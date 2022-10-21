Read full article on original website
Related
satnews.com
WORK Microwave’s latest RF technology for defense applications at 2022 AOC International Symposium & Convention
WORK Microwave, European manufacturer of advanced defense and satellite communications equipment, will demonstrate its latest best-in-class RF technology for defense applications, including radar and SIGINT, at the 2022 AOC International Symposium & Convention. “There are significant growth opportunities in the U.S. market for our Defence Electronics subsystems and modules,” said...
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
globalspec.com
The new intelligent power supplies directly in the field
As the number of I/O and sensor components, controllers and HMIs that can be mounted in the field has surged in the last years, larger and larger parts of the overall controller architecture can be directly mounted on the machine. Until now however, the power supply equipment always needed to be safely placed in a central but often remotely located control cabinet. Disadvantage: The distribution of supply voltages as low as 24 V over large distances requires high currents in order to provide loads with the power they need. This leads to high losses and requires large conductor cross sections.
globalspec.com
Wired vs Wi-Fi: Which is best?
The term Ethernet refers to a wired connection that transmits data over cables, whereas Wi-Fi refers to a wireless connection that transmits data using radio waves. Which is better? Ethernet and Wi-Fi have different strengths and weaknesses so neither of them is better overall, but each is better for different use cases.
Saama Names Respected Clinical Technology Leader Lisa Moneymaker as CTO and Chief Product Officer
CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022-- Saama has hired clinical technology leader Lisa Moneymaker as Chief Technology Officer and Chief Product Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005232/en/ Industry Leader Lisa Moneymaker joins Saama as Chief Technology Officer and Chief Product Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)
Boomi Recognized as Global Leader in Cloud Computing in 2022 Stratus® Award
CHESTERBROOK, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022-- Boomi ™, the intelligent connectivity and automation leader, today announced it won the prestigious Stratus® Award for 2022. The Business Intelligence Group named the award-winning integration platform as a service (iPaaS) leader as a top organization offering unique solutions while leveraging cloud technologies. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005273/en/ Boomi Recognized as Global Leader in Cloud Computing in 2022 Stratus® Award (Photo: Business Wire)
wastetodaymagazine.com
Amp Robotics developing AI solution to improve film, flexible packaging recovery
Amp Robotics Corp., Denver, is developing an automated system powered by artificial intelligence (AI) that it says will help material recovery facilities (MRFs) avoid film contamination as they sort film and flexible packaging. Named Amp Vortex, the company says it has started its pre-release to the market, working with initial...
getnews.info
How Frank Donato’s Years of Experience as a Client Helps Him Create a Comprehensive Client Experience With BlueChip Pros
From longtime facility management customer to Senior Vice President of BlueChip Pros, Frank Donato brings with him his 15-year experience of client perspective. When facility managers are searching for service providers that can meet their requirements, price is not the only factor they are searching with; a services company that can accommodate for an array of unique wants and needs will also save on administrative time. What’s even better is if one can find a provider that meets not only the cost and comprehensive services, but also has a management team with years of experience doing exactly what their clients do.
globalspec.com
Safety light curtains: Product selection guide and installation tips
The safety of plant personnel must be maintained as the top priority in any working environment. Those who work with and on machines, automated equipment and robots are often unaware of the dangers involved. However, the potential impact on the health and safety of all users can be devastating. As is so often the case, prevention is the best protection! You need the right safety technology. In this guide, you will learn why safety light curtains are the best solutions for bodily protection and which important selection criteria and installation instructions must be taken into account.
ZDNet
Developers are in short supply, and that's keeping IT services companies busy
Analyst IDC has forecast worldwide spending on IT and business services will grow through to the end of 2023, even as a global recession looks set to take hold. With a lack of developer talent for businesses to hire, IT services companies are one way of gaining access to those skills.
