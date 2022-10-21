ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Simona Halep’s positive doping test adds to list of 2022 woes

Romanian tennis star Simona Halep has had a whirlwind of a year. Just when the former world No. 1 thought the chaos would come to a close as she announced the end of her season in September, there was still more in store for her. The International Tennis Integrity Agency...
ESPN

Jessica Pegula beats Victoria Azarenka to reach Guadalajara final

Jessica Pegula overcame a sluggish start to breeze past Victoria Azarenka 7-6 (3) 6-1 on Saturday to reach the final of the Guadalajara Open. The 28-year-old American, chasing her second career title, will await the winner between Greek fourth seed Maria Sakkari and Czech Marie Bouzkova in Sunday's final. Pegula...
NBC Sports

Felix Auger-Aliassime wins European Open final

ANTWERP, Belgium — Felix Auger-Aliassime won his second title in as many weeks, beating Sebastian Korda 6-3, 6-4 in the European Open final. The 22-year-old Canadian, who won at Florence last weekend, stretched his winning run to eight straight matches. Six of those victories came in straight sets. “It’s...
wtatennis.com

Azarenka outlasts Gauff, will face Pegula in Guadalajara semifinals

Former World No.1 Victoria Azarenka outlasted No.5 seed Coco Gauff in the quarterfinals of the Guadalajara Open Akron on Friday, winning 7-6(2), 4-6, 6-3 to reach her first semifinal of the season. Entering Friday's quarterfinals, Azarenka was one of just two players left in the field (Sloane Stephens) to have...
tennisuptodate.com

"If Simona Halep was American, nothing is published" - Outspoken Ilie Nastase raises eyebrows with controversial claim surrounding Halep's failed drugs test

Outspoken former player Ilie Nastase suggests in a new interview that Halep was busted simply because of her nationality. Simona Halep tested positive for a banned substance at the US Open and the Romanian player has been provisionally banned from tennis until her situation gets cleared. She released a statement denying deliberate intake announcing that she'll fight for the truth.
mailplus.co.uk

Halep vows to 'fight for truth' after former No 1 is hit with drugs ban

TWO-TIME Grand Slam champion Simona Halep has been provisionally suspended from tennis after failing a drugs test at this year’s US Open. In what comes as tennis’ biggest drugs controversy since the Maria Sharapova saga, the Romanian world No 9’s sample was found to contain the blood-booster Roxadustat. Halep, 31, strongly denied wrongdoing in a social media post yesterday, stating: ‘Today begins the hardest match of my life - a fight from the truth.

Comments / 0

Community Policy