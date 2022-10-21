ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jack Eichel Shines with Two-Goal Performance in Win Over Winnipeg

By Aidan Champion
 4 days ago

The Vegas Golden Knights were led by forward Jack Eichel in their home victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday.

The Vegas Golden Knights bounced back Thursday night with a 5-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets.

The victory was much attributed to a solid offensive performance from the team in the first period, as Vegas scored four goals to take a commanding 4-0 lead into the second.

The first and last goals of the period were made by Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel, who was just an empty-net goal away from recording the third hat trick of his NHL career.

Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy praised his star player's ability to find the net on multiple chances when he spoke to the media following the win.

"I mean, it's nice when you can finish when you get those opportunities," Cassidy said. "The three-on-one [for instance], right? A lot of times, you think: 'Well, we're going to score.' But it doesn't always work out that way. I like that it was one simple play, right? Smitty [Reilly Smith] freezes the D, gets it into the middle of the ice, and it's on net in a hurry. The turnover: just good awareness. To be able to spin around like that, trust me, that's a high-end skill to be able to raise it and shoot it that hard. A lot of guys -- because the puck gets out in front of them -- aren't going to get much on it. And after that, we'll continue to work on his empty-net skills, but the other two sure looked good."

Eichel said the first-period showing partly played off of the team's desire to respond positively to its loss in Calgary on Tuesday night.

"We had a good start," Eichel said. "We know they played last night, traveled here. It's never easy, so we were rested and ready to rock. We had some built-up frustration, I would imagine, from blowing our lead in Calgary. We came out, played well first 20, and we were able to find a way to win from there."

The Golden Knights will play the second of their three-game homestand on Saturday when they host the Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena.

Follow along with VGK Today for live updates throughout the game.

