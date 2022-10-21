Read full article on original website
WXIA 11 Alive
Police: 4 shot at south Georgia restaurant
CORDELE, Ga. — A Michigan man shot four people at a Georgia restaurant on Saturday night, police told news outlets. Bryant Lamar Collins, 42, opened fire at the 16 East Bar and Grill around 10:30 p.m., according to Cordele Police. Of the four victims taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds, one person has been released.
UPDATE: Escapee from Valdosta Transitional Center detained in southwest Florida
A be on the lookout alert was released for a man by the Georgia Department of Corrections Friday.
Community Outraged Over Man Depicted as Picking Cotton for Halloween Decoration
Man Depicted as Picking Cotton for Halloween DecorationMykhael Ben Yahudah. A community is outraged after a picture went viral of a man depicted as picking cotton for Halloween decor in a South Georgia Town.
WCTV
Inmate escapes from Valdosta Transitional Center
VALDOSTA, Ga. - The Georgia Department of Corrections has issued a statewide BOLO, or be on the lookout, order for a man that escaped from the Valdosta Transitional Center. Anthony Moret, of Valdosta, is described as weighing 239 lbs and being 6 feet tall. Georgia DOC records show Moret is...
WCTV
Large-scale search planned for where south Georgia father went missing
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Roughly 100 volunteers plan to conduct the first-ever grid search in the area where Brandon Helms went missing in 2015. The Thomasville father vanished from his best friend’s home in Lanier County shortly before Christmas. Interest in the case was reinvigorated after it was featured in reporter Katie Kaplan’s ‘Unsolved Series’ on WCTV in July.
southgatv.com
FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL FEVER – EPISODE 10
MOULTRIE, GA – South Georgia Television presents Friday Night Football Fever, featuring four games that were covered on 10/21. (Game of the Week) – Colquitt County 42, Lowndes 14. Crisp County 52, Columbus 10. Carver 35, Monroe 19. Northside (Warner Robins) 23, Lee County 20. Stay tuned for...
Camden County upsets Valdosta
KINGSLAND, GEORGIA — Jeff Herron proved that he’s not done winning big games. Herron’s Camden County Wildcats played host to undefeated Valdosta Friday night and despite being heavy underdogs, found a way to hand the Wildcats their first loss of the season with a 17-14 win in front of their home ...
WALB 10
Glass half empty: DPH confirms positive Legionella tests at Autry State Prison for more than a year
PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - At WALB, we often get calls and emails from viewers across south Georgia about jail and prison conditions. But these claims are often difficult to prove. However, new information from the Georgia Department of Corrections and Georgia Department of Public Health (GDPH) confirms a dangerous and hard-to-control bacteria is within the water system at Autry State Prison in Mitchell County.
wtxl.com
Miller County spoils Mitchell County's homecoming
CAMILLA, Ga. (WTXL) — On Saturday afternoon, Miller County spoiled homecoming for the Mitchell County Eagles with a big 22-12 win in Camilla. Behind a couple of big turnovers and a Pirates offense that took control late in the second half, Miller County clinched their first region win and third victory overall.
Co-owner of several Georgia restaurants, bars pleads guilty to tax evasion
STATESBORO, Ga. — A co-owner of several bars and restaurants pleaded guilty to tax evasion charges months after his brother was sentenced for the same crime. Trey Britt tried to evade taxes owed to the Internal Revenue Service connected to the bars and restaurant that he owns near Georgia college campuses, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Newnan Times-Herald
East Coweta handles Colquitt County in first round
Winning a region championship has its advantages. Opportunities are earned that give the top seed the advantage. The East Coweta Lady Indians hosted the first round of the Georgia High School volleyball playoffs Tuesday night at the John Thrower Gymnasium. Their opponent, Colquitt County, had to make a 3 ½...
WALB 10
4 injured in Cordele Saturday night shooting
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Four people are left injured from a Saturday night shooting that happened at 16 East Restaurant, according to Cordele Police Department. On Oct. 22, at approximately 10:30 p.m., police were called to a shooting at the restaurant. Police said they arrived to a chaotic scene with...
Georgia commit Ny Carr balls out for Colquitt County
MOULTRIE, GEORGIA – It’s easy to see why the Georgia Bulldogs want the services of Colquitt County wide receiver Ny Carr. The junior dazzled Lowndes Friday night, catching three touchdown passes in the first half for more than 140 yards and that was more than enough to help lead the Packers to a ...
WALB 10
2 sought for questioning in Albany homicide
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two people are sought for questioning in connection to an Albany homicide. Shelton Renard Jones, 48, and Latarsha Nikol Malone, 48, are sought for questioning in connection to the death of Marrio Raybon. Jones is described as 6′0 and weighs 240 pounds. Malone is described...
howafrica.com
Beatrice Borders: The Georgia Midwife Who Helped Deliver 6,000 African American Babies
In the early 1940s, Beatrice Borders, a third-generation African American midwife, converted her home into a maternity shelter. The Williams Nursing Home, located in Camilla, Georgia, was named after her mother. According to records, up to 6,000 Black babies were born at home. Beatrice Borders was born in the year...
WALB 10
3 indicted in 2019 Albany fatal racing incident
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Three men were indicted for the death of Rashard Roberts from a 2019 racing incident in Albany. Kameron Isiah Harris, Phillip Spearman, Jr. and Justin Dorel Johnson face homicide, reckless driving, and driving under the influence offenses, according to District Attorney Greg Edwards. The racing incident...
valdostatoday.com
Liquor Hut opens in Valdosta
VALDOSTA- The new, family owned Liquor Hut next to Shell Gas Station at I-75 exit 22 in Valdosta is open. The Liquor Hut owned and operated by two brothers, Mack and Gary Patel, took roughly 8-9 months to complete. Now open, Liquor Hut is located next to the Shell Gas Station off of I-75 exit 22 in Valdosta. The Liquor Hut offers refreshing adult beverages, made to order Subway sandwiches, delicious hand dipped Blue Bell Ice Cream, a variety of souvenirs and much more.
wflx.com
'Violent, savage' man tied to killings in West Palm Beach, Georgia, police say
Police said Friday a "savage" man at the center of a violent crime spree in West Palm Beach earlier this month is also the suspect in a homicide and home invasion in Georgia. The manhunt for Patrick Brockman, 43, ended on Oct. 3 when he was taken into custody at a home in the 5400 block of Eadie Place, and a Palm Beach County deputy was accidentally shot by a fellow deputy.
Albany Herald
Fabrizio: "This on is on me" - Northside scores 23 points in six minutes to beat Lee County 23-20
LEESBURG - Two fumbles and a successful onside kick helped Northside of Warner Robins score 23 points in the final six minutes of the game Friday night to come from behind and beat the No. 2 -ranked Lee County Trojans 23-20 at Trojan Stadium in Leesburg. It is the first region loss for the Trojans since 2017 and makes next Friday night's game with unbeaten Thomas County Central even bigger. Lee County Head Coach Dean Fabrizio said this loss was on him.
WALB 10
Destructive Albany house fire leaves no injuries
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - No one was injured after a fire tore threw an Albany home, according to the Albany Fire Department (AFD). The fire was reported just after 8 a.m. on Friday on the 400 block of Vintage Road. The owner of the home was inside when the fire began, but the neighbor saw the blaze beginning and alerted the neighbor.
