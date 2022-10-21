Read full article on original website
Related
Android Headlines
Vivo X90 Series Camera Samples From 1-Inch Sensor Look Stunning
The Vivo X90 series camera samples are here, and they look stunning. These were shared during Vivo’s Imaging Strategy Conference in China, and have been taken with a 1-inch camera sensor, says Ice Universe. The official Vivo X90 series camera samples are here, and they look stunning. The sensor...
Android Headlines
Samsung Unlocks New Camera Features With Camera Assistant App
Samsung has launched yet another camera app for Galaxy smartphones. Called Camera Assistant, this app helps enhance the image output of the default camera. It is also available for a wide range of Galaxy devices, unlike Expert RAW, which is limited to select flagships and is a standalone camera app.
architizer.com
Tech For Architects: LG’s UltraFine Display Ergo Boasts Color Precision and Ergonomic Comfort
Architizer Journal is reader-supported. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more. The LG 32UN880-B UltraFine Display Ergo monitor is designed to move with and adjust to architects’ needs. Taking ergonomic functions and visual display into deep consideration, this device has exceptional image quality, convenient flexibility and surprising portability.
knowtechie.com
How does a wireless security camera work?
Security cameras are getting more popular as the population increases and home security concerns grow. But these devices don’t have to be stationary – they can be used with a wireless network, wirelessly transmitting video of your home to a receiver installed on your PC, tablet, or smartphone.
Franken-cam! This camera uses Instax film and takes Canon lenses
Since it's spooky season, check out this Frankenstein camera that uses Instax Square film and has a Canon EF mount
Best hidden camera detector in 2022: hunt out bugs, trackers and spy cams
Protect your privacy! Locate spy cameras and find out if you're being bugged, with the best hidden camera detectors
The best point and shoot camera in 2022: easy to use cameras to fit every pocket
The best point and shoot camera will be affordable, have the ability to shoot photos and videos and be very compact
Knog Blinder Square and V Bolt rear light review - more flashing LEDs than a school electronics project
A smart and compact rear light with easy fitting, convenient charging and more fancy flashing than you thought possible
notebookcheck.net
Samsung ISOCELL HPX debuts as the OEM's latest 200MP sensor for next-gen top-end smartphones
Android Business Launch Smartphone Software Phablet. Samsung beat its main rival Omnivision in the 200MP game in terms of getting the first mobile image sensor of this resolution onto the smartphone market, in the form of the pioneering Motorola Edge 30 Ultra. Now, the South Korean giant has added a new member to this growing line of ISOCELL products.
The best camera straps in 2022: the best straps for your DSLR or mirrorless camera
The best camera straps offer more comfort and features than the ones that come free with your camera
Best retro cameras in 2022: get the classic camera vibe, but digitally!
The best retro cameras recreate the look, feel and experience of classic film cameras – but use modern digital tech!
The best low-light cameras in 2022
The best low-light camera will enable you to take high-quality pictures even when its dark thanks to a full-frame sensor
ZDNet
Rode Procaster review: Broadcast-quality microphone for under $200
It seems like everyone and their family members have a podcast these days. While I won't get into all of the reasons why not everyone should, I will say that one of the most important factors in the success of your audio content is good-quality sound. No matter how artistic, groundbreaking, or thrilling your audio content is, no one will listen if you sound like you're talking into a tin can with a string on the bottom.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung W23 Flip launches as a first-gen luxury clamshell foldable smartphone alongside its flagship W23 sibling
Samsung and China Telecom's shared history of collaborating on flip phones with a high-end appeal was re-booted when the former made the breakthrough to market-ready foldable smartphones. Therefore, the W23 as an upgrade for the W22 was somewhat predictable in 2022. However, it might come as a pleasant surprise for some that it has acquired a Flip sibling for the first time this year.
AstroNova Expands Market Opportunity with Launch of Breakthrough Entry-Level QuickLabel E100 Color Label Printer
WEST WARWICK, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022-- AstroNova, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALOT), a global leader in data visualization technologies, today announced the production release of the QL-E100, an entry-level addition to its successful QuickLabel product line-up. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221021005445/en/ On October 24, 2022, AstroNova announced the launch of the QuickLabel E100 Color Label Printer. The QL-E100 is a user-friendly, compact, full-color tabletop label printer. (Photo: Business Wire)
The best Canon EOS R10 deals in October 2022: prices and stock updates
The best Canon EOS R10 deals will leave you speechless with its pro-grade body at an affordable price point
globalspec.com
Safety light curtains: Product selection guide and installation tips
The safety of plant personnel must be maintained as the top priority in any working environment. Those who work with and on machines, automated equipment and robots are often unaware of the dangers involved. However, the potential impact on the health and safety of all users can be devastating. As is so often the case, prevention is the best protection! You need the right safety technology. In this guide, you will learn why safety light curtains are the best solutions for bodily protection and which important selection criteria and installation instructions must be taken into account.
itsecuritywire.com
EnigmaSoft Launches NEW SpyHunter Pro to Fight Malware
Developers around the world are being invited to put their skills to the test on a global stage with the launch of HUAWEI HMS App Innovation Contest, Apps UP, launching on 30th June. The inaugural contest will see entrants compete against other experienced developers to create innovative apps that improve...
daystech.org
DZS Intros Multi-terabit Velocity V6 OLT
DZS launched the multi-terabit DZS Velocity V6 system, a brand new addition to the DZS Velocity fiber entry portfolio that delivers industry-leading efficiency and excessive density in a 6 rack unit (6RU), environmentally hardened type issue that redefines how service suppliers deploy Passive Optical Networking (PON) in excessive density places.
globalspec.com
The new intelligent power supplies directly in the field
As the number of I/O and sensor components, controllers and HMIs that can be mounted in the field has surged in the last years, larger and larger parts of the overall controller architecture can be directly mounted on the machine. Until now however, the power supply equipment always needed to be safely placed in a central but often remotely located control cabinet. Disadvantage: The distribution of supply voltages as low as 24 V over large distances requires high currents in order to provide loads with the power they need. This leads to high losses and requires large conductor cross sections.
Comments / 0