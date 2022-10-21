Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
bgindependentmedia.org
Veteran educator questions the transparency of BG levy campaign
As an educator with 40+ years of teaching experience and someone who has worked on a few school levy campaigns, I know the value of updated and safe learning environments for students, staff, and community. As such, I can’t recall ever voting against a school levy. However, at the current time, it’s very unlikely I will support the Bowling Green School’s high school levy.
bgindependentmedia.org
Former BG mayor urges support for school levy, Ghanbari
As most BG readers know and I hope appreciate, I have generally avoided getting involved in partisan political issues and campaigns in my various public service roles. My passions have been directed toward the adoption of BG park levies, BG school issues and the levies in support of the WCDPL.
bgindependentmedia.org
Plans for downtown library expansion back on track
With the pandemic in the rearview mirror, the Wood County District Public Library is turning its gaze back to its future building needs. At Monday’s Board of Trustees meeting, Library Director Michael Penrod discussed the need to relaunch the library’s plans for renovation and expansion. The pandemic, he...
bgindependentmedia.org
Largest mural in the country completed along the Maumee in Toledo
The Glass City River Wall (GCRW), has been completed, making it the largest mural in the United States and a welcoming visual to the gateway of Toledo. The project was spearheaded by Urban Sight, along with partners, ADM and Tnemec Company, Inc. Located at the ADM grain facility on the...
bgindependentmedia.org
$2.5M to study COVID type preventions in jail, nursing homes, shelters
While COVID touched most lives, it was particularly brutal in settings where groups of people lived together – either by choice or by force. The numbers of those sickened or killed by COVID were exponentially higher in nursing homes and prisons than for the average population. Wood County Health...
Comments / 0