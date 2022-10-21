Read full article on original website
‘Very bad taste’: Scottish TikTok viewers angry after US woman buys flat for daughter attending Glasgow university
A woman from the US has divided TikTok users after she revealed she bought her university-age daughter a flat in Glasgow because the market was “affordable”.Janelle Copeland, from California, shared a video detailing her experience of trying to find a place for her daughter to live while studying at university in Scotland.Copeland said she and her husband, Eddie, spent three months trying to find a property their daughter could rent with friends, but the search was unsuccessful.They also found some options outside of Glasgow but didn’t feel comfortable with any of these as they would require their daughter to...
Floating stage planned for Scotland's lowland canals
A new floating stage is planned for the canals between Glasgow and Edinburgh. There are hopes it could moor in the villages and towns along the 66 miles of the Union and Forth & Clyde Canals. There are aspirations it could provide unique locations at which amateur and professional entertainers...
Goring Gap: Government backs Chatsmore Farm homes ban
The government's planning agency has backed the decision to refuse permission for 475 homes in Worthing. Worthing Borough Council (WBC) rejected the plans by Persimmon Homes in March 2021, but the developer was given the go-ahead after appealing to the government. WBC then appealed and won its case at the...
Girl 'stolen' by travellers at age four in Yorkshire and taken to Canada, New Zealand and Australia is finally reunited with her family 53 YEARS later who admitted: 'We NEVER thought this would happen'
A woman who was 'stolen' from her family in the UK when she was just four years old and raised by travellers in Canada and New Zealand, before settling down in Australia, has been reunited with her biological family. Susan Gervaise, 57, was taken from her biological family in Pontefract,...
King Charles is heard saying 'dear oh dear' as he greets under-fire PM Liz Truss for their first weekly audience
King Charles let out a 'dear oh dear' as he met under-fire Prime Minister Liz Truss for their first ever weekly audience. The monarch, 73, was overheard making the apparent gaffe at Buckingham Palace yesterday. Last month, the pair spoke briefly during a special meeting following the death of Charles's...
Scottish parliament bid to make dog abduction a new crime
Proposals to make dog abduction a specific crime in Scotland have been launched at the Scottish Parliament. Dog theft is currently treated the same as stealing property by courts. Campaigners say this does not reflect the welfare of animals or the impact of the crime on owners. They hope jail...
'Liz Truss's resignation was inevitable the moment she walked into Downing Street': Nicola Sturgeon sticks the boot in as she warns, 'the democratic keys for independence are growing with literally every hour that passes'
Nicola Sturgeon has stuck the boot into Liz Truss after she announced her resignation this afternoon, making her the shortest serving Prime Minister in history. The First Minister of Scotland said a general election was a 'democratic imperative' and took aim at the turnover of Prime Ministers during her time in office.
In defence of Hartshead Moor East, Britain’s ‘worst’ motorway services | Letters
Letters: Graeme Cooper, Jean McGowan and Tony Hirst explain why they disagree with a survey in which the stop on the M62 was ranked in bottom place
Shetland's damaged subsea cable now repaired, says operator
The damaged subsea cable to Shetland which left the islands without internet and phone services has been successfully repaired. Two breaks in the lines connecting Shetland to the mainland led police to declare a major incident on Thursday. Broadband and mobile connections were later reinstated with a temporary fix. Now...
Heritage farm site has 200k visitors in first year
An estate which was on Historic England's "at risk" register for 10 years has welcomed 200,000 visitors in its first year since renovation. Chester House Estate, in Northamptonshire, was bought in 2004 and cost £14.5m to restore. The site has evidence of human activity from more than 10,000 years...
Scottish Tories 'very frustrated' by party leadership turmoil
Scottish Tories are "very frustrated" by the UK party's leadership turmoil, according to their chairman. Craig Hoy told BBC Scotland his colleagues want to focus on holding the SNP to account over independence. Supporters of ex-PM Boris Johnson had been resolute that he would stand, until he announced on Sunday...
Northern county has the more haunted pubs than anywhere else in UK
Old pubs usually have a long history of ghosts and ghouls spotted by locals over the years but some areas have more spooky pubs than others. Haunted pubs are scattered across the UK but Yorkshire took the crown as having the highest number of haunted pubs. There’s a whopping 89...
New high-tech road gritters join Yorkshire fleet
A fleet of new "high-tech" gritters will be operating across Yorkshire this winter. The 37 vehicles are part of a £44m England-wide investment by National Highways. Two new winter maintenance depots will also open, one by the A64 in Malton, North Yorkshire and another off the A63 near Newport in East Yorkshire.
Edinburgh suffragist statue put on hold after bitter row over sculptor
Anger erupts after open contest to design statue of Elsie Inglis scrapped and royal sculptor commissioned
UK Covid-19 infections hit two million but rate of increase may be slowing
Total Covid-19 infections in the UK have climbed above two million for the first time since July, but levels are not rising in all parts of the country.There is also a “mixed picture” age groups, while there are signs the rate of increase may be slowing.Just over 2.0 million people in private households in the UK are likely to have tested positive for coronavirus in the week to October 10, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).This is up 15% from 1.7 million in the previous week and is the highest total since the week to July 26.While infections...
Second case of bird flu detected in Anglesey
A second case of bird flu has been confirmed in Anglesey.It comes after the first case was discovered last week. The second case was discovered at a poultry site.A 3km protection zone and 10km surveillance zone have been declared around the infected premises to limit the risk of disease spread, the Government said.Bird movements and gatherings are restricted within these zones and all holdings that keep birds must be declared, the Government added.Birdkeepers have been urged to remain vigilant and ensure they have high levels of biosecurity in place.Farmers are advised to consult a vet in the first instance if...
Bridlington: Sewerby Hall zoo reopens after bird flu restrictions lifted
An East Yorkshire zoo has reopened after it was closed when a nearby case of bird flu led to a protection zone being imposed in the area. A 1.7-mile (3km) restricted area was placed around the infected premises and all poultry at the farm were culled. Sewerby Hall, near Bridlington,...
Bull named 'Lover Boy' wanders into traffic on Scottish highway
Police in Scotland warned drivers on the M8 highway to expect delays after a bull wandered into traffic.
Just Stop Oil protesters glue themselves to tarmac at central London junction
Just Stop Oil protesters stopped traffic at a key junction near Holborn station in London on Friday morning.At 10.50am, 22 activists walked into the road at the junction between High Holborn and Kingsway. They sat on the road with banners while some glued themselves to the tarmac.Police confirmed an hour later that 16 protesters had been arrested and that the roads have since been reopened.I hope that my actions in support of Just Stop Oil will inspire other ordinary people like me to step forward and take a stand against this government’s disastrous energy policiesProtester Adam BeardJust Stop Oil have...
