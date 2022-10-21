Read full article on original website
The Daily Collegian
Trustees examine faculty labor trends, importance of support and community
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The Penn State Board of Trustees Committee on Academic Affairs, Research and Student Life explored the future of the faculty labor market and the effects of the labor trend referred to as “the great resignation” in its latest meeting on Oct. 20. Justin...
The Daily Collegian
Board committees confer in off-cycle meetings
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Four Penn State Board of Trustees committees met virtually on Oct. 20 in a series of off-cycle meetings. The committees meeting included Equity and Human Resources; Academic Affairs, Research and Student Life; Outreach, Development and Community Relations; and Governance and Long-Range Planning. The Committee on...
Poets and Quants
Meet the MBA Class of 2024: Mercedes Beras-Goico, Wharton School
The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania / The Lauder Institute. “Optimistic and resilient Latina, passionate about empowering others through financial education.”. Hometown: Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Fun Fact About Yourself: I am a fierce indoor cycler, having completed nearly 500 SoulCycle classes and counting!. Undergraduate School and Major:...
usatales.com
What career options are available with an Associate of Arts degree?
An Associate of Arts (AA) degree is a program that provides students with an academic grounding in a range of subjects with the aim of them then moving onto a bachelor’s degree in a specialized area or entering the workforce. As associate degrees can be completed within two years, they are a perfect entry point for undergraduates who are unsure of the exact direction they want to take in their careers but have a passion or strong interest in the arts.
