Hamilton, MS

TMZ.com

Day Care Workers Who Scared Kids, Parents Pushed for Felony Charges

The parents whose children got the crap scared out of them by Mississippi day care workers pushed hard for those adults to get hit with serious crimes, and it ultimately worked ... according to law enforcement. Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook, who is spearheading the criminal investigation, tells TMZ ......
MONROE COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Man arrested for shooting, charged with aggravated assault

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Oktibbeha County deputies arrest the man accused of shooting a woman in the head. 23-year-old Jonathan Williams is charged with two counts of aggravated assault. The shooting happened Tuesday evening in the Sunset Subdivision. Investigators say the bullet damaged the victim’s scalp. She was...
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Arrest warrants issued for former Hamilton daycare workers

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Arrest warrants are issued for five former workers at a Monroe County daycare where a cell phone video was taken showing workers scaring toddlers. The investigation began after a video was posted, showing workers at Lil Blessings Child Care and Learning Center in Hamilton...
HAMILTON, MS
WLBT

Subject of Silver Alert found dead in wreck near his home

CHICKASAW, Miss. (WLBT) - The subject of a Silver Alert was found dead after being involved in a wreck near his home. The Silver Alert for Carter Blaine Biven of Woodland, Mississippi was issued on Friday. He was last seen Tuesday. On Saturday, the alert was canceled, with any additional...
WOODLAND, MS
wtva.com

Juvenile airlifted after Starkville shooting Sunday night

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A Sunday night shooting is under investigation in Starkville. According to the Starkville Police Department, the shooting happened at the Sandhill Arms apartments. Police have released very little information; however, a juvenile was airlifted. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Tupelo police uncover lottery ticket scheme at convenience store

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The dream of cashing a $500,000 lottery ticket turns into a nightmare for a Tupelo convenience store worker. 40-year-old Jessica Parker is charged with felony embezzlement. Tupelo police said she used her position at Barnes Crossing Road Texaco to take the money and use her...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Macon woman becomes one of the youngest Subway franchisees

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – There’s a new owner in town. Macon native Tyra Ivory is now one of the youngest Subway franchisees in the country. She cut the ribbon on her dream surrounded by people who came to support her. WCBI talked to the young owner about following...
MACON, MS
wtva.com

1 person in custody for Fulton shooting outside plant

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Police in Fulton is investigating an overnight shooting that happened outside the Mueller Copper Tube facility. Fulton Police Chief Brad Rogers said officers responded to the facility at 3:44 a.m. for a reported incident involving an employee. He said an employee went to the parking lot...
FULTON, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo PD announces embezzlement arrest

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A Tupelo woman is charged with embezzlement. Lori Palmer, 48, is accused of embezzling $14,000 from the Oak Creek Apartments on Lumpkin Avenue, according to Tupelo Police. Palmer was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 20 for felony embezzlement.
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Man charged with felony possession of marijuana, felony fleeing

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County deputies said a man was throwing drugs out the window, narrowly missing children playing, while running from law enforcement. 28-year-old Eldridge Pete Langford III is charged with felony possession of marijuana and felony fleeing. The sheriff’s department’s Special Tactics Investigative Narcotic Group...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
WLBT

14-year-old killed in brush mowing accident in North Mississippi

BLUE SPRINGS, Miss. (WTVA) - A 14-year-old boy was killed in a brush mowing accident in Union County, Mississippi. Union County Coroner Pam Bowman said the accident happened Saturday afternoon along County Road 336. She identifed the victim as Landon Jarvis. Bowman said a man, whom Jarvis knew, was using...
UNION COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Starkville woman sentenced to jail in 2021 Hickory Grove Road murder

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville woman will spend 10 years in prison for her role in a murder investigation. Rymesha Coggins pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to murder. The deadly shooting happened on Hickory Grove Road in 2021. 30-year-old Laquilla Clark died as a result...
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Information sought on runaway in Lee County

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Help is needed locating a runaway teenager in Lee County. According to Lee County Youth Court, 17-year-old Zariah Williams was last seen on Sept. 30 when her guardian dropped her off with her aunt. The aunt lives on the east side of Tupelo; a specific address...
LEE COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Former Starkville firefighter indicted for embezzlement

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Starkville firefighter is indicted on an embezzlement charge. This past May we told you about the arrest of Clarence Parks. Now, an Oktibbeha County Grand Jury has indicted him. He is charged with embezzlement: fraud committed in public office. The investigation started after...
STARKVILLE, MS

