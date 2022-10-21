ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheStreet

Mark Zuckerberg Acknowledges a Big Mistake

Mark Zuckerberg is up front. The billionaire king of social networks seems to be doing serious self-criticism after what now appears to be one of the most difficult years for Meta Platforms, formerly Facebook. The year 2022 has been a bloodbath for the social-media giant, which was founded in 2004....
The Independent

Meta threatens to ban news on Facebook and Instagram in Canada

Meta has threatened to shut down news content in Canada, following a new law proposed by the Canadian government.The parent company of Facebook and Instagram would be forced to share revenue with local news organisations according to the proposed Bill C-18 legislation, modelled after the controversial Australia’s News Media Bargaining Code which was passed in 2021.The law argues that digital platforms have a "bargaining imbalance" with news organisations, and must make deals that would then be assessed by a regulator."All we’re asking the tech giants like Facebook to do is negotiate fair deals with news outlets when they profit from...
I-95 FM

By the Way, A Simple Post Can’t Stop Facebook From Using Your Photos

Facebook is way bigger than all of us. I realize that's the understatement of the day, but seriously, Facebook is in almost every corner of the world. Sure, probably Russia and North Korea don't have a lot of access to social media, but in almost every country across the globe, billions of people use Facebook. I bet old Tom from Myspace regrets selling that platform for only millions.
MAINE STATE
Engadget

Instagram's new anti-abuse features include DM 'kindness reminders'

You'll also see expanded blocking and filtering. Instagram is expanding its efforts to fight abuse, and that includes not-so-subtle encouragement to stay civil. The company is introducing DM "kindness reminders" that ask you to "keep Instagram a supportive place" when you message a creator. This probably won't deter committed trolls when it arrives in the "coming weeks," but the social network clearly hopes it will give pause to people who'd otherwise hurl insults in a fit of rage. You'll see similar prompts when replying to potentially offensive comments.
Loquitur

Taking a break from these damaging social media platforms

In Dec. 2021, I did the unthinkable. I took a month-long break from Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok. I deleted them from my phone, and the only apps I had left were YouTube, Twitch, and Discord. I never thought I’d need to take this break, but it was one of the better decisions I’ve made.
The Windows Club

How to Search for People using Facebook

If you want to find a particular person online, you can log in to your Facebook account and search and find them. Your chances of discovering the individual you are looking for are high because it is the most prominent social networking site. The platform’s core purpose is to connect people by sharing personal or professional information. The website allows users to submit a variety of information through their profiles.
BBC

TikTok blamed by filmmaker for allowing abusive comments on video

A video on TikTok about sexual consent has been swamped with comments from men accusing women of alleging assault. Many of them mention Andrew Tate, the controversial influencer who has been banned from several platforms for his misogynist views. The two-minute video, from an account with about 1,700 followers, has...
Android Headlines

Facebook Adds Reels And More New Features To Groups

Meta has announced multiple new features and tools for Facebook Groups. During its sixth annual Facebook Communities Summit on Thursday, the company introduced new Stories sharing tools, Reels in Groups, updates to Group profiles, and more. Groups enable Facebook users to connect with people with shared interests. These are usually...
Fortune

The share of adults getting their news on TikTok has tripled in 2 years as other major social media platforms see declines

Despite a constant flow of misinformation on social media, people still use it to get their news. And increasingly, they get it from TikTok. The number of American adults who regularly get their news from TikTok rose sharply in the past two years, from 3% in 2020 to 10% in 2022, according to a newly released survey conducted by the Pew Research Center. The organization surveyed more than 12,000 adults in the U.S. from July 18 to Aug. 21.
The Verge

WhatsApp is getting Facebook’s Bitmoji-style avatars

After Facebook’s Bitmoji-style avatars invaded Instagram and Messenger, now they’re coming to Whatsapp, too. According to a report from WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is rolling out support for customizable avatars in the latest 2.22.23.9 beta on Android, but only for some users. Those with access to the feature will see...

