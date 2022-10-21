Read full article on original website
Connecticut Launches Rebranding Initiative for State
The State of Connecticut is embarking on an ambitious endeavor: a transformative state branding campaign to serve as the identity for Connecticut for years to come. The effort is beginning with a survey of key stakeholders to “help to inform this transformative state branding campaign” and “ to provide a diverse and inclusive vision for our state.”
Eyewitness News
Race for CT’s 5th Congressional District
(WFSB) - As we move closer to November’s election, Eyewitness News is profiling candidates to help you learn more about who they are. Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District is the western part of the state, spanning across parts of Fairfield, Litchfield, New Haven and Hartford counties. It’s considered a...
WTNH.com
Capitol Report: Stefanowski pledges to not require COVID vaccines for CT children if elected
(WTNH) – The leaves are changing colors, kids are picking out Halloween costumes, and it’s just 16 days until election day. Governor Ned Lamont is still riding a wave of strong polling numbers while Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski keeps hammering away at Lamont on three key issues: inflation, corruption, and transparency.
Lived Experience: A peer-run path to mental health
In Northampton, Massachusetts, set in a residential neighborhood on a busy street, a small, unassuming white cape-style house offers refuge for people experiencing mental health issues or distress where they can take some time for themselves, come and go as they please, and, most importantly, converse with the staff, all of whom have experienced mental […] The post Lived Experience: A peer-run path to mental health appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
ctexaminer.com
Free Speech is Suffocating Under Blue-Captured Connecticut’s ‘Iron Cloak’ of Corporate Media
Five years ago, the huge and sprawling Hearst Media corporation established Hearst Connecticut Media Group (HCMG) to acquire CT media properties. HCMG now owns nine daily newspapers, 13 weekly papers and CT Magazine. Though some have state-wide reach, most are centered in, and focused on Fairfield County. The acquired news outlets range from the larger Connecticut Post, to small town papers such as the Trumbull Times. In Connecticut’s 4th Congressional District alone, Hearst has acquired the leading town paper in 13 of the 17 towns in the district. The Hearst corporation is a major player in the national network of what is derisively referred to as corporate media, or as it is the open enemy of anything not on the Progressive Left, the ‘Enemedia’ for short. With its editorials and story slant, Hearst has proven itself as no friend of the free-speech rights of Republicans, or any citizen on the right side of the political spectrum. Independent media outlets are practically drowned out of the community conversation and the reporting of news.
Retired military volunteering at Connecticut polls on Election Day
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Earlier this month, the Secretary of the State announced new federal funding for a military cybersecurity team to watch over this year’s elections. Now, there is a national movement to get the retired military to help out at the actual polling sites, including here in Connecticut. State election officials say the […]
thesophian.com
Protesters Forcibly Enter the President’s House to Demand Better Treatment of Workers
Friday, October 21 at 12:55 p.m., members of the Smith College United Student Labor Action Coalition (USLAC) and other protesting students forcibly entered the President’s House, the on-campus home of Smith’s President, where they remained for around 15 minutes before exiting under threat of disciplinary action. Entering the...
Sen. Miner asks Gov. Lamont for executive order to allow guns in Connecticut state parks following bear attack
MORRIS, Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut state senator is urging Gov. Ned Lamont to sign an executive order that would allow hikers to carry guns in state parks following a black bear attack over the weekend. “I can tell you, there are times when they don’t go away,” Sen. Craig Miner (R-District 30). “They just […]
Walkers march in memory of Jennifer Dulos in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and hundreds of walkers came out to Dunkin’ Donuts Park to celebrate survivors and remember those we’ve lost to domestic violence. Sunday was also a memorial walk for New Canaan mother Jennifer Farber Dulos, who went missing in May 2019 and has not been found. […]
CT’s 211 housing hotline may end 24/7 service. Providers helping curb homelessness are concerned.
A “front door” phone line for people experiencing homelessness in Connecticut could soon be cutting back its hours.
This Is The Most Historic Fast Food Joint In Connecticut
Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
centralrecorder.org
Opinion: What’s With the Guns?
In the early afternoon of Sept. 27, the Connecticut National Guard hosted a recruitment booth at Central Connecticut State University. At first glance, this looked like your typical military recruitment tent — the type decked out with a pullup bar, some free rubber bracelets, and drawstring backpacks. However, these National Guard Soldiers had something a bit unorthodox to show off at their booth: assault rifles. While walking across campus, I stumbled upon this booth between the Elihu Burritt Library and the Student Center. I was immediately thrown off guard by the presence of three assault rifles on the booth table. Shocked, I exclaimed: “What’s with the guns?” A soldier running the booth mustered a smile and replied, “This is some of our… equipment.”
Pot Policy Sparks Student Debate
Should showing up stoned to school mean you should be sent by ambulance to the hospital?. A Dixwell Avenue charter school said yes. Some Amistad school students aren’t so sure. That question about how a high school should best respond to under-the-influence students is at the center of Amistad’s...
Eyewitness News
Haunted hayride attraction apologizes after insensitive prop
SHELTON, Conn. (WFSB) - A haunted hayride and trail attraction has apologized after an insensitive prop upset members of the Bristol Police Department and its community. Legends of Fear, a farm in Shelton that transforms into a haunted hayride and trail attraction during the Halloween season, responded with an apology after a group of Bristol Police Department officers and members of the Bristol community were shocked by a prop of an executed police officer, wearing body armor.
At Griswold Hills in Newington, the state’s affordable housing law has worked the way it was intended
Can CT's affordable housing shortage be resolved without what one critic has called the “sledgehammer” of 8-30g?
Fairfield Mirror
Connecticut Senator, Governor Debates Canceled
On Oct. 18, Connecticut Public sent an email to students registered for the Connecticut senator and governor debates that were supposed to occur at Fairfield University relaying the event will be canceled due to “candidate non-participation.”. The email went on further to state, “incumbent U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal and...
msmagazine.com
Empowered: Women Tell Family Court Judges of Experiences With Coercive Control Using New Domestic Abuse Law
Lessons learned on the one-year anniversary of Jennifers’ Law in Connecticut. Meredith knew there were deep-seated issues in her marriage—but she didn’t bargain for the hell that raged after it went south. She can’t use her real name because she’s scared for her safety and has a...
Connecticut lawmaker looks to reign in hospital mergers
Earlier this month, YNHH signed an agreement to take over Waterbury, Manchester Memorial and Rockville General, along with Prospect CT Medical Foundation and Visiting Nurse and Health Services of CT. Combined, the hospitals include 708 certified beds.
The Far Out, Lesser Known Urban Legends of Connecticut
(Editor's Note: The photo that accompanies this story is of another Connecticut legend, Lovers Leap bridge in New Milford) Urban legends are all over the place, every state and town has its own unique set of them to go along with all of the nationwide garden-variety-type urban legends we are all accustomed to. Legends like 'Bloody Mary', 'Hookman', 'The Kidney Heist', 'The Slender Man', and more.
greenwichfreepress.com
Lamont Announces Connecticut’s DMV Revamped Website
Governor Ned Lamont announced that the Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles has launched a new website for the state agency (ct.gov/dmv) that streamlines all of the online services it offers in an effort to make completing transactions for customers easier, faster and more convenient. The newly revamped website also contains...
