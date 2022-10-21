ATLANTA – Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation is seeking non-profit applicants for historic preservation projects matching grants. The 1772 Foundation, in cooperation with the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation, has announced that funding has been made available to assist historic preservation projects in Georgia. Matching grants of up to $10,000 will be made available for the following historic preservation projects: exterior painting, finishes and surface restoration, fire detection/lightning protection/security systems, repairs to/restoration of porches, roofs and windows, repairs to foundations and sills, and chimney and masonry repointing.

