Meta has threatened to shut down news content in Canada, following a new law proposed by the Canadian government.The parent company of Facebook and Instagram would be forced to share revenue with local news organisations according to the proposed Bill C-18 legislation, modelled after the controversial Australia’s News Media Bargaining Code which was passed in 2021.The law argues that digital platforms have a "bargaining imbalance" with news organisations, and must make deals that would then be assessed by a regulator."All we’re asking the tech giants like Facebook to do is negotiate fair deals with news outlets when they profit from...

2 HOURS AGO