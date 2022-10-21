Read full article on original website
This Small Pennsylvania Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenAmbler, PA
Did the devil steal the soul of Tambour Yokel in an Allentown graveyard over 200 years ago?Lauren JessopAllentown, PA
4 Great Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar to open in Collegeville November 8th, 2022Marilyn JohnsonCollegeville, PA
Venditore by Giordano Opens in Rittenhouse SquareMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
knightcrier.org
The Troubadour Gears Up To Start Publishing This Year
TOWAMENCIN – Walking into the room of Mr. TJ Gillespie, one can easily see the dedication this teacher has for every sort of creative talent here at North Penn. The Troubadour literary magazine serves as an outpouring of poetry, stories, and art that captures the soul of the school. The voices of many diverse students and the many forms of self-expression that hardly get attention anywhere else are echoed in this unique publication.
knightcrier.org
ICA Hosts annual Garba to celebrate Navratri
TOWAMENCIN – Crowds of young students dressed in brightly colored Chaniya Cholis and Kurtas piled into the North Penn gymnasium on October 21st 2022 to celebrate Garba hosted by the Indian Cultural Association (ICA). Garba is a traditional Indian dance that celebrates the femine form of divinity. It is...
sauconsource.com
‘Giant Round, Fuzzy Ball’ Store Opens at Promenade Shops
If stuffed animals and other plush toys that can be squeezed are your thing, you might want to check out a new business located in the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley. The Upper Saucon Township lifestyle center announced last week that a seasonal retailer specializing in soft goods has opened a store in Suite 616, next to Altar’d State.
New York Post
Pa. school district to get electric buses with the help of a $1M grant
A $1 million Pennsylvania grant is helping one Lehigh Valley school district switch some school buses from diesel to electric. The grant for Bethlehem Area School District will allow it to purchase electric buses as well as install the chargers needed to keep them running. BASD has 110 buses that drive about 6,000 miles a day.
This Small Pennsylvania Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of Pennsylvania, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Keystone State? It appears that Pennsylvania's small towns are finally getting national attention. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Ambler is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
This Pipersville Eatery Was Listed as One of the Best Restaurants in America
The Bucks County spot is considered one of the best places for food in the country. A Bucks County inn was recently ranked as one of the best restaurants in the entire country, a major milestone for local eateries. Staff writers at America’s Best Restaurants wrote about the popular spot.
Who is Matt Hackenburg, the Libertarian candidate for Pa. governor from Northampton County?
Matt Hackenburg, a New Jersey transplant who’s been living in Northampton County for about 10 years, is the Libertarian Party’s candidate for governor in Pennsylvania. He’s not running with an expectation of winning and holding the office. “I don’t think there’s much chance of winning at all,”...
Devastating loss drives ‘Pennsylvania hermit’ to spend 20 years in a cave
Editor’s note: Welcome to the world of “Paranormal PA,” a PennLive series that delves into Pennsylvania-grown stories of spirits; cryptids; oddities and legends; and the unexplained. Watch for more Paranormal PA stories in the coming days and weeks, and sign up here to get our Paranormal PA...
Things to do in Lehigh Valley this weekend and beyond (Oct. 21-27)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. BETHLEHEM “Starstruck: An American Tale,” works by artist-in-residence Shimon Attie, through Dec. 3. Lehigh University Art Galleries, 420 E. Packer Ave. luag.lehigh.edu/exhibitions/starstruck-american-tale, 610-758-3615. COOPERSBURG “Opportunities That...
3 Fall Celebrations Coming up in Pennsylvania Dutch Country This Month
If you didn't get your share of pumpkins and all things fall yet, there are still several local farms and organizations hosting festivals and harvest celebrations for the next month or so.
975thefanatic.com
Pennsylvania Wine Trails: 11 Magical Destinations
This time of year is a perfect time to experience Pennsylvania’s wine trails. The Keystone State is known for its beautiful wine trails, with scenic views of the autumn colors and, of course, tasty wine. So, where should you go this time of year to experience the best Pennsylvania’s...
5 Annoying Gym Habits No One in New Jersey Likes
Working out is difficult enough without these annoying things. There are some people who truly enjoy going to the gym. I bet most of us do not fall under that category. I know I don't. Those of us who aren't gym lovers want to get in, get our workout done, and get out.
Pennsylvania airport holding annual auction with thousands of items, vehicles up for bidding
PITTSBURGH — The Allegheny County Airport Authority’s popular annual auction is back, with more than 8,000 items up for auction, including jewelry, electronics, sports equipment, toys, clothing and more. In addition, 11 vehicles abandoned in Pittsburgh International Airport’s parking lot, along with used airport-owned vehicles and equipment, will be sold as well. Last year, more […]
Next Level: Minichello showing accurate shot at Villanova
Toni Minichello is making the most of her minutes and shots as a freshman forward on the Villanova University field hockey team. Mi
Pa.-N.J. train track was to be out of service before workers were hit, killed: authorities
CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — Federal authorities say two construction workers struck and killed by a train this month on a bridge between New Jersey and Pennsylvania were on a track that was supposed to have been taken out of service for planned concrete work. The National Transportation Safety Board...
abc27.com
What manufacturing workers make in Pennsylvania
(STACKER) — Manufacturing has long been one of the United States’ most common occupations. During what can be thought of as the golden age of manufacturing in America, tens of millions of Americans were employed in manufacturing everything from food to furniture to factory production parts. By June of 1979, a year the Bureau of Labor Statistics recorded as the peak for the number of people employed in the sector, 19.6 million Americans were engaged in manufacturing work.
Mushroom foraging in Pennsylvania: What to look for, what to avoid
Mushroom foraging is a growing trend. If you are interested in foraging in Pennsylvania, you should go in with the knowledge of what to look for and what to watch out for. Harvest months run from early spring to late fall. Commonly harvested and easily identifiable mushrooms in Pennsylvania include: Hen of the Woods, Chicken of the Woods, and Shrimp of the Woods. Find details here. The Pennsylvania Department of...
The History of Two Abandoned Ghost Towns in Pennsylvania
There are a handful of "ghost towns" in Pennsylvania. The reasoning for the towns being referred to as such isn't too mystical. The state has a lot of industrial history, and with that comes industrial small-towns whose populations come and go.
phillyvoice.com
Bucks County man identified days after drowning in Neshaminy Creek
The Bucks County coroner has identified a man who drowned in Neshaminy Creek on Thursday. Michael Allan Fisher, a 56-year-old from Bensalem, drowned after his vehicle was submerged in water. According to a press release on Saturday afternoon, an autopsy revealed the cause of Fisher's death was an accidental drowning.
