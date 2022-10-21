Read full article on original website
Day Care Workers Who Scared Kids, Parents Pushed for Felony Charges
The parents whose children got the crap scared out of them by Mississippi day care workers pushed hard for those adults to get hit with serious crimes, and it ultimately worked ... according to law enforcement. Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook, who is spearheading the criminal investigation, tells TMZ ......
Man arrested for shooting, charged with aggravated assault
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Oktibbeha County deputies arrest the man accused of shooting a woman in the head. 23-year-old Jonathan Williams is charged with two counts of aggravated assault. The shooting happened Tuesday evening in the Sunset Subdivision. Investigators say the bullet damaged the victim’s scalp. She was...
Arrest warrants issued for former Hamilton daycare workers
MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Arrest warrants are issued for five former workers at a Monroe County daycare where a cell phone video was taken showing workers scaring toddlers. The investigation began after a video was posted, showing workers at Lil Blessings Child Care and Learning Center in Hamilton...
Subject of Silver Alert found dead in wreck near his home
CHICKASAW, Miss. (WLBT) - The subject of a Silver Alert was found dead after being involved in a wreck near his home. The Silver Alert for Carter Blaine Biven of Woodland, Mississippi was issued on Friday. He was last seen Tuesday. On Saturday, the alert was canceled, with any additional...
Juvenile airlifted after Starkville shooting Sunday night
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A Sunday night shooting is under investigation in Starkville. According to the Starkville Police Department, the shooting happened at the Sandhill Arms apartments. Police have released very little information; however, a juvenile was airlifted. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Woman arrested for embezzling thousands from Mississippi apartment complex
A woman has been arrested after reportedly stealing $14,000 from a Mississippi apartment complex. Lori Palmer, 48, of Tupelo, was arrested on a felony embezzlement charge. On Sept. 26, 2022, the Tupelo Police Department was notified of an embezzlement case at Oak Creek Apartments (508 Lumpkin). Management advised that Palmer...
Tupelo police uncover lottery ticket scheme at convenience store
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The dream of cashing a $500,000 lottery ticket turns into a nightmare for a Tupelo convenience store worker. 40-year-old Jessica Parker is charged with felony embezzlement. Tupelo police said she used her position at Barnes Crossing Road Texaco to take the money and use her...
Missing Mississippi man found dead in wreck not far from home
A missing Mississippi man has been found dead — one day after his 22nd birthday. Mississippi officials had issued a Silver Alert for Carter Bliven on Oct. 20 after he had been reported missing by family members. Officials with the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office reported finding a blue SUV...
Macon woman becomes one of the youngest Subway franchisees
MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – There’s a new owner in town. Macon native Tyra Ivory is now one of the youngest Subway franchisees in the country. She cut the ribbon on her dream surrounded by people who came to support her. WCBI talked to the young owner about following...
1 person in custody for Fulton shooting outside plant
FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Police in Fulton is investigating an overnight shooting that happened outside the Mueller Copper Tube facility. Fulton Police Chief Brad Rogers said officers responded to the facility at 3:44 a.m. for a reported incident involving an employee. He said an employee went to the parking lot...
Tupelo PD announces embezzlement arrest
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A Tupelo woman is charged with embezzlement. Lori Palmer, 48, is accused of embezzling $14,000 from the Oak Creek Apartments on Lumpkin Avenue, according to Tupelo Police. Palmer was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 20 for felony embezzlement.
Man charged with felony possession of marijuana, felony fleeing
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County deputies said a man was throwing drugs out the window, narrowly missing children playing, while running from law enforcement. 28-year-old Eldridge Pete Langford III is charged with felony possession of marijuana and felony fleeing. The sheriff’s department’s Special Tactics Investigative Narcotic Group...
14-year-old killed in brush mowing accident in North Mississippi
BLUE SPRINGS, Miss. (WTVA) - A 14-year-old boy was killed in a brush mowing accident in Union County, Mississippi. Union County Coroner Pam Bowman said the accident happened Saturday afternoon along County Road 336. She identifed the victim as Landon Jarvis. Bowman said a man, whom Jarvis knew, was using...
Baby burned by scalding water at Mississippi daycare; appears to be accident
SALTILLO, Miss. (WTVA) - A baby was accidentally burned at a Saltillo, Mississippi daycare on Wednesday. Saltillo Police Chief Daniel McKinney said the incident happened at Kid’s Landing Too daycare. He said a 10-month-old was burned by scalding water while daycare workers used boiling water to clean bottles. Paramedics...
VIDEO: Shots fired at a plant in Fulton.
Police Chief Brad Rogers says an employee fired into an empty area in a parking lot. No one was struck.
Starkville woman sentenced to jail in 2021 Hickory Grove Road murder
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville woman will spend 10 years in prison for her role in a murder investigation. Rymesha Coggins pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to murder. The deadly shooting happened on Hickory Grove Road in 2021. 30-year-old Laquilla Clark died as a result...
Information sought on runaway in Lee County
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Help is needed locating a runaway teenager in Lee County. According to Lee County Youth Court, 17-year-old Zariah Williams was last seen on Sept. 30 when her guardian dropped her off with her aunt. The aunt lives on the east side of Tupelo; a specific address...
Mississippi officials looking for man missing for three days
Mississippi officials are looking for information regarding the disappearance of a man last seen three days ago. The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Department issued an alert for Carter Blane Bliven, 21, was last seen on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. Bliven is 6-foot, 1-inch tall, and weighs approximately 250 lbs. He...
Former Starkville firefighter indicted for embezzlement
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Starkville firefighter is indicted on an embezzlement charge. This past May we told you about the arrest of Clarence Parks. Now, an Oktibbeha County Grand Jury has indicted him. He is charged with embezzlement: fraud committed in public office. The investigation started after...
Itawamba County killer sues the state, wants to delay execution date
ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Itawamba County killer believes his execution should wait while he sues the state. The attorney for Thomas Edwin Loden Jr. says an execution date should not be set because the inmate is part of a lawsuit that challenges the state’s execution method.
