Smoky Mountain News
Marathon Training Scaries
I am standing in my warm, dimly lit living room clutching a hot mug, scowling at the frostbitten ground outside, blanketed with air that has yet to feel the sun's warmth, when my black cat pounces onto the rocking chair on the porch. She jolts me out of my reverie and I spill coffee on socks that don’t match. She balances precariously on the top rung of the chair as it rocks back and forth with the sudden momentum of her scrawny body. Yellow-green eyes find me through the glass and a pointed meow reminds me of what I should have already known — she is hungry and cold.
womenfitness.net
How To Enhance Your Exercise Endurance
For fitness enthusiasts, endurance plays a big role in their routines. Just as the act of exercising is important, learning how to boost your workout endurance is also critical. With endurance training, you can build stamina and strength, so you can gradually be able to withstand longer workout routines. But...
CrossFit Training: The Benefits of a CrossFit Workout
CrossFit workouts combine intense strength training, cardio, and agility exercises to prepare your body to handle anything life throws at you. As CrossFit’s founder Greg Glassman says, constantly varied functional movements executed at high intensity across broad time and modal domains are what makes CrossFit so effective in burning fat and building muscle.
Build rock-solid abs at home in 10 minutes with this bodyweight workout
Get shredded abs fast with this fast-paced core workout – no equipment required!
boxrox.com
The Science Behind Light vs Heavy Weights for Muscle Growth
Light vs heavy weights for muscle growth? Which one is best if you want to build muscle and get stronger?. Taking into consideration numeral studies published in the past, you should know which one is best for muscle growth. Fitness trainer and Kinesiology graduate Jeremy Ethier has weighed upon the...
Gear Patrol
Conquer Your Next Routine With Fox Racing's Essential Workout Shorts
After years of providing fans with durable performance bike products – Fox Racing is expanding into the training sector. Jeff McGuane, Fox Racing CEO emphasizes that, "The introduction of our training line honors athletes who are invested in elevating their personal performance and committed to being the best version of themselves." Curious to try something right away? Consider the brand's versatile, Core 7" shorts.
advnture.com
The best gentle recovery sessions for runners – and other great tips
If you are a keen runner, rest and recovery should be a key part of your training program. This applies whether you run every day or run regularly. Personal trainer, running coach, and physiotherapist Ania Gabb explains that rest and recovery is crucial for improving running performance and ability. "Even the elite runners schedule in their rest days," she says.
fashionisers.com
How to Create a Pilates Home Gym
Pilates is one of the best exercises that you can do by yourself. You just need a mat, and a few props to make the experience much smoother and more fun. However, if you want to get the maximum out of your Pilates workout, it is recommended to create a Pilates home gym. So for that reason, here are some useful tips that will help you create the best Pilates-friendly workout space.
