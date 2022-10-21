Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Pizza in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
For Cleveland Guardians, Small Ball Might Not Be the Best Fall BallIBWAACleveland, OH
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
This Small Ohio Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenChagrin Falls, OH
Cleveland's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCleveland, OH
dayton.com
The little known story of how Eliot Ness cleaned up Cleveland
Our impressions of well known historical figures are frequently derived from television programs. This reviewer’s image of the legendary Eliot Ness had been shaped by watching reruns of the hit TV show “The Untouchables” which originally aired on ABC between 1959 and 1963. The late Robert Stack portrayed Ness.
Video: Walk through the Haunted Yard in Parma
The scares are real in Parma, with the help of the Haunted Yard.
Viral 'Homeless Jesus' sculpture is back, and this time, he has company
A familiar piece of art titled "Homeless Jesus" returns to the Greater Cleveland area with five additional statues to spark a deeper conversation with these four letters: WWJD.
WKYC
Ready Pet Go! Meet Freddy from City Dogs Cleveland
Are you looking for a dog? This week Freddy from City Dogs Cleveland visited 3News. Freddy is looking for his forever home.
Get in the spirit: Check out these scary, funny or simply over-the-top Halloween yard displays around Northeast Ohio (photos)
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The crisp chill in the air in Northeast Ohio this week was a stark reminder that yes, it is autumn and yes, Halloween is right around the corner. With 10 days to go until the frighteningly fun holiday, we wanted to show off some of the fantastic Halloween yard displays sent in from across Northeast Ohio. Last week, our social media team asked our audiences on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to send photos of their homes’ décor, and the pictures do not disappoint!
Kitchen’s open! Cleveland restaurants, bars with late-night food
Where once you could nosh at many a location, now places formerly known for keeping us fed late aren’t keeping their kitchens open.
Gage is Cleveland Animal Protective League's Pet of the Week
In an effort to support pet adoption, News 5 partners with the Cleveland Animal Protective League to bring our viewers the Pet of the Week!
3 Ohio cities ranked in the 50 ‘Rattiest Cities’ in the US, according to Orkin
Orkin has published its 2022 list of America's "Rattiest Cities," highlighting 50 U.S. metro areas where residents might be more likely to find themselves face-to-face with vermin.
Update on 5 people shot at Cleveland IFIXUGLY barbershop, Princeton student from Cleveland found dead, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Friday, October 21, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Find out that latest information on five people shot at Cleveland’s IFIXUGLY barbershop, what we know about the Princeton University...
Cleveland's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Cleveland, Ohio, has a lot to offer. It's a vibrant, bustling metropolis with something for everyone. However, it also has its fair share of problems. Crime is one big issue facing the city. And Cleveland has some dangerous neighborhoods.
spectrumnews1.com
Fashion show for cancer awareness to hold its third event this Saturday
CLEVELAND — The third-annual Be Elegantly Strong Throughout Cancer Awareness Fashion Show, in partnership with the BEST Community Resource Center, will be held on Saturday at the LaSalle Theater. What You Need To Know. Fashion show hosted for cancer awareness to be held Saturday at 6 p.m. It is...
Where can I find New York Style Pizza here in Akron?
I’m looking for something that resembles the picture above. Any suggestions?
Cleveland’s planning commission ‘reluctantly’ approves design for Cleveland Clinic’s new Neurology Institute, criticizing it as anti-urban
CLEVELAND, Ohio — With scant enthusiasm, members of Cleveland’s City Planning Commission voted Friday to approve early-stage “schematic” plans for the Cleveland Clinic’s proposed 14-story Neurology Institute. The building, to be located on the north side of Carnegie Avenue between East 89th and East 90th...
Surveillance video: Victim in Cleveland barber shop shooting runs across street for help
FOX 8 has obtained surveillance video showing the moments right after five people were shot inside a Cleveland barbershop on Thursday.
16-year-old boy fatally shot in Akron Saturday
The Akron Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy in the city's Highland Square neighborhood Saturday evening.
Cleveland police looking for missing teen
Cleveland police are looking for a teen who went missing on Friday.
Several residents displaced following Cleveland apartment fire
The Cleveland Division of Fire is investigating a fire that left six residents of an apartment building displaced on Saturday.
5 shot at community barbershop on State Road as man walked in and fired
Five people were shot at a barbershop in the 4400 block of State Road in Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood on Thursday, according to a news release from the Cleveland Division of Police.
Cleveland bike shop owner hit by car. He's pushing for safer streets.
An advocate for safer, more bike-friendly streets in the city of Cleveland is now speaking out after he became the victim of a hit-and-run while riding his bike home Monday evening.
