Veracity Foodie Report – Applebee’s Bar & Grill - 6235 Zebulon Rd, Macon, GA 31210
Since we had such a great experience at another Macon, GA Applebee’s our staffers decided to try this one as well. We usually start our reviews a little later in the afternoon to avoid any lunch rush catastrophes, but this location was calm and quiet and remained that way throughout our visit, so we opted to start a bit earlier this time.
Red and Black
First-annual Georgia Rodeo brings crowds to Athens
On Friday, the “rowdiest party in the SEC'' came to Athens. The first annual Georgia Rodeo brought huge crowds to the Athens Fairgrounds. From tailgating and rodeo events, to some popular names in country music performing later in the evening, the event offered a variety of activities for attendees to choose from. The fairgrounds opened at noon and events went all day, ending with Riley Green’s closing performance at 9:30 p.m.
New developments on the billion-dollar plan to overhaul Gwinnett Place Mall
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A new 3D rendering of the future of Gwinnett Place Mall shows a massive central park, a focus on walkability, a cultural center, and tons of retail and residential buildings. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. County leaders revealed more details...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Newton commissioners say 'no' to development next to hunting preserve
COVINGTON — A plan to develop a residential subdivision next to a hunting preserve on Ga. Highway 11 was averted Oct. 18 after the Newton County Board of Commissioners denied a change to the Future Land Use Map. Approval of the map change would have been needed in order to move forward with rezoning for the subdivision, which could include as many as 56 houses.
Rivian opponents sue to halt excavation work on Georgia EV plant site
Residents near the future $5 billion Rivian electric vehicle plant sued Friday to try to stop grading work on the property, alleging the site isn’t properly zoned and that local officials are turning a blind eye.
'Help them bring larger aircraft': Middle Georgia Regional runway expansion ready for takeoff
MACON, Ga. — A massive expansion plan at Middle Georgia Regional Airport is on the tarmac, ready for takeoff. Tuesday, Macon-Bibb commissioners set aside millions for several different projects. "Being around airplanes, I've always loved airplanes, since I was a little kid. And being in aviation, I just kind...
Co-owner of several Georgia restaurants, bars pleads guilty to tax evasion
STATESBORO, Ga. — A co-owner of several bars and restaurants pleaded guilty to tax evasion charges months after his brother was sentenced for the same crime. Trey Britt tried to evade taxes owed to the Internal Revenue Service connected to the bars and restaurant that he owns near Georgia college campuses, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
jacksonprogress-argus.com
PHOTOS: These dogs are up for adoption in Rockdale County
These animals are available for adoption through Rockdale County Animal Services. Each animal is listed by their identification number, or name if they have been assigned one. For more information on the animals, please visit the Facebook page. Adoption Fees:. All Dogs/Puppies and Cats/Kittens $60.00. Includes: spay/neuter, rabies voucher, vaccines,...
vanishinggeorgia.com
Reid’s Chapel Baptist Church, Putnam County
Located near the Willard community, Reid’s Chapel Baptist Church is an historic Black congregation. No history is readily available, but the earliest burials I located in the small adjacent cemetery date to circa 1920.
accesswdun.com
Flowery Branch home damaged by fire
Hall County firefighters responded to a house fire Saturday night in Flowery Branch. A call came in about 9:20 p.m. that a house was on fire in the 7200 block of Williams Road, according to a news release from Hall County Fire Rescue. Crews attacked the bulk of the fire toward the right side of the residence. The flames were extinguished quickly. No one was inside the home.
Officials searching for man who never resurfaced after boat overturned in Georgia lake
MONROE COUNTY, Ga — Monroe County officials responded to a possible drowning with a man currently missing. Richard Mercer of Monroe County was on a small boat at Lake Juliette with a woman when the boat capsized just before 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Georgia Department of National Resources.
lakecountrytoday.com
Georgia College and State University student dies in car accident
A Georgia College and State University student died Friday in an accident near Jackson as she was returning to campus from her hometown. According to a letter from school President Cathy Cox, the student was identified as Abigail Sovoie, a second-year Public Health major and Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority member from Peachtree City.
Monroe Local News
Breaking: Motorcyclist transported via air ambulance after crash in Loganville
LOGANVILLE, GA (Oct. 21, 2022) – A motorcyclist was transported via air ambulance Friday afternoon following a crash in Loganville. City of Loganville spokesman Robbie Schwartz said the crash involved a collision between the motocycle and a truck at the red light at Kroger. He said the motorcycle rider was transported from the scene via life flight with serious injuries.
Smart and Uzo-Diribe Get Eyes on Five Star Amidst Recruiting Battle
UGA is in a major recruiting battle for five-star EDGE Damon Wilson, and they are pulling out all the stops.
Georgia football: Culture is king and the Dawgs reign
Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart knows that a good culture is a piece of what produces success. The Dawgs have one of the best cultures in college football right now, and after this week, it’s hard not to see it. At one point, Alabama was king of culture and while the Tide is still widely respected, what Georgia has right now is flat-out better than what Alabama does.
fox5atlanta.com
Loganville vs Jefferson
Here’s another team perfect for the season, this time in AAAAA Region 8. The Red Devils have gone 8-0, but the Dragons of Jefferson have torn through the region knocking down the last three rivals. Will they claim another?
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 15-year-old girl last seen Monday
JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Police in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage girl. Jamelia Jaye Weprekdob, 15, was last seen Monday in Jones County. She is described as 5 feet 10 and 240 pounds. If you have any information...
fox5atlanta.com
GSP: Pedestrian killed in Walton County car crash
WALTON COUNTY, Ga. - Georgia State Patrol troopers are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian in Walton County. The Georgia State Patrol says the deadly crash happened on State Route 81. According to investigators, the pedestrian was cross the roadway when he was struck by a truck traveling north,...
'He's got our backs': Governor Brian Kemp shows support for Georgia sheriffs at Jones County event
JONES COUNTY, Ga. — The nation's most watched governor's race is entering its final weeks and the candidates are making the rounds to visit their communities. That includes Governor Brian Kemp, who was in town to show support at the 9th Annual "Salute to Georgia Sheriffs" in Jones County.
Athens grandmother convicted of trafficking meth with 2-year-old in car
A federal jury has convicted an Athens woman of trafficking methamphetamine with her 2-year-old grandchild in the car, a...
