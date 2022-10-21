Read full article on original website
New-look Seawolves host Eagles for early openers
THIS WEEK IN ALASKA ANCHORAGE MEN'S BASKETBALL... Thur., Oct. 27 – 7 pm ADT – Alaska Airlines Center – Anchorage, Alaska. Fri., Oct. 28 – 7 pm ADT – Alaska Airlines Center – Anchorage, Alaska. Midway at Alaska Anchorage. LIVE VIDEO: Free at youtube.com/c/UAASeawolves.
Seawolves win top-10 tilt as Stephens slams record 33
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Eve Stephens blasted a record-setting 33 kills and Ellen Floyd dished 44 assists Saturday to power 9th-ranked Alaska Anchorage to a 25-12, 25-16, 21-25, 25-23 victory over 10th-ranked Western Washington in a battle of Great Northwest Athletic Conference volleyball powers at Carver Gymnasium. The Seawolves (22-2,...
Peninsula Teams Face Statewide Field In Dimond-Service Volleyball Tournament
A full Friday of pool play and a Saturday of bracket play at the Dimond-Service Volleyball Tournament produced positive results for Kenai, SoHi and Nikiski in the final, statewide volleyball tournament before the upcoming conference tournaments for high school volleyball. The Dimond Lynx win the 2022 Dimond-Service Volleyball Tournament with...
Kent leads Seawolves to win
MARQUETTE, MICH. – Connor Marritt and Jamie Collins each scored and Nolan Kent made 31 saves to lead Alaska Anchorage to a 2-1 win at Northern Michigan Saturday. "I was proud of the character our team showed tonight," said head coach Matt Shasby. "Nolan played an excellent game against his old squad. This is a great win against a very good opponent. The win will give us some momentum going into the bye week, and as we start to prepare for Air Force."
Nash finishes fourth at Pre Nationals
UNIVERSITY PLACE, WASH. – Cole Nash finished fourth to lead the University of Alaska Anchorage cross country teams at the DII Pre National Meet Saturday. Nash covered the eight-kilometer course in 23:47, 28 seconds behind race winner Dillon Powell of the Colorado School of Mines. Michael Zapherson cracked the...
Anchorage, October 22 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Anchorage. The Nikiski Middle/High School volleyball team will have a game with A.J. Dimond High School on October 21, 2022, 22:01:00. The Kenai Central High School volleyball team will have a game with A.J. Dimond High School on October 22, 2022, 01:01:00.
The Sunday Minefield – October 23, 2022
The general election is just over two weeks away. People are already absentee voting and early in-person voting starts tomorrow. The Alaska Federation of Natives held their annual conference in Anchorage this week, and some big political moments came out of it. And a sexual harassment lawsuit was filed against Republican gubernatorial candidate Charlie Pierce by a former Kenai Peninsula Borough employee – something the Landmine first reported on in August.
Winter Weather Advisory In Effect For Western Kenai Peninsula From 10AM Tuesday To 1AM Wednesday
The National Weather Service in Anchorage reports a Winter Weather Advisory in effect from 10:00 a.m. Tuesday through 1:00 a.m. Wednesday from Soldotna north to Nikiski. Snow is expected with accumulations of 2 to 6 inches possible. Snow will overspread the area from south to north late Tuesday morning through...
Borough, Wasilla mayors remember late Bert Cottle
Alaska Federation of Natives holding Indigenous Fashion Show during annual banquet. When dance groups take the stage at the Alaska Federation of Natives Conference in Anchorage, they will be dressed in their regalia. Wearing outfits of fur, leather and beads. Painstakingly made by hand. AFN rivals the runways of Paris as people walk around in their finest of fashion. Saturday night, couture and culture team up to walk the runway for the first AFN fashion show.
Great Alaska Shakeout: students drop, cover and hold for earthquake safety
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - At 10:20 a.m., what sounded like a freight train roared in room 190 at Denali Montessori in Anchorage, prompting students to act out what to do in case of an earthquake. The school was one of over 110,000 participants in the Great Alaska Shakeout according to...
City begins abatement process at Centennial Campground
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Campers remaining at Centennial Campground were ordered to pack up and leave Thursday as the city began the abatement process. Campers were notified on Oct. 4 they would have to move in just over two weeks. Teresa Adkins was among those packing up belongings on Thursday....
Tlingit, Haida potatoes added to menu at medical center
Executive Chef Amy Foote, left, picks Tlingit and Haida potatoes in early October with farm director Jodie Anderson. (Photo courtesy of Matanuska Experiment Farm.) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A partnership between the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium and the Matanuska Experiment Farm and Extension Center in Palmer will result in hundreds of meals featuring traditional Native foods for patients at the Alaska Native Medical Center this year.
The Alaska Federation of Natives tackles Native boarding schools
Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta tribes: Donlin Environmental Impact Statement is deficient — corps should withdraw permit, require Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement
News Release Mother Kuskokwim Tribal Coalition Tribal leaders from the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta traveled to Anchorage on October 21 to formally ask (again) the Alaska District Office of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to revoke the Clean Water Act 404 permit for the proposed Donlin Gold Mine and ...
Confronting rising bills and flat state funding, Alaska schools say they are at a fiscal cliff
This week, the Anchorage School District announced that it is considering the closure of six elementary schools amid a projected $68 million budget shortfall. Anchorage isn’t the only district facing a major fiscal problem. At the end of the last school year, Fairbanks closed three schools. In Juneau, the school board is considering whether to fire specialists intended to help students recover reading skills lost during the COVID-19 pandemic. In rural Alaska, districts are trying to balance their books while dealing with high transportation and heating costs.
FEMA inspectors arrive in Hooper Bay and Chevak
Candidates for Alaska governor differ on how to handle deaths in state corrections custody
Former Gov. Bill Walker, at right, speaks at Saturday's gubernatorial candidate forum held at the Alaska Federation of Natives convention in Anchorage. The other candidates, from right, are Gov. Mike Dunleavy, former Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce and former state Rep. Les Gara. Walker is an independent, Gara is a Democrat and Dunleavy and Pierce are Republicans. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon)
Gone Hollywood: ADN mixes fact check with fiction in debate coverage
The Anchorage Daily News has “gone Hollywood” by monetizing the suffering of others as little more than background in their self-aggrandizing portrayal of themselves as the real heroes in “Alaska Daily“, but Iris Samuels’ supposedly objective coverage of the Oct. 19 Debate for the State shows the ADN is expanding the blend of facts and fiction from the TV to the news pages as it makes no attempt to hide its decision to take sides in the Governor’s race.
Alaska Natives unite in person after two-year hiatus
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (CN) — The largest representative annual gathering in the United States of any native peoples, the Alaska Federation of Natives Convention began Thursday with the overarching theme of unity — after two years of virtual meetings due to Covid-19, the tribes united in person in Anchorage for the 56th annual event.
Alaska Federation of Natives holding Indigenous Fashion Show during annual banquet
