Dad missing along with wife and two sons shared heartbreaking posts about family before their mystery disappearance
THE father who, along with his wife and two sons, has been missing since Sunday shared heartbreaking posts about family before they disappeared. Anthony and Suzette Cirigliano, 51, and their sons, Brandon, 19, and Noah, 15, haven't been heard from after Anthony displayed "paranoid behaviors," police said. Facebook posts from...
thesource.com
Yung Joc Accidentally Sends Money to Wrong Person, Asks Followers to help him get it back
Financial apps like Venmo, CashApp, and Zelle have made life easier for millions of people. However, they are still not foolproof from human error- a lesson that hip-hop artist Yung Joc learned the hard way earlier this week. Joc reportedly sent $1800 to the wrong person on Zelle. He shared...
Mark Zuckerberg Acknowledges a Big Mistake
Mark Zuckerberg is up front. The billionaire king of social networks seems to be doing serious self-criticism after what now appears to be one of the most difficult years for Meta Platforms, formerly Facebook. The year 2022 has been a bloodbath for the social-media giant, which was founded in 2004....
Mark Zuckerberg should dial down the metaverse crap and make Facebook 'Facebook' again
Mark Zuckerberg is going all in on the metaverse, but he should re-focus on other things. The Meta CEO should prioritize growing engagement and revenue on the company's core apps. Meta reports Q3 earnings next week and analysts have called it a "make-or-break quarter." Meta, the company formerly known as...
EW.com
Tim Burton says he's 'done' with Disney after Dumbo remake, compares it to working in 'horrible big circus'
After more than 40 years, Tim Burton is ready to hang up his Disney crown. The Nightmare Before Christmas creator, who began working at the famed studio as an animator fresh out of college, told Deadline that he has little interest in collaborating with Disney ever again after the "horrible big circus" he found himself in while helming his 2019 Dumbo remake.
Facebook issues major texting warning for every iPhone owner as Mark Zuckerberg slams Apple
FACEBOOK boss Mark Zuckerberg has launched an attack on Apple's iMessage saying WhatsApp is better. The tech billionaire, 38, slammed the iPhone maker as his WhatsApp platform goes on a huge advertising spree aimed at highlighting key security benefits. Zuck posted a shot of one billboard on Facebook and Instagram,...
Meta threatens to ban news on Facebook and Instagram in Canada
Meta has threatened to shut down news content in Canada, following a new law proposed by the Canadian government.The parent company of Facebook and Instagram would be forced to share revenue with local news organisations according to the proposed Bill C-18 legislation, modelled after the controversial Australia’s News Media Bargaining Code which was passed in 2021.The law argues that digital platforms have a "bargaining imbalance" with news organisations, and must make deals that would then be assessed by a regulator."All we’re asking the tech giants like Facebook to do is negotiate fair deals with news outlets when they profit from...
WhatsApp is getting major new update on Android as Mark Zuckerberg connects it to Metaverse
THERE will now be a crossover between WhatsApp and the Metaverse in a new update for the Android application. WhatsApp beta will officially be bringing the ability for its users to have their Metaverse avatar within the platform, per WABetaInfo. Those who have the WhatsApp beta update 2.22.23.8 and 2.22.23.9...
By the Way, A Simple Post Can’t Stop Facebook From Using Your Photos
Facebook is way bigger than all of us. I realize that's the understatement of the day, but seriously, Facebook is in almost every corner of the world. Sure, probably Russia and North Korea don't have a lot of access to social media, but in almost every country across the globe, billions of people use Facebook. I bet old Tom from Myspace regrets selling that platform for only millions.
Engadget
Instagram's new anti-abuse features include DM 'kindness reminders'
You'll also see expanded blocking and filtering. Instagram is expanding its efforts to fight abuse, and that includes not-so-subtle encouragement to stay civil. The company is introducing DM "kindness reminders" that ask you to "keep Instagram a supportive place" when you message a creator. This probably won't deter committed trolls when it arrives in the "coming weeks," but the social network clearly hopes it will give pause to people who'd otherwise hurl insults in a fit of rage. You'll see similar prompts when replying to potentially offensive comments.
Loquitur
Taking a break from these damaging social media platforms
In Dec. 2021, I did the unthinkable. I took a month-long break from Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok. I deleted them from my phone, and the only apps I had left were YouTube, Twitch, and Discord. I never thought I’d need to take this break, but it was one of the better decisions I’ve made.
The Windows Club
How to Search for People using Facebook
If you want to find a particular person online, you can log in to your Facebook account and search and find them. Your chances of discovering the individual you are looking for are high because it is the most prominent social networking site. The platform’s core purpose is to connect people by sharing personal or professional information. The website allows users to submit a variety of information through their profiles.
BBC
TikTok blamed by filmmaker for allowing abusive comments on video
A video on TikTok about sexual consent has been swamped with comments from men accusing women of alleging assault. Many of them mention Andrew Tate, the controversial influencer who has been banned from several platforms for his misogynist views. The two-minute video, from an account with about 1,700 followers, has...
Gizmodo
We're Publishing the Facebook Papers. Here's How Meta Became the Internet's Biggest Hub of Covid-19 Misinformation.
This piece is part of Gizmodo’s ongoing effort to make the Facebook Papers available to the public. See the full directory of documents here. Meta didn’t choose to become a global distributor of medicinal snake oil and dangerous health advice. But it did decide it could tolerate it.
TikTok grows as major news source for Americans
Dancing video recordingPhoto by Ivan Samkov from Pexels. A quarter of Americans under the age of 30 admit to now regularly using TikTok as a news source, according to the Pew Research Center.
Android Headlines
Facebook Adds Reels And More New Features To Groups
Meta has announced multiple new features and tools for Facebook Groups. During its sixth annual Facebook Communities Summit on Thursday, the company introduced new Stories sharing tools, Reels in Groups, updates to Group profiles, and more. Groups enable Facebook users to connect with people with shared interests. These are usually...
The share of adults getting their news on TikTok has tripled in 2 years as other major social media platforms see declines
Despite a constant flow of misinformation on social media, people still use it to get their news. And increasingly, they get it from TikTok. The number of American adults who regularly get their news from TikTok rose sharply in the past two years, from 3% in 2020 to 10% in 2022, according to a newly released survey conducted by the Pew Research Center. The organization surveyed more than 12,000 adults in the U.S. from July 18 to Aug. 21.
The Verge
WhatsApp is getting Facebook’s Bitmoji-style avatars
After Facebook’s Bitmoji-style avatars invaded Instagram and Messenger, now they’re coming to Whatsapp, too. According to a report from WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is rolling out support for customizable avatars in the latest 2.22.23.9 beta on Android, but only for some users. Those with access to the feature will see...
Netflix will no longer allow free password sharing
Netflix is changing its password-sharing policy and will begin charging people to share accounts. A Netflix account holder can currently add up to five profiles to their account.
