talents will have those special moments all to themselves — and fans are loving the change. New debuts and 3D lives are special moments for VTubers,...
Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities ‘Lot 36’ review: Tim Blake Nelson fights terrifying storage war in new horror anthology
Guillermo Del Toro’s new horror anthology kicks off with a greedy man getting more than he bargained for when buying a demonic storage locker. Cabinet of Curiosities launches on Netflix tomorrow (October 25), the series curated by ‘Master of Horror‘ Guillermo Del Toro, who has hand-picked some of his favorite directors to helm individual episodes.
Doctor Who review: Whittaker leaves the lows on a high
Doctor Who has reached another end of another era, but how well does it work as a bookend, or the start of a new chapter?. There is only one constant within Doctor Who, and that is change. Therefore, the end of Jodie Whittaker’s turn as the Time Lord was inevitable, and it has finally come around.
Blizzard unveils Overwatch 2 Executioner Junker Queen skin & new Junkenstein’s Revenge mode
Blizzard has revealed a first look at the new Overwatch 2 Junkenstein’s Revenge: Wrath of the Bride game mode as well as skins coming out for the Halloween event. Halloween Terror has always been one of the top Overwatch events with numerous skins featuring the game’s heroes dressed up in creepy attire paying homage to spooky tales.
Star Wars Eclipse story contents leak including introduction of a new race
Star Wars Eclipse’s story elements have been leaked, revealing a potential protagonist as well as a new race introduced into the Star Wars world. Although Quantic Dream’s next project Star Wars Eclipse was announced almost a year ago now, revealed with an absolutely gorgeous trailer, not much has been revealed about the game’s story or characters.
