Weekend Top 5

By Sarah Story
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 3 days ago
The Richmond Home Show, presented by Herman Allen Plumbing, Heating & Cooling, will take place at Richmond Raceway from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 21-22 and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 23. The show features more than 100 home improvement experts under one roof. Discover the latest in home design, remodeling, renovation and improvement. Special guest will be Patric Richardson, host of HGTV’s “The Laundry Guy” on Discovery+ and author of Laundry Love. Tickets are $6 online and $8 at the door for adults; children 12 and under are free. Seniors 60+ receive free admission Oct. 21. All active and retired military, fire and police personnel receive free admission on Oct. 23. For details, visit richmondhomeshow.com.

***

Halloween in the Hub will take place Friday, Oct. 21 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 6935 Lakeside Avenue. Local businesses will be participating in trunk or treat and there will be vendors, a haunted house, face painting and food from SB’s Lakeside Love Shack. For details, visit facebook.com/events/609364847644178.

***

CharacterWorks, a faith-based after-school youth theater program, will present Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella at 7 p.m. Oct. 21 and at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Oct. 22-23 at The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen. This Tony Award-winning musical from the creators of South Pacific and The Sound of Music is a contemporary take on the classic fairytale. Tickets are $16. For details, visit cworkstheater.org/shows/Rodgers-Hammersteins-Cinderella/44.

***

The Henrico Theatre will show two Halloween movies on Saturday, Oct. 22 – “The Addams Family 2” (PG) at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. and “The Ring” (R) at 8 p.m. One hour before each showtime, take a tour of the haunted theatre. Admission is free. No young children permitted at the R-rated movie. For details, call 652-1460 or email henricotheatre@henrico.us.

***

The Clarke-Palmore House Museum, 904 McCoul Street, will host S’mores & More on Sunday, Oct. 23 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Enjoy a family-friendly afternoon of live music by Sincerely, Iris, activities and yard games, house tours and s’mores. For details, call 652-3406 or email leh@henrico.us.

