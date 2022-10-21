Read full article on original website
wellsboroathletics.com
Hornets Drop Regular Season Finale To Selinsgrove
In their final game of the regular season, the Wellsboro Varsity Boys Soccer team fell 6-1 to Selinsgrove on the road on Saturday, October 22. "Score aside, this was a valuable match for us as we prepare for the post season," head coach Todd Fitch said. The Seals scored twice...
H.S. Football: Vanderpool figures in on 4 TDs as Towanda blanks Tunkhannock
TUNNKHANNOCK — On a chilly Friday night under the lights, the Towanda Black Knights earned an impressive 34-0 shutout road win over the Tunkhannock Tigers in Week 9 gridiron action. Towanda snapped a three game losing streak, as the Knights’ rushing attack overwhelmed the Tigers by tallying 248 yards...
wellsboroathletics.com
Eagles Too Much For Wellsboro
Two quick first quarter scores by Bald Eagle Area set the tone in a 35-7 rout of the Wellsboro Varsity Football team on Friday, October 21. On the Eagles' first play from scrimmage Carson Nagle connected with Kahale Burns in what turned into a 67-yard score 17 seconds into the game. On their next possession, Camron Watkins was on the receiving end of a 47-yard toss from Michael Snyder on a double pass, which put the Eagles up 14-0 in under three minutes.
975thefanatic.com
Pennsylvania Gets First Snowfall of the Season – Photos
We’re coming up on Halloween, but in some areas of Pennsylvania, it’s already looking a lot like Christmas. I’m not ready for it yet, but I guess Mother Nature doesn’t care, because it’s here. Yes, it’s true. Some areas of Pennsylvania have already gotten their...
WETM
Elmira Police respond to shots fired early Saturday
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A neighborhood in Elmira was disturbed by gunfire in the early morning hours on Saturday, prompting a police response in the Area. According to Elmira Police, at around 3:37 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, officers responded to the reports of shots fired in the 500 block of W. Fourth Street in the city.
PennDOT announces upcoming I-81 lane restriction
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that there will be a lane restriction on Interstate 81 northbound starting Monday. The restriction will take place from Monday, October 24 to Friday, November 4 between Exits 151A and 151B (Stroudsburg/Bloomsburg). The lane restriction will start at 8:00 p.m. and last until 6:00 […]
echo-pilot.com
Preseason pheasant stockings postponed in 12 Pennsylvania counties
With the statewide pheasant season opening on Saturday, 12 counties pheasant stockings have been postponed by one week because of weather damage to a game farm. Travis Lau, communications director for the Pennsylvania Game Commission, said high winds and snow downed nets on the pheasant fields at the Southwest Game Farm in Armstrong County. Crews are restoring the nets and using food to attract the birds back into the large enclosures. “Those birds, by and large, are hanging around the farm,” he said Thursday morning in a telephone interview.
Mystery substance left at door of Auto Zone
Mansfield, Pa. — State police at Mansfield are looking for information on a mystery substance that was left on Oct. 13 at the door of Auto Zone in Richmond Township, Tioga County. Police say an unknown person in a white truck dropped off five jugs of an unknown liquid inside the front door of the store. Auto Zone does discard used motor oil, but police determined the liquid inside the jugs was not oil. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Mansfield at 570-662-2151.
Interstate 80 back open after crash in central PA
MONTOUR COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE: Interstate 80 eastbound is open in Northumberland and Montour counties. Original Story: A part of Interstate 80 in central Pennsylvania is shut down after a wreck. According to PennDOT, a tractor-trailer crashed in the eastbound lanes of I-80 between the south Milton exit (215)...
3 Fall Celebrations Coming up in Pennsylvania Dutch Country This Month
If you didn't get your share of pumpkins and all things fall yet, there are still several local farms and organizations hosting festivals and harvest celebrations for the next month or so.
4 Great Burger Places in Pennsylvania
If you live in Pennsylvania and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Pennsylvania that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
owegopennysaver.com
Fire battled at recycling facility in Owego
On Oct. 16, at approximately 5:50 a.m., the Owego Fire Department was toned out for a possible structure fire at the Taylor garbage recycling facility on Route 434 in Apalachin. Follow up communications confirmed a working fire in a large steel building, according to fire officials. The first responding chiefs...
bobscaping.com
NO SPECIAL PROTECTION in Northeastern Pennsylvania
The ‘Exceptional Value’ Loyalsock Creek in Lycoming County, PA is Dammed & Damned. Video Dispatch From The Loyalsock: Water Withdrawal Point Construction October 13, 2022, another muddy sediment plume. By Barb Jarmoska, Keep It Wild PA. The Loyalsock Creek, Pennsylvania’s River of the Year in 2018, is a...
wkok.com
‘A League of Their Own’ Cast Coming to Campus Theatre this Sunday
LEWISBURG – The Campus Theatre will be showing the film ‘A League of Their Own’ this weekend, and they say two original cast members will be there. Organizers say the two cast members coming are JoAnne McComb, who played for the Springfield Sallies and Sarah Jane Sands Ferguson, who played for the Rockford Peaches. The film begins Sunday at 1 p.m.
Pa. teen charged with making threats to school district
A 13-year-old Pennsylvania boy is facing multiple charges after police say he made threats to a school district, according to a story from The Daily Item. Citing a release from Mifflinburg Police, the news site said police received a report from the state’s “Safe 2 Say” program regarded alleged threats to the Mifflinburg Area School District in Union County.
Driver killed when his rig loaded with milk goes off I-80 in central Pa.
MILTON – The driver of a tank truck loaded with milk was killed Sunday in an accident on Interstate 80 in Union County that kept one of the eastbound lanes closed for hours. Pronounced dead at the scene of the 12:15 p.m. accident three miles west of Route 15 was Thomas K. Loner, 70, of Coburn, Centre County.
susqcoindy.com
Ribbon cutting held at Northern D&H Rail-Trail
The Rail-Trail Council of Northeastern Pennsylvania held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday morning, Oct. 15, at the improved Stevens Point Trailhead, officially opening the Northern D&H Rail-Trail section. In the program, Rail-Trail Council Executive Director Valerie Senese wrote: “As we come together to celebrate this monumental task of two...
Interstate 80 closes for crash
Montoursville, Pa. — Interstate 80 eastbound will be down to one lane for several hours while emergency crews work to clean up after a tractor trailer crash, officials say. Drivers should watch for the single lane closure near mile marker 206, in West Buffalo Township, Union County, according to PennDOT. Motorists can expect the right passing lane to be closed approximately seven miles east of Exit 199 (Mile Run exit)....
Swing and miss: Mastriano is a no-show at ReAwakening America shows in Lancaster
MANHEIM - Pennsylvania’s Republican nominee for governor Doug Mastriano lost a chance to connect with some of his staunchest supporters here, as he missed a scheduled appearance to close out the two-day, far-right festival known as ReAwakening America Saturday. Mastriano, whose campaign had three of its own rallies scheduled...
