Conor Kennedy, the grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, says he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of former U.S. Senator and Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, revealed on Instagram that he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine. According to Kennedy's post, he is now home after fighting with Ukraine's International Legion. The 28-year-old posted an image on Instagram, apparently showing himself in...
Daily Beast
Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges
The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
Russian state TV host suspended after he said Ukrainian children should be drowned and burned in their 'monstrous little houses'
Russia Today host Anton Krasovsky was suspended after calling for Ukrainian children to be killed. Krasovsky aimed his comments at Ukrainian children who saw the Soviet Union as occupiers in the 1980s. Ukraine's Foreign Minister called the remarks "aggressive genocide incitement." A top host on a Russian state-controlled media outlet...
Trump Just Blew Up His Rape Lawsuit Defense
Former President Donald Trump’s recent online tirade against E. Jean Carroll might have been a really bad idea. That’s because the move appears to have blown a new hole in Trump’s best defense against the magazine columnist’s lawsuit, in which Carroll accuses Trump of defamation by denying her accusation that he raped her in a New York department store over two decades ago.
ohmymag.co.uk
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
Rotax Engine Found In Iranian Mohajer-6 Drone Downed Over Ukraine
via TwitterReports of Austrian Rotax engines being used in Iranian drones aren't new, but hard proof they are being used in those acquired by Russia is.
Italy's Meloni easily wins confidence vote in parliament
ROME (AP) — Italy’s new premier, Giorgia Meloni, laid out her government’s policy aims Tuesday, firing back at domestic and foreign critics who worry her far-right politics might undermine European unity or the civil rights of Italian citizens. In a speech to Parliament’s lower Chamber of Deputies, Meloni criticized the European Union for not always being ready for challenges, notably the dramatic energy crisis now threatening households and businesses. But she pledged that her 4-day-old coalition government, which includes right-wing and center-right allies, would stay loyal to EU accords while working for changes to some of them, including on monetary stability. “To pose these questions doesn’t mean being an enemy or a heretic but a practical” person, Meloni said in a 70-minute speech ahead of a confidence vote required of all new governments.
Trump drops attorney-client claims over Mar-a-Lago documents
A special master is reviewing 11,000 documents seized at Mar-a-Lago to determine whether to block Justice Department access. Trump's lawyers claim executive privilege for 3 documents totaling 19 pages. Trump dropped claims of attorney-client privilege for 9 documents totaling 95 pages. U.S. District Judge Raymond Dearie is reviewing 21,792 pages...
Presidential jab: Joe Biden gets updated COVID-19 booster
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden received his updated COVID-19 booster during a live-streamed address Tuesday afternoon at the White House, encouraging Americans to protect themselves now against not only the coronavirus but also the flu to minimize disruptions to planned holiday gatherings. “By Halloween is the best time …...
Social Security: Do I Still Need to Make Contributions if I Work Overseas?
American citizens who live overseas and start missing the good old USA can always count on one thing to keep them in touch with their homeland: the taxes they owe to Uncle Sam -- including Social...