Control Engineering
In tune with times, software application provider focuses on frontline workers
Augmentir CEO Russ Fadel’s rich and varied career within the industrial software space began as a co-founder at WonderwareNorth, a regional VAR for manufacturing operations software and hardware. Since 1989 has also served as a board member at the organization. Fadel was a co-founder, and from 1998 to 2005 served as CEO of Lighthammer Software Development, an application composition platform targeted at real-time manufacturing. In 2005, Lighthammer was acquired by SAP.
aiexpress.io
Red Hat and IBM team up to enhance AIops with an open-source project
AIops is what you get if you mix massive knowledge and machine studying to automate IT operations processes, together with occasion correlation, anomaly detection and causality willpower. At the least, that’s how Gartner defines it. Primarily based on this definition, in addition to protection of distributors which have merchandise...
alpenhornnews.com
Vegetable Packing Machines Market Report 2022 Global Industry Size, Segment by Key Companies, Types & Applications and Forecast to 2028
The business intelligence study on the Vegetable Packing Machines market makes several conclusions on growth factors, difficulties, and opportunities that affect the revenue margins of the industry landscape from 2022 to 2028. The market is expected to have a significant growth rate during the projection period and therefore accumulate a sizeable valuation by the end of 2028, according to notable results derived from primary and secondary research approaches.
getnews.info
Bigly Sales, Inc.: Connecting Small Businesses with People
The latest global calling application that allows calls to the United States. Humans are inherently social and reliant on building relationships to survive and thrive. As social beings, people find the need to stay connected especially with those who are important to them. While instant messaging has made it easier to converse online, nothing beats having phone conversations. With this, Bigly Sales, Inc. launched a global calling application that allows users to call anyone in the United States from any country worldwide.
getnews.info
The new book “The Personal Cybersecurity Manual” is a must-read resource for Cybersecurity Awareness Month
“The Personal Cybersecurity Manual: How anyone can protect themselves from fraud, identity theft, and other cybercrimes” is a much-needed resource in today’s world of increasing cybercrime. Cybercriminals can ruin your life. This book “The Personal Cybersecurity Manual: How anyone can protect themselves from fraud, identity theft, and other...
New FR500 is an All-In-One, Fully Automated, High-Speed Food Bar Packaging Solution
TAUNTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022-- Harpak-ULMA, the industry leader in smart, connected packaging solutions, announced the North American availability of ULMA’s FR500 — a complete end-to-end automated solution designed to package food bars into a three-sided sealed package at up to 1000 PPM. The FR500 integrates row distribution, flow wrapping, case packing and palletizing. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221021005265/en/ The ULMA FR500 offers a pre-integrated, compact, fully automated end-to-end flow wrap solution that packages bar products at up to 1000 parts per minute. (Photo: Business Wire)
alpenhornnews.com
Rare Hemophilia Factors market share from APAC, Europe, America application to rise at XX% CAGR through 2028
The business intelligence study on the Rare Hemophilia Factors market makes several conclusions on growth factors, difficulties, and opportunities that affect the revenue margins of the industry landscape from 2022 to 2028. The market is expected to have a significant growth rate during the projection period and therefore accumulate a sizeable valuation by the end of 2028, according to notable results derived from primary and secondary research approaches.
itsecuritywire.com
Cerbos announced as Best in API Security at API World Awards 2022
Cerbos, the leading open source authorization software company, announced today that it has been recognized as the winner of the Best in API Security award at API World 2022, continuing its leadership within the category. Other companies included amongst category winners included industry giants, Google, Kong, Software AG, DataStax, and Hasura.
alpenhornnews.com
Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) Market size and Key Trends in terms of volume and value 2021-2026
The Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) market research focuses on the major economic changes that are projected to occur between 2022 and 2028. The primary focus of analysis is on factors that may influence how the firm sector progresses, such as growth boosters, inhibitors, and other potential opportunities. According to the report,...
Oracle and Nvidia Partner For Better Cloud AI Computation Solutions
Oracle Corp ORCL and NVIDIA Corp NVDA forged a multi-year partnership to help customers solve business challenges with accelerated computing and AI. The partnership aims to bring the full NVIDIA accelerated computing stack from GPUs to systems to software to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). OCI added tens of thousands more...
Comments / 0