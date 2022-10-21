News & Announcements

Why are the first rains of fall more dangerous for drivers?

During the hot and dry summer months, sediment and oils that are normally washed away by the rain build up in the asphalt and concrete layers of the roads.

The first rains of the season bring these substances to the surface, which often results in hazardous driving conditions. For a safer commute, keep these five tips in mind as you grab your umbrella and head out the door:

Check vehicle tires

Ensure your vehicle’s tires are inflated according to the manufacturer’s recommendations.

Check that you have ample tread pattern for maintaining traction while driving slick roads. Oregon AAA recommends using a quarter to check the depth of your tires’ tread for safety.

Check wiper blades

Summer heat tends to deteriorate rubber windshield wiper blades, reducing their contact with the windshield. The resulting streaks make it difficult to see the road during a downpour. Check your wiper blades and replace them, if necessary.

Keep speed slow & avoid hydroplaning

The average stopping distance of a vehicle is doubled when driving on wet roads. Slow down and keep a safe stopping distance between you and the vehicle ahead of you.

Reduce your risk of hydroplaning, which can occur at speeds as low as 35 mph — especially if tires are worn. If you hydroplane, ease off the gas, gently apply the brakes and steer straight ahead.

Help other see you

Regardless of the paint color, all vehicles are more difficult to see in the rain. Enhance your vehicle’s visibility by keeping the headlights on while driving in wet weather.

Avoid distractions

Put away your phone and other electronic devices.

Avoid using ear buds when driving.

Ask children and/or passengers to talk quietly and to avoid interrupting your focus as much as possible.

As the wet weather season begins, take the time to be courteous, cautious, and above all… be safe!