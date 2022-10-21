Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Simona Halep’s positive doping test adds to list of 2022 woes
Romanian tennis star Simona Halep has had a whirlwind of a year. Just when the former world No. 1 thought the chaos would come to a close as she announced the end of her season in September, there was still more in store for her. The International Tennis Integrity Agency...
Simona Halep's former coach says 'no chance' the two-time grand slam champion knowingly took banned substance
Simona Halep's former coach has jumped to her defense after the former world No. 1 tested positive for a banned substance at the US Open earlier this year.
Simona Halep, Former No. 1, Suspended for Doping Violation
The two-time Grand Slam champ had previously announced that she was ending her season.
Billionaire Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz, who claimed to drink 10 cans of energy drink a day, dies at 78
Red Bull owner and co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz died at 78 on Sunday, the company's Formula One team confirmed. Mateschitz was considered the richest man in Austria.
ESPN
Jessica Pegula beats Victoria Azarenka to reach Guadalajara final
Jessica Pegula overcame a sluggish start to breeze past Victoria Azarenka 7-6 (3) 6-1 on Saturday to reach the final of the Guadalajara Open. The 28-year-old American, chasing her second career title, will await the winner between Greek fourth seed Maria Sakkari and Czech Marie Bouzkova in Sunday's final. Pegula...
NBC Sports
Felix Auger-Aliassime wins European Open final
ANTWERP, Belgium — Felix Auger-Aliassime won his second title in as many weeks, beating Sebastian Korda 6-3, 6-4 in the European Open final. The 22-year-old Canadian, who won at Florence last weekend, stretched his winning run to eight straight matches. Six of those victories came in straight sets. “It’s...
wtatennis.com
Azarenka outlasts Gauff, will face Pegula in Guadalajara semifinals
Former World No.1 Victoria Azarenka outlasted No.5 seed Coco Gauff in the quarterfinals of the Guadalajara Open Akron on Friday, winning 7-6(2), 4-6, 6-3 to reach her first semifinal of the season. Entering Friday's quarterfinals, Azarenka was one of just two players left in the field (Sloane Stephens) to have...
tennismajors.com
Coach Mouratoglou, BJK Cup team-mates, WTA peers offer Halep support after drugs suspension
Former world No 1 Simona Halep, who was provisionally suspended on Friday after testing positive for a banned substance at the US Open, has received support from her coach and peers on the WTA Tour. The International Tennis Integrity Agency (IATA) announced on Friday that Halep had traces of Roxadustat,...
BBC
Guadalajara Open: Jessica Pegula wins first WTA 1,000 title with victory over Maria Sakkari
Jessica Pegula won her first WTA 1,000 title with a straight-sets victory over Maria Sakkari at the Guadalajara Open. American Pegula needed just 70 minutes to wrap up a 6-2 6-3 win over her Greek opponent, and as a result rises to number three in the world rankings. The 28-year-old...
tennisuptodate.com
"If Simona Halep was American, nothing is published" - Outspoken Ilie Nastase raises eyebrows with controversial claim surrounding Halep's failed drugs test
Outspoken former player Ilie Nastase suggests in a new interview that Halep was busted simply because of her nationality. Simona Halep tested positive for a banned substance at the US Open and the Romanian player has been provisionally banned from tennis until her situation gets cleared. She released a statement denying deliberate intake announcing that she'll fight for the truth.
mailplus.co.uk
Halep vows to 'fight for truth' after former No 1 is hit with drugs ban
TWO-TIME Grand Slam champion Simona Halep has been provisionally suspended from tennis after failing a drugs test at this year’s US Open. In what comes as tennis’ biggest drugs controversy since the Maria Sharapova saga, the Romanian world No 9’s sample was found to contain the blood-booster Roxadustat. Halep, 31, strongly denied wrongdoing in a social media post yesterday, stating: ‘Today begins the hardest match of my life - a fight from the truth.
