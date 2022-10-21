ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Vivo X90 Series Camera Samples From 1-Inch Sensor Look Stunning

The Vivo X90 series camera samples are here, and they look stunning. These were shared during Vivo’s Imaging Strategy Conference in China, and have been taken with a 1-inch camera sensor, says Ice Universe. The official Vivo X90 series camera samples are here, and they look stunning. The sensor...
Samsung Unlocks New Camera Features With Camera Assistant App

Samsung has launched yet another camera app for Galaxy smartphones. Called Camera Assistant, this app helps enhance the image output of the default camera. It is also available for a wide range of Galaxy devices, unlike Expert RAW, which is limited to select flagships and is a standalone camera app.
Tech For Architects: LG’s UltraFine Display Ergo Boasts Color Precision and Ergonomic Comfort

Architizer Journal is reader-supported. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more. The LG 32UN880-B UltraFine Display Ergo monitor is designed to move with and adjust to architects’ needs. Taking ergonomic functions and visual display into deep consideration, this device has exceptional image quality, convenient flexibility and surprising portability.
How does a wireless security camera work?

Security cameras are getting more popular as the population increases and home security concerns grow. But these devices don’t have to be stationary – they can be used with a wireless network, wirelessly transmitting video of your home to a receiver installed on your PC, tablet, or smartphone.
Samsung ISOCELL HPX debuts as the OEM's latest 200MP sensor for next-gen top-end smartphones

Android Business Launch Smartphone Software Phablet. Samsung beat its main rival Omnivision in the 200MP game in terms of getting the first mobile image sensor of this resolution onto the smartphone market, in the form of the pioneering Motorola Edge 30 Ultra. Now, the South Korean giant has added a new member to this growing line of ISOCELL products.
Rode Procaster review: Broadcast-quality microphone for under $200

It seems like everyone and their family members have a podcast these days. While I won't get into all of the reasons why not everyone should, I will say that one of the most important factors in the success of your audio content is good-quality sound. No matter how artistic, groundbreaking, or thrilling your audio content is, no one will listen if you sound like you're talking into a tin can with a string on the bottom.
Samsung W23 Flip launches as a first-gen luxury clamshell foldable smartphone alongside its flagship W23 sibling

Samsung and China Telecom's shared history of collaborating on flip phones with a high-end appeal was re-booted when the former made the breakthrough to market-ready foldable smartphones. Therefore, the W23 as an upgrade for the W22 was somewhat predictable in 2022. However, it might come as a pleasant surprise for some that it has acquired a Flip sibling for the first time this year.
AstroNova Expands Market Opportunity with Launch of Breakthrough Entry-Level QuickLabel E100 Color Label Printer

WEST WARWICK, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022-- AstroNova, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALOT), a global leader in data visualization technologies, today announced the production release of the QL-E100, an entry-level addition to its successful QuickLabel product line-up. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221021005445/en/ On October 24, 2022, AstroNova announced the launch of the QuickLabel E100 Color Label Printer. The QL-E100 is a user-friendly, compact, full-color tabletop label printer. (Photo: Business Wire)
Safety light curtains: Product selection guide and installation tips

The safety of plant personnel must be maintained as the top priority in any working environment. Those who work with and on machines, automated equipment and robots are often unaware of the dangers involved. However, the potential impact on the health and safety of all users can be devastating. As is so often the case, prevention is the best protection! You need the right safety technology. In this guide, you will learn why safety light curtains are the best solutions for bodily protection and which important selection criteria and installation instructions must be taken into account.
EnigmaSoft Launches NEW SpyHunter Pro to Fight Malware

Developers around the world are being invited to put their skills to the test on a global stage with the launch of HUAWEI HMS App Innovation Contest, Apps UP, launching on 30th June. The inaugural contest will see entrants compete against other experienced developers to create innovative apps that improve...
DZS Intros Multi-terabit Velocity V6 OLT

DZS launched the multi-terabit DZS Velocity V6 system, a brand new addition to the DZS Velocity fiber entry portfolio that delivers industry-leading efficiency and excessive density in a 6 rack unit (6RU), environmentally hardened type issue that redefines how service suppliers deploy Passive Optical Networking (PON) in excessive density places.
The new intelligent power supplies directly in the field

As the number of I/O and sensor components, controllers and HMIs that can be mounted in the field has surged in the last years, larger and larger parts of the overall controller architecture can be directly mounted on the machine. Until now however, the power supply equipment always needed to be safely placed in a central but often remotely located control cabinet. Disadvantage: The distribution of supply voltages as low as 24 V over large distances requires high currents in order to provide loads with the power they need. This leads to high losses and requires large conductor cross sections.

