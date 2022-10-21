From longtime facility management customer to Senior Vice President of BlueChip Pros, Frank Donato brings with him his 15-year experience of client perspective. When facility managers are searching for service providers that can meet their requirements, price is not the only factor they are searching with; a services company that can accommodate for an array of unique wants and needs will also save on administrative time. What’s even better is if one can find a provider that meets not only the cost and comprehensive services, but also has a management team with years of experience doing exactly what their clients do.

4 HOURS AGO