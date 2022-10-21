ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Towamencin Township, PA

knightcrier.org

The Troubadour Gears Up To Start Publishing This Year

TOWAMENCIN – Walking into the room of Mr. TJ Gillespie, one can easily see the dedication this teacher has for every sort of creative talent here at North Penn. The Troubadour literary magazine serves as an outpouring of poetry, stories, and art that captures the soul of the school. The voices of many diverse students and the many forms of self-expression that hardly get attention anywhere else are echoed in this unique publication.
TOWAMENCIN TOWNSHIP, PA
knightcrier.org

ICA Hosts annual Garba to celebrate Navratri

TOWAMENCIN – Crowds of young students dressed in brightly colored Chaniya Cholis and Kurtas piled into the North Penn gymnasium on October 21st 2022 to celebrate Garba hosted by the Indian Cultural Association (ICA). Garba is a traditional Indian dance that celebrates the femine form of divinity. It is...
TOWAMENCIN TOWNSHIP, PA
sauconsource.com

‘Giant Round, Fuzzy Ball’ Store Opens at Promenade Shops

If stuffed animals and other plush toys that can be squeezed are your thing, you might want to check out a new business located in the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley. The Upper Saucon Township lifestyle center announced last week that a seasonal retailer specializing in soft goods has opened a store in Suite 616, next to Altar’d State.
UPPER SAUCON TOWNSHIP, PA
Travel Maven

This Small Pennsylvania Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.

For residents of Pennsylvania, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Keystone State? It appears that Pennsylvania's small towns are finally getting national attention. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Ambler is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
AMBLER, PA
975thefanatic.com

Pennsylvania Wine Trails: 11 Magical Destinations

This time of year is a perfect time to experience Pennsylvania’s wine trails. The Keystone State is known for its beautiful wine trails, with scenic views of the autumn colors and, of course, tasty wine. So, where should you go this time of year to experience the best Pennsylvania’s...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Beach Radio

5 Annoying Gym Habits No One in New Jersey Likes

Working out is difficult enough without these annoying things. There are some people who truly enjoy going to the gym. I bet most of us do not fall under that category. I know I don't. Those of us who aren't gym lovers want to get in, get our workout done, and get out.
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania airport holding annual auction with thousands of items, vehicles up for bidding

PITTSBURGH — The Allegheny County Airport Authority’s popular annual auction is back, with more than 8,000 items up for auction, including jewelry, electronics, sports equipment, toys, clothing and more. In addition, 11 vehicles abandoned in Pittsburgh International Airport’s parking lot, along with used airport-owned vehicles and equipment, will be sold as well. Last year, more […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
abc27.com

What manufacturing workers make in Pennsylvania

(STACKER) — Manufacturing has long been one of the United States’ most common occupations. During what can be thought of as the golden age of manufacturing in America, tens of millions of Americans were employed in manufacturing everything from food to furniture to factory production parts. By June of 1979, a year the Bureau of Labor Statistics recorded as the peak for the number of people employed in the sector, 19.6 million Americans were engaged in manufacturing work.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Mushroom foraging in Pennsylvania: What to look for, what to avoid

Mushroom foraging is a growing trend. If you are interested in foraging in Pennsylvania, you should go in with the knowledge of what to look for and what to watch out for. Harvest months run from early spring to late fall. Commonly harvested and easily identifiable mushrooms in Pennsylvania include: Hen of the Woods, Chicken of the Woods, and Shrimp of the Woods. Find details here. The Pennsylvania Department of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
phillyvoice.com

Bucks County man identified days after drowning in Neshaminy Creek

The Bucks County coroner has identified a man who drowned in Neshaminy Creek on Thursday. Michael Allan Fisher, a 56-year-old from Bensalem, drowned after his vehicle was submerged in water. According to a press release on Saturday afternoon, an autopsy revealed the cause of Fisher's death was an accidental drowning.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

