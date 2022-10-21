ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Laclede’s Landing sees car and building break-ins over weekend

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - St. Louis Metropolitan Police are investigating a series of building and car break-ins at Laclede’s Landing. Police have one person in custody but believe there could be more suspects. Over the last few months, violence has been on the rise in this area after a homeless encampment popped up there. Residents and even visitors said they have concerns.
The St. Louis area is in mourning after the nation's latest deadly school shooting

El Catrin slated to open in early November in South St. Louis

A festive addition from the team behind La Catrina is coming to South City early next month: sibling restaurant El Catrin is slated to open at 6902 Morganford, in the former Hilltop Inn space. The Provenance. At La Catrina, the namesake is the grand dame of Mexico, whose skeletal visage...
St. Louis women allegedly break into De Soto-area home

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking charges against two St. Louis women, one 29 and the other 39, for reportedly burglarizing a home in the 12700 block of Deer Hollow Road east of De Soto. The women allegedly were seen in surveillance video breaking into the house, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported.
