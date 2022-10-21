Read full article on original website
Philly fans could be heard over a mile away during Game 3 NLCS win (VIDEO)
The Phillies are back, and the fans in South Philadelphia are going absolutely nuts. They can be heard throughout the city. The Philadelphia Phillies haven’t been to the postseason since 2011, and a trip to the NLCS has Philly fans understandably psyched. Philadelphia sports fans have quite the reputation for better or for worse, but you sure as heck can’t say they don’t show out for their teams.
NBC San Diego
San Diego Padres Fans Feel the Brotherly Love in Philadelphia
Padres fans haven’t been welcomed with open arms in Philadelphia during the National League Championship Series between San Diego and the hometown Phillies. “The fans here in Philadelphia are loud and proud,” Maricela Perez said with a touch of sarcasm. Perez and her friend Rosa Mancilla attended Friday...
Bryce Harper sends Phillies to World Series: Watch from every angle (Video)
With the team trailing 3-2 in Game 5 of the NLCS, Bryce Harper hit a clutch, go-ahead home run for the Philadelphia Phillies. The Philadelphia Phillies were one win away from winning the NL pennant, and they were looking to do so at Citizens Bank Park in front of their fans. The San Diego Padres, however, were not going down easily, taking a 3-2 lead into the eighth inning.
Jay Wright Spotted Cheering on Philadelphia Phillies at NLCS Game 4
Former Villanova men's basketball head coach and two-time National Champion Jay Wright was spotted at game four of the National League Championship Series Saturday night at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, cheering on the Philadelphia Phillies. The Phillies defeated the San Diego Padres 10-6 to take a 3-1 NLCS lead. They are just one win away from clinching their first trip to the World Series since 2009.
Philadelphia Phillies advance to first World Series since 2009 as MLB world reacts
The Philadelphia Phillies are world series bound, completing a miracle run through the National League Playoffs with a 4-3 home
Watch: Eagles All-Pro Jason Kelce pounds a beer and hugs the Phillie Phanatic during Game 2 of NLCS
Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro center Jason Kelce knows how to party. Kelce has already jump-started a musical career, collaborating with his fellow lineman on a Christmas album. Though, he might have a future as a hype man as well, firing up the crowd at Citizens Bank Park during Game 2 of the NLCS between the Philadelphia Phillies and San Deigo Padres.
Seranthony Dominguez implodes in Game 5, and so do Phillies fans on Twitter
The Philadelphia Phillies are one win away from reaching the World Series, but blew a late-inning lead in Game 5 against the Padres. A Rhys Hoskins home run was the only offense Philadelphia could muster against Padres starter Yu Darvish. Meanwhile, Zack Wheeler provided the Phillies exactly what they asked of him — over six innings of two-run ball. It’s what aces do.
Phillies fans heard erupting in cheers blocks away from the stadium in South Philly
The world now knows just how loud it gets at Citizens Bank Park thanks to a South Philadelphia man's video that's going viral.
Philadelphia Phillies fans celebrate NLCS win in Mayfair
"It's the Fightin Phillies, that's what they call us. The Fightins. That's the reason why we're here," said one happy fan.
NLCS 2022: Philadelphia Phillies fans party on Broad Street
"This is amazing. We were here in '17, '08. We're not done yet -- four more," said Mike Horwits of Center City.
NLCS Game 3: Schwarber HR, Segura, Phillies top Padres 4-2, lead series 2-1
Kyle Schwarber homered and Jean Segura hit a two-run single to lead the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-2 win over the San Diego Padres for a 2-1 lead in the National League Championship Series.
‘Pure chaos’: Phillies teammates react to Bryce Harper’s game-winning HR to reach World Series
Much has been said about the Philadelphia Phillies’ 13-year, $330 million commitment to Bryce Harper, especially after he appeared to be on a downward trajectory following a torrid NL MVP-winning 2015 season. Some were optimistic that the then-26 year old will age well and live up to the contract, while some were worried that Harper’s best days may have already been behind him.
Phillies in the World Series: What to know about schedule, tickets, TV
The Phillies are on their way to the World Series after defeating the San Diego Padres at Citizens Bank Park on Sunday, 4-3. The Phillies, who entered the playoffs as the National League’s final wild-card team and the No. 6 seed, eliminated the Padres in the National League Championship Series 4-1 thanks to contributions that include Rhys Hoskins’ two home runs in Game 3 and Kyle Schwarber’s titanic homer in the Game 1 win in San Diego.
"Four more baby": Phillies fans ready for World Series after winning NLCS
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Phillies fans who were lucky enough to get tickets to the game ran out of Citizens Bank Park to celebrate the team's dramatic come-from-behind victory. The Phillies are now in the World Series after beating the Padres, 4-3, in Game 5 of the NLCS on Sunday. From the Ballpark to City Hall to Frankford and Cottman where thousands took over the intersection, the celebration took over the city.These nights are the moments our city will never forget. And fans say being able to celebrate this win in South Philly is everything. "We need this so bad," a fan...
Yardbarker
76ers Standouts Support Phillies’ Game 3 Win vs. Padres
Last week, the city of Philadelphia was on a high due to its sports teams’ recent success. The Philadelphia Flyers opened up the NHL season with a couple of wins. The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Dallas Cowboys to move to 6-0 on the year, and the Philadelphia Phillies advanced to the next round of the MLB Playoffs.
Photos: Philadelphia Phillies win NLCS, earn 1st World Series berth since 2009
Photos: Philadelphia Phillies win NLCS, earn 1st World Series berth since 2009 Members of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrate after defeating the San Diego Padres in Game 5 to win the National League Championship Series at Citizens Bank Park on October 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
