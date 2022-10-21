ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellsboro, PA

wellsboroathletics.com

Hornets Drop Regular Season Finale To Selinsgrove

In their final game of the regular season, the Wellsboro Varsity Boys Soccer team fell 6-1 to Selinsgrove on the road on Saturday, October 22. "Score aside, this was a valuable match for us as we prepare for the post season," head coach Todd Fitch said. The Seals scored twice...
WELLSBORO, PA
wellsboroathletics.com

Eagles Too Much For Wellsboro

Two quick first quarter scores by Bald Eagle Area set the tone in a 35-7 rout of the Wellsboro Varsity Football team on Friday, October 21. On the Eagles' first play from scrimmage Carson Nagle connected with Kahale Burns in what turned into a 67-yard score 17 seconds into the game. On their next possession, Camron Watkins was on the receiving end of a 47-yard toss from Michael Snyder on a double pass, which put the Eagles up 14-0 in under three minutes.
WELLSBORO, PA
cuse.com

Regular Season Wraps Up at Cornell

Syracuse Cross Country heads to Ithaca to compete in the John Reif Memorial. The Orange will complete their regular season finale on Friday against Cornell, Cortland, and Colgate on Cornell's Moakley Course. Syracuse is the only ranked school competing today, sitting No. 15 for the women and No. 16 for the men. Last year, Syracuse men took the top-five spots and the women's team took second through fourth in their race.
SYRACUSE, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Fire battled at recycling facility in Owego

On Oct. 16, at approximately 5:50 a.m., the Owego Fire Department was toned out for a possible structure fire at the Taylor garbage recycling facility on Route 434 in Apalachin. Follow up communications confirmed a working fire in a large steel building, according to fire officials. The first responding chiefs...
OWEGO, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Mystery substance left at door of Auto Zone

Mansfield, Pa. — State police at Mansfield are looking for information on a mystery substance that was left on Oct. 13 at the door of Auto Zone in Richmond Township, Tioga County. Police say an unknown person in a white truck dropped off five jugs of an unknown liquid inside the front door of the store. Auto Zone does discard used motor oil, but police determined the liquid inside the jugs was not oil. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Mansfield at 570-662-2151.
MANSFIELD, PA
WNBF News Radio 1290

Fire Destroys Barn and Home in Owego

No serious injuries are reported but a barn and a house in the Town of Owego are said to be a total loss following a fast-moving fire October 19 that drew firefighters from Tioga and Broome counties to the scene. The blaze was reported after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 19...
OWEGO, NY
whcuradio.com

Longtime Ithaca firefighter passes away

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A longtime Ithaca firefighter has died. The Ithaca Fire Department honored Lyman Baker on their Facebook page. He joined IFD in 1960 as a volunteer firefighter and member of the fire police. Baker’s son Bill is a retired Ithaca Firefighter, and his grandson Chris currently serves. Baker was also the Chairman of the Board of Fire Commissioners.
ITHACA, NY
Newswatch 16

Interstate 80 back open after crash in central PA

MONTOUR COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE: Interstate 80 eastbound is open in Northumberland and Montour counties. Original Story: A part of Interstate 80 in central Pennsylvania is shut down after a wreck. According to PennDOT, a tractor-trailer crashed in the eastbound lanes of I-80 between the south Milton exit (215)...
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA

