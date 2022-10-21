ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, GA

Red and Black

First-annual Georgia Rodeo brings crowds to Athens

On Friday, the “rowdiest party in the SEC'' came to Athens. The first annual Georgia Rodeo brought huge crowds to the Athens Fairgrounds. From tailgating and rodeo events, to some popular names in country music performing later in the evening, the event offered a variety of activities for attendees to choose from. The fairgrounds opened at noon and events went all day, ending with Riley Green’s closing performance at 9:30 p.m.
ATHENS, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Newton commissioners say 'no' to development next to hunting preserve

COVINGTON — A plan to develop a residential subdivision next to a hunting preserve on Ga. Highway 11 was averted Oct. 18 after the Newton County Board of Commissioners denied a change to the Future Land Use Map. Approval of the map change would have been needed in order to move forward with rezoning for the subdivision, which could include as many as 56 houses.
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
jacksonprogress-argus.com

PHOTOS: These dogs are up for adoption in Rockdale County

These animals are available for adoption through Rockdale County Animal Services. Each animal is listed by their identification number, or name if they have been assigned one. For more information on the animals, please visit the Facebook page. Adoption Fees:. All Dogs/Puppies and Cats/Kittens $60.00. Includes: spay/neuter, rabies voucher, vaccines,...
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Reid’s Chapel Baptist Church, Putnam County

Located near the Willard community, Reid’s Chapel Baptist Church is an historic Black congregation. No history is readily available, but the earliest burials I located in the small adjacent cemetery date to circa 1920.
PUTNAM COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Flowery Branch home damaged by fire

Hall County firefighters responded to a house fire Saturday night in Flowery Branch. A call came in about 9:20 p.m. that a house was on fire in the 7200 block of Williams Road, according to a news release from Hall County Fire Rescue. Crews attacked the bulk of the fire toward the right side of the residence. The flames were extinguished quickly. No one was inside the home.
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA
lakecountrytoday.com

Georgia College and State University student dies in car accident

A Georgia College and State University student died Friday in an accident near Jackson as she was returning to campus from her hometown. According to a letter from school President Cathy Cox, the student was identified as Abigail Sovoie, a second-year Public Health major and Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority member from Peachtree City.
JACKSON, GA
Monroe Local News

Breaking: Motorcyclist transported via air ambulance after crash in Loganville

LOGANVILLE, GA (Oct. 21, 2022) – A motorcyclist was transported via air ambulance Friday afternoon following a crash in Loganville. City of Loganville spokesman Robbie Schwartz said the crash involved a collision between the motocycle and a truck at the red light at Kroger. He said the motorcycle rider was transported from the scene via life flight with serious injuries.
LOGANVILLE, GA
FanSided

Georgia football: Culture is king and the Dawgs reign

Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart knows that a good culture is a piece of what produces success. The Dawgs have one of the best cultures in college football right now, and after this week, it’s hard not to see it. At one point, Alabama was king of culture and while the Tide is still widely respected, what Georgia has right now is flat-out better than what Alabama does.
ATHENS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Loganville vs Jefferson

Here’s another team perfect for the season, this time in AAAAA Region 8. The Red Devils have gone 8-0, but the Dragons of Jefferson have torn through the region knocking down the last three rivals. Will they claim another?
LOGANVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

GSP: Pedestrian killed in Walton County car crash

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. - Georgia State Patrol troopers are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian in Walton County. The Georgia State Patrol says the deadly crash happened on State Route 81. According to investigators, the pedestrian was cross the roadway when he was struck by a truck traveling north,...
WALTON COUNTY, GA

