PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - At WALB, we often get calls and emails from viewers across south Georgia about jail and prison conditions. But these claims are often difficult to prove. However, new information from the Georgia Department of Corrections and Georgia Department of Public Health (GDPH) confirms a dangerous and hard-to-control bacteria is within the water system at Autry State Prison in Mitchell County.

MITCHELL COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO