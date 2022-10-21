Read full article on original website
Related
Former Microsoft CEO and billionaire Steve Ballmer reveals he will invest $400 million in private-fund ventures to support Black entrepreneurs
Steve Ballmer, billionaire owner of the L.A. Clippers NBA team and former CEO of Microsoft, has been a major philanthropist for years. Now he’s investing $400 million to support Black-owned businesses. Ballmer, along with wife Connie Ballmer, will partner with established private equity firms and investment banks to help...
igbnorthamerica.com
Sightline Payments secures new investment from JP Morgan
Gambling industry-focused digital payments provider Sightline Payments has secured new investment from the JP Morgan Payments arm of investment bank JP Morgan during a funding round. Under the investment agreement, Sightline will work with JP Morgan Payments to develop an integrated omni-channel solution for resort and online gambling companies, serving...
ffnews.com
Moneyhub kicks off funding round with initial £40 million from Legal & General, Lloyds Banking Group and Shawbrook Bank
Moneyhub, a market leading Open Finance, Open Data, and payments platform, today announces that it has secured an initial £35m in funding from high profile backers Legal & General and Lloyds Banking Group, with an additional £5m debt facility provided by Shawbrook. Legal & General’s investment is partially subject to regulatory approval.
ffnews.com
Private Markets Alpha Appoints Rebecca Bonini as Operational Due Diligence and Product Specialist
Private Markets Alpha (PM Alpha), the digital marketplace for asset managers, wealth managers, advisors and distributors to access and distribute private markets investments, has announced today that it has appointed Rebecca Bonini as Operational Due Diligence & Product Specialist to strengthen its Operational Due Diligence team. Rebecca will work closely...
ffnews.com
Fintech Pioneer Bill Harris Launches Nirvana Money
Fintech pioneer and serial entrepreneur Bill Harris is launching Nirvana Money, an accessible credit card product to radically simplify money for middle-income earners. To deliver on this mission, the company is combining the best features of a credit card, a bank account, and a gamified rewards program into a single card.
Flora Growth Sets A Foothold In Germany Via Acquisition Of Franchise Global Health
Flora Growth Corp. FLGC, an all-outdoor cultivator, manufacturer and distributor of global cannabis products and brands, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of Franchise Global Health Inc. FGH, a multi-national operator in the medical cannabis and pharmaceutical industry, with principal operations in Germany. “Through this proposed acquisition, we...
satnews.com
L3Harris Technologies makes a strategic investment in ASV firm Seasats
L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) has committed to a strategic investment in Seasats, a privately-owned company that is involved in the design and production of low-cost, solar-powered, maritime autonomous surface vehicles (ASV) for military and commercial use. L3Harris is making its investment to fuel collaborative development and accelerate production of Seasats’ X3...
fintechfutures.com
Atom Bank appoints new CFO, Andrew Marshall
UK challenger Atom Bank has named Andrew Marshall as its new chief financial officer (CFO), replacing Atom co-founder David McCarthy, who is leaving the firm for personal reasons. Marshall has over 20 years of experience and has been with Atom Bank for the last six years, holding the positions of...
Saama Names Respected Clinical Technology Leader Lisa Moneymaker as CTO and Chief Product Officer
CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022-- Saama has hired clinical technology leader Lisa Moneymaker as Chief Technology Officer and Chief Product Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005232/en/ Industry Leader Lisa Moneymaker joins Saama as Chief Technology Officer and Chief Product Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)
aiexpress.io
KKR Makes US$300M Investment in Advanta
Advanta Enterprises Limited, a Dubai, United Arab Emirates-based world seed firm that goals to ship revolutionary farming options and expertise to farmers around the globe, obtained a US$300m funding from KKR. KKR will take a 13.33% stake within the firm becoming a member of UPL Restricted (NSE: UPL & BSE:...
demolitionandrecycling.media
New specialist consultancy for construction
A new on-and-off-highway commercial vehicle-focused consultancy has been launched by ex-CASE Construction President Carl Gustaf Göransson and former Volvo CTO Alan Berger. The new consultancy, named abcg, will advise leaders on a range of strategic and operational challenges as the construction, agriculture and on-highway transport sectors undergo significant changes.
bestcolleges.com
How to Become a Data Engineer: Steps, Skills, & Salary
Data engineering combines data science and software engineering disciplines. Data engineer jobs offer some of the most competitive salaries on the job market. Data engineers need at least a bachelor's in computer science, engineering, or a related field. Data engineers source, clean, and transform raw data to make it usable...
Diebold Nixdorf Teams With Featurespace on Fraud Prevention Tech Integration
Retail technology company Diebold Nixdorf has joined forces with financial crime prevention firm Featurespace to integrate Featurespace’s fraud prevention tech into Diebold Nixdorf’s Vynamic Payments platform. “By partnering with Featurespace, Diebold Nixdorf can provide financial institutions a fully integrated payments solution with proven real-time fraud detection and prevention...
US News and World Report
Goldman Sachs Launches Chinese Infrastructure Real Estate Joint Venture
HONG KONG (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs has launched a joint venture in China with local logistics company Sunjade in a bid to boost investment in Chinese logistics and infrastructure real estate assets, the U.S. bank said on Monday. The bank is forming the new unit via its investment arm Goldman...
If you’re not focusing on customer experience in digital transformation, you’re losing value
“Digital transformation is not just around automating your processes, doing a back office discipline, and making sure that you’re becoming more productive. There’s another piece that you have to do—the transformation around interacting with your customers. Doing both, a company can become ‘future ready.’” That’s what Stephanie L. Woerner, principal research scientist at the MIT Sloan School of Management, told me.
3 Essential Steps for Startups to Keep Enough Cash in the Bank
Calculating how much runway you have isn't as simple as you may think. Get it wrong, and your company might be running on fumes sooner than you expected.
voguebusiness.com
L’Oréal and Meta launch metaverse startup accelerator
To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. L’Oréal, Meta and French business school HEC Paris are joining forces to launch a startup acceleration program dedicated to creativity in the metaverse. The programme will support at least five startups that specialise in 3D production, augmented reality (AR),...
Digital Construction Works Announces Availability of JDLink Connectivity with the DCW Integrations Platform
MUNICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022-- Digital Construction Works (DCW), a leading construction software integrations and solutions company, announces the availability of JDLink Connectivity, a John Deere wireless connectivity solution in its DCW Integrations Platform as a service (iPaaS) Marketplace. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005073/en/ DCW Integrations Platform Marketplace (Graphic: Business Wire)
Her Company Is Worth $1 Billion. But It Began As a Way to Solve Her Own Shipping Problems.
This story is part of Entrepreneur's 100 Women of Influence issue. Find the rest of the list here. Laura Behrens Wu was just trying to ship some handbags. This was 2013, and she and her cofounder, Simon Kreuz, had launched an online store selling bags from upstart designers. They found a wealth of tools to drive sales and process payments — stuff like Shopify and Stripe — but could not find a good solution for actually shipping products. It was all post office lines and difficult-to-compare alternate carriers and pain. "Every e-commerce store needs to ship — there is no way around that — and we couldn't figure it out," Behrens Wu remembers. Not then, at least. But over the following years, the two shelved the handbag business and focused on this problem instead. Now their shipping software company, Shippo, is used by over 120,000 online stores and is valued at a billion dollars.
Oracle and Nvidia Partner For Better Cloud AI Computation Solutions
Oracle Corp ORCL and NVIDIA Corp NVDA forged a multi-year partnership to help customers solve business challenges with accelerated computing and AI. The partnership aims to bring the full NVIDIA accelerated computing stack from GPUs to systems to software to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). OCI added tens of thousands more...
