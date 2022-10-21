Read full article on original website
Hornets Drop Regular Season Finale To Selinsgrove
In their final game of the regular season, the Wellsboro Varsity Boys Soccer team fell 6-1 to Selinsgrove on the road on Saturday, October 22. "Score aside, this was a valuable match for us as we prepare for the post season," head coach Todd Fitch said. The Seals scored twice...
H.S. Football: Vanderpool figures in on 4 TDs as Towanda blanks Tunkhannock
TUNNKHANNOCK — On a chilly Friday night under the lights, the Towanda Black Knights earned an impressive 34-0 shutout road win over the Tunkhannock Tigers in Week 9 gridiron action. Towanda snapped a three game losing streak, as the Knights’ rushing attack overwhelmed the Tigers by tallying 248 yards...
Eagles Too Much For Wellsboro
Two quick first quarter scores by Bald Eagle Area set the tone in a 35-7 rout of the Wellsboro Varsity Football team on Friday, October 21. On the Eagles' first play from scrimmage Carson Nagle connected with Kahale Burns in what turned into a 67-yard score 17 seconds into the game. On their next possession, Camron Watkins was on the receiving end of a 47-yard toss from Michael Snyder on a double pass, which put the Eagles up 14-0 in under three minutes.
Section IV Friday Night Football Scores
Here are the scores from around Section IV on Friday Night of Week 7.
Chenango Forks survives low scoring contest with Newark Valley
HIGHLIGHTS (Football): Chenango Forks beat Newark Valley 12-7.
NC34 Game of the Week: Union-Endicott wins rivalry game to clinch 1 seed in Class A
HIGHLIGHTS (Football): Union-Endicott beat Vestal 12-7 in NewsChannel 34's Game of the Week.
Windsor runs away from Burke Catholic in a cross-section matchup
HIGHLIGHTS (Football): Windsor beat Burke Catholic 33-16.
Waverly bounces back with a big win over Chenango Valley
HIGHLIGHTS (Football): Waverly beat Chenango Valley 49-14.
Binghamton rolls to a big win under the lights
HIGHLIGHTS (Football): Binghamton beat Ithaca 38-0.
Maine-Endwell vs Johnson City highlights Week 7 Saturday Slate
Week 7 Saturday Schedule
Regular Season Wraps Up at Cornell
Syracuse Cross Country heads to Ithaca to compete in the John Reif Memorial. The Orange will complete their regular season finale on Friday against Cornell, Cortland, and Colgate on Cornell's Moakley Course. Syracuse is the only ranked school competing today, sitting No. 15 for the women and No. 16 for the men. Last year, Syracuse men took the top-five spots and the women's team took second through fourth in their race.
Over 1,000 people at trunk or treat
Broome County's 4th annual trunk or treat gathering took place today, Sunday, October 23rd at Otsiningo Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Fire battled at recycling facility in Owego
On Oct. 16, at approximately 5:50 a.m., the Owego Fire Department was toned out for a possible structure fire at the Taylor garbage recycling facility on Route 434 in Apalachin. Follow up communications confirmed a working fire in a large steel building, according to fire officials. The first responding chiefs...
Pedestrian hit by car outside of UE High School
There was an accident yesterday, October 21st, in front of Union-Endicott High School.
Legendary! Historic Kirkwood Dirt Track To Close After 72 Years
As the saying goes, "All good things must come to an end" but in this case, it's a great thing and we are incredibly sad that it is ending after this year. I'm talking about Five Mile Point Speedway in Kirkwood New York. Five Mile Point Speedway Closing After 72...
Mystery substance left at door of Auto Zone
Mansfield, Pa. — State police at Mansfield are looking for information on a mystery substance that was left on Oct. 13 at the door of Auto Zone in Richmond Township, Tioga County. Police say an unknown person in a white truck dropped off five jugs of an unknown liquid inside the front door of the store. Auto Zone does discard used motor oil, but police determined the liquid inside the jugs was not oil. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Mansfield at 570-662-2151.
Fire Destroys Barn and Home in Owego
No serious injuries are reported but a barn and a house in the Town of Owego are said to be a total loss following a fast-moving fire October 19 that drew firefighters from Tioga and Broome counties to the scene. The blaze was reported after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 19...
One person shot at Madame Oars
According to State Police, at approximately 12:50 a.m. this morning, one person was shot at Madame Oars, located at 584 Upper Court Street in the Town of Kirkwood.
Longtime Ithaca firefighter passes away
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A longtime Ithaca firefighter has died. The Ithaca Fire Department honored Lyman Baker on their Facebook page. He joined IFD in 1960 as a volunteer firefighter and member of the fire police. Baker’s son Bill is a retired Ithaca Firefighter, and his grandson Chris currently serves. Baker was also the Chairman of the Board of Fire Commissioners.
Interstate 80 back open after crash in central PA
MONTOUR COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE: Interstate 80 eastbound is open in Northumberland and Montour counties. Original Story: A part of Interstate 80 in central Pennsylvania is shut down after a wreck. According to PennDOT, a tractor-trailer crashed in the eastbound lanes of I-80 between the south Milton exit (215)...
