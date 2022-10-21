ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

FanSided

Philly fans could be heard over a mile away during Game 3 NLCS win (VIDEO)

The Phillies are back, and the fans in South Philadelphia are going absolutely nuts. They can be heard throughout the city. The Philadelphia Phillies haven’t been to the postseason since 2011, and a trip to the NLCS has Philly fans understandably psyched. Philadelphia sports fans have quite the reputation for better or for worse, but you sure as heck can’t say they don’t show out for their teams.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC San Diego

San Diego Padres Fans Feel the Brotherly Love in Philadelphia

Padres fans haven’t been welcomed with open arms in Philadelphia during the National League Championship Series between San Diego and the hometown Phillies. “The fans here in Philadelphia are loud and proud,” Maricela Perez said with a touch of sarcasm. Perez and her friend Rosa Mancilla attended Friday...
SAN DIEGO, CA
FanSided

Bryce Harper sends Phillies to World Series: Watch from every angle (Video)

With the team trailing 3-2 in Game 5 of the NLCS, Bryce Harper hit a clutch, go-ahead home run for the Philadelphia Phillies. The Philadelphia Phillies were one win away from winning the NL pennant, and they were looking to do so at Citizens Bank Park in front of their fans. The San Diego Padres, however, were not going down easily, taking a 3-2 lead into the eighth inning.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanNation Fastball

Jay Wright Spotted Cheering on Philadelphia Phillies at NLCS Game 4

Former Villanova men's basketball head coach and two-time National Champion Jay Wright was spotted at game four of the National League Championship Series Saturday night at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, cheering on the Philadelphia Phillies. The Phillies defeated the San Diego Padres 10-6 to take a 3-1 NLCS lead. They are just one win away from clinching their first trip to the World Series since 2009.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Seranthony Dominguez implodes in Game 5, and so do Phillies fans on Twitter

The Philadelphia Phillies are one win away from reaching the World Series, but blew a late-inning lead in Game 5 against the Padres. A Rhys Hoskins home run was the only offense Philadelphia could muster against Padres starter Yu Darvish. Meanwhile, Zack Wheeler provided the Phillies exactly what they asked of him — over six innings of two-run ball. It’s what aces do.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

‘Pure chaos’: Phillies teammates react to Bryce Harper’s game-winning HR to reach World Series

Much has been said about the Philadelphia Phillies’ 13-year, $330 million commitment to Bryce Harper, especially after he appeared to be on a downward trajectory following a torrid NL MVP-winning 2015 season. Some were optimistic that the then-26 year old will age well and live up to the contract, while some were worried that Harper’s best days may have already been behind him.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Phillies in the World Series: What to know about schedule, tickets, TV

The Phillies are on their way to the World Series after defeating the San Diego Padres at Citizens Bank Park on Sunday, 4-3. The Phillies, who entered the playoffs as the National League’s final wild-card team and the No. 6 seed, eliminated the Padres in the National League Championship Series 4-1 thanks to contributions that include Rhys Hoskins’ two home runs in Game 3 and Kyle Schwarber’s titanic homer in the Game 1 win in San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Philly

"Four more baby": Phillies fans ready for World Series after winning NLCS

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Phillies fans who were lucky enough to get tickets to the game ran out of Citizens Bank Park to celebrate the team's dramatic come-from-behind victory. The Phillies are now in the World Series after beating the Padres, 4-3, in Game 5 of the NLCS on Sunday.  From the Ballpark to City Hall to Frankford and Cottman where thousands took over the intersection, the celebration took over the city.These nights are the moments our city will never forget. And fans say being able to celebrate this win in South Philly is everything. "We need this so bad," a fan...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

76ers Standouts Support Phillies’ Game 3 Win vs. Padres

Last week, the city of Philadelphia was on a high due to its sports teams’ recent success. The Philadelphia Flyers opened up the NHL season with a couple of wins. The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Dallas Cowboys to move to 6-0 on the year, and the Philadelphia Phillies advanced to the next round of the MLB Playoffs.
SAN DIEGO, CA

