Read full article on original website
Related
British TV, Theater Actress Josephine Melville Dies Backstage After Performance
British TV and theatre actress Josephine Melville has died backstage after performing a play. Melville shot to fame in the 1980s playing Tessa Parker in the long-running soap EastEnders. The theater company Nottingham Playhouse said she had just performed in a production of Nine Night when she was taken ill. The BBC reports that paramedics and a medically qualified member of the audience tried to save her life but she died at the scene. “Josephine’s family have been informed, and our thoughts and deep condolences are with them,” the theater company wrote. All remaining performances of Nine Night at the venue have been cancelled.Read it at Deadline
Brendan Fraser Supported By His Partner At ‘The Whale’ Premiere
Brendan Fraser was recently supported by his partner Jeanne Moore at the UK premiere of his newest film The Whale, which has already received rave reviews. The two were attending the seventh day of the BFI London Film Festival. This isn’t the first time Jeanne has made a public appearance...
Carol Burnett Recalls One of Her ‘Fondest Memories’ With Angela Lansbury
In her illustrious career, Carol Burnett has crossed paths with some amazing people like film, Broadway, and TV star Angela Lansbury. With Lansbury dying recently at 96 years old, Burnett is remembering a fond moment with her. Burnett mentions seeing Lansbury play in the famed musical Mame. Well, let’s see what Burnett is sharing with the world on Twitter regarding her time with Lansbury.
EW.com
Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek play parents to their real-life kids in sweet Sam & Kate trailer
Art is imitating life in the upcoming film Sam & Kate, which features Oscar winners Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek playing onscreen parents to their real-life children, Jake Hoffman and Schuyler Fisk. The trailer for the film, which you can see exclusively above, introduces us to Sam (Jake), a struggling...
Angela Lansbury: Watch actress sing Beauty and the Beast as star dies aged 96
Watch Dame Angela Lansbury perform Beauty and the Beast with the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, as her family announce the singer has died aged 96. On screen, Lansbury famously lent her voice to the heartwarming character of Mrs Pott in the 1991 musical film Beauty and the Beast. Across her career, the London-born actor won five Tony Awards, for roles in Sweeney Todd, Mame , Dear World , and Gypsy. Sign up to our breaking news email alerts here.
TODAY.com
Ralphie is now an adult in new ‘Christmas Story’ sequel trailer
Peter Billingsley is back as Ralphie in the new trailer for “A Christmas Story Christmas” — and he’s all grown up trying to spread Christmas cheer to his own family. The sequel will be released on HBO Max on Nov. 17.Oct. 18, 2022.
Kathy Najimy Explains Why Mary's Crooked Smile Is Backwards in Hocus Pocus 2: 'We Can Justify It'
"It's on the other side mainly because it's so hard for me to do it on the side I did it on 30 years ago," Hocus Pocus 2 star Kathy Najimy said in a recent interview Kathy Najimy is clearing the air about her character's signature quirk in the Hocus Pocus film franchise. In 1993's iconic Hocus Pocus, Najimy's Mary Sanderson has a crooked smile, a detail Najimy, 65, improvised during shooting. In the newly-released sequel, Najimy continues to use the misshapen smile, but this time on the...
‘The Addams Family’: Jackie Coogan Was a Former Child Star Before Taking on Uncle Fester Role
Long before he became Uncle Fester on 'The Addams Family," Jackie Coogan was a child star discovered by Charlie Chaplin.
The Back to the Future Musical Is Finally Traveling to Broadway and We’ve Got the Details
Watch: Lea Thompson Talks "Back to the Future" Message. On Oct. 21, it was announced that the Back to the Future musical, which has been running in London's West End since September 2021, is headed stateside for a run in New York City next summer, according to Deadline. Based on...
New York Post
‘Beetlejuice’ is closing on Broadway. We found the best ticket prices
If you say “Beetlejuice” three times, he’ll appear. At least that’s the case until Jan. 8 when the meta, gothic show at the Marquis Theatre closes on Broadway. “Beetlejuice,” about a recently deceased couple attempting to haunt the new tenants of their old house with the help of Beetlejuice, is based on the classic 1988 Tim Burton film.
Everything to Know About Tim Burton’s ‘Addams Family’ Spinoff ‘Wednesday’
They're creepy and they're kooky, mysterious and spooky — and coming to Netflix. Tim Burton is directing a new Addams Family spinoff series about Wednesday Addams, appropriately titled Wednesday. The streaming service announced the series in February 2021 and revealed the first look at the show's artwork, which showed a silhouetted Wednesday playing the cello […]
After 39 Years, Ralphie Parker Is Back In 'A Christmas Story' Sequel Teaser
Hide your BB guns, folks: Peter Billingsley is reprising his role from the 1983 Yuletide classic in a hotly anticipated HBO Max follow-up next month.
Watch: TCM 'Musical Matinees' to feature Gene Kelly, Doris Day movies
TCM announced the "Musical Matinees series" on Thursday. The Saturday series hosted by Dave Karger begins Nov. 5 with "An American in Paris" and features "I'll See You In My Dreams," "Annie" and "42nd Street."
Time Out Global
The 50 best films set in Paris: 1960-1969
The very best films set in Paris between the years 1960 and 1969, featuring some seriously classic flicks. In the prewar era, the likes of Marcel Carné and René Clair had shot some of the outright loveliest films of the time, often using Parisian backdrops to significant effect. Yet for the young bucks writing for the film publication Cahiers du cinéma, founded in the 50s, these amounted to nothing more than 'cinema for dads' - outmoded pap that failed to reflect the social truths of the time.
A new thriller movie winning rave reviews was filmed in one take, four times in a row
New thriller movie Soft & Quiet was filmed in one take, four times in a row, over four consecutive days. The movie premiered at SXSW Film Festival back in March and went on to pick up rave reviews, scoring 86% on Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab). The film "follows...
NPR
Fresh Air Weekend: Remembering Angela Lansbury; 'New Yorker' critic Hua Hsu
Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:. Remembering Angela Lansbury, a legend of the...
Comments / 0