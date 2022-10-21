Total Covid-19 infections in the UK have climbed above two million for the first time since July, but levels are not rising in all parts of the country.There is also a “mixed picture” age groups, while there are signs the rate of increase may be slowing.Just over 2.0 million people in private households in the UK are likely to have tested positive for coronavirus in the week to October 10, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).This is up 15% from 1.7 million in the previous week and is the highest total since the week to July 26.While infections...

