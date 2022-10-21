Read full article on original website
People have been left in tears after a TikToker revealed a 'sudden realisation' they had upon taking their dog to the vet. Animals truly are everything. There's a reason why dogs are called a man's best friend, and despite being a dog person myself, I have to admit cats are pretty cute too.
A veterinarian has left the internet in tears with their kind gesture, after a video of a candle that lights up only when animals are being euthanized went viral on social media. The clip, shared on TikTok last Saturday, by Oscarthepugglelondon, shows the dog owner waiting at the clinic to...
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Animal Care and Control is urgently seeking dog adoptions.
Most people in the world love dogs. I love dogs as well. I do not have a dog in my house. My parents think that taking care of pets is too much for us. It is also because I have allergies and eczema. If I touch a dog's fur, then I will feel itchy. If I can have a dog, then I will choose a golden retriever as my pet. The reason why I prefer golden retrievers is because they look happy like me.
There are many reasons to welcome a pet into a household. Companionship, unconditional love and protection are some of the reasons people get pets. Parents also may want children to have pets so they develop a sense of caring and responsibility. When shopping for a new pet, the right fit...
Nothing is more tragic than thinking about the senior dogs that are living out the ends of their lives in an uncomfortable shelter because these pups deserve to spend their last days loved and spoiled. One woman can't bear to watch this happen and shares her selfless solution in a viral video.
Expert shares top tips on creating a safe space when taking your pet to the vets. Whether your furry friend is a senior dog or an energetic kitten, taking your pets to the vets is a crucial part of keeping on top of their health & wellbeing routine. However, for many cats and dogs visiting their local vet can be a stressful experience and something they will quickly associate with pain and discomfort.
Most of the dogs I have had have been happy to be fed, loved, and showered with attention. Although they were all very important to me, I cannot say that they were demanding at all. When our dog Bandit arrived, all that changed. Suddenly, I had a dog who was very needy and who needed a physical outlet and mental stimulation. I am so thankful that I have a friend who is a dog trainer who helped teach me what Bandit needed. I wish I could go back and apologize to my other dogs because I think many of the techniques that I use with Bandit would have helped most breeds of dogs.
There was running, playing, leaping, and lots of tail wagging. Occasionally someone bumped into a fence or stumbled over a friend, but that’s to be expected at a party with more than 30 pups, many of which are blind, deaf, or both. It was a get-together last weekend in...
