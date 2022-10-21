Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 dead in St. Louis high school shootingBLOCK WORK MEDIASaint Louis, MO
Missouri's Most Dangerous CitiesTerry MansfieldMissouri State
Teenage Gunman broke in a St. Louis School, leaving two Dead and several others injured.Hey TanushaSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
At Least Two Dead In Saint Louis High School ShootingMarissa NewbySaint Louis, MO
Missouri senator says laws should have been in place to prevent St. Louis school shooting
Gun laws in Missouri are among the most lax in the country and after Monday's deadly school shooting in St. Louis City, some are calling for stricter rules.
Hartmann: Jana Elementary’s Quick Closure May Be Too Little, Too Late
Since 1989, the feds have pretended to be serious about Coldwater Creek. Yet here we are
KMOV
Laclede’s Landing sees car and building break-ins over weekend
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - St. Louis Metropolitan Police are investigating a series of building and car break-ins at Laclede’s Landing. Police have one person in custody but believe there could be more suspects. Over the last few months, violence has been on the rise in this area after a homeless encampment popped up there. Residents and even visitors said they have concerns.
KSDK
Kim Gardner, circuit attorney for the City of St. Louis, hopes for community healing
The Circuit Attorney for the City of St. Louis said she is praying for the community and collaborating with investigators. The school shooting is under investigation.
Drought Reveals Century Old Shipwreck Hidden in Mississippi River
No one's exactly sure where it came from, but the ongoing drought has revealed a more than 100-year-old shipwreck that was hidden in the Mississippi River. Archeologists think they know what this vessel is and why it sank though. As we shared a few days ago, the near-record low levels...
ksmu.org
The St. Louis area is in mourning after the nation's latest deadly school shooting
Chad Davis is a 2016 graduate of Truman State University where he studied Public Communication and English. At Truman State, Chad served as the executive producer of the on-campus news station, TMN Television. In 2017, Chad joined the St. Louis Public Radio team as the fourth Race and Culture Diversity Fellow. Chad is a native of St. Louis and is a huge hip- hop, r&b, and pop music fan. He also enjoys graphic design, pop culture, film, and comedy.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Island-Inspired Restaurant Hawaiian Bros Opens Newest Location in Edwardsville To Large Turnout
EDWARDSVILLE – Hawaiian Bros, the fresh and quick-rising, island-inspired restaurant brand, has opened with a great reception at 2386 Troy Rd. Rd. Local residents can now become a part of the Hawaiian Bros ohana by experiencing the flavors and vibes of island life during their lunch break. Hawaiian Bros...
Leaders react to shooting at south St. Louis high school
ST. LOUIS — Three people are dead, including the suspect, after a shooting at a St. Louis high school Monday morning. Six other people were also injured. As St. Louis reels in the wake of the violence that struck Central VPA High School, leaders across the St. Louis area have shared their reactions.
St. Louis region due for a soaking on Tuesday
Rain and some storms will spread across the region Monday night and continue through Tuesday evening.
A medical drama and the St. Louis ‘Exorcist’ connection
ST. LOUIS – The horror classic “The Exorcist” was based on William Peter Blatty’s 1971 novel of the same name. But few people are aware of the true origin of the story. A real case inspired the tale of a child possessed by a demon. A...
stlmag.com
El Catrin slated to open in early November in South St. Louis
A festive addition from the team behind La Catrina is coming to South City early next month: sibling restaurant El Catrin is slated to open at 6902 Morganford, in the former Hilltop Inn space. The Provenance. At La Catrina, the namesake is the grand dame of Mexico, whose skeletal visage...
3 dead, 5 wounded in 6 separate Sunday St. Louis shootings
ST. LOUIS — A string of St. Louis Sunday shootings left several victims dead or wounded. At about 9:15 p.m. Sunday, a 25-year-old woman was transported by EMS to an area hospital after a shooting at Delmar Boulevard and Clara Avenue. She had suffered gunshot wounds to the face and arm, but she was conscious and breathing.
Community remembers teacher and student lost in shooting
Tuesday morning, our hearts are heavy across the region as we cope with a school shooting that leaves both the victims of violence and emotional trauma.
feastmagazine.com
With DNFT: A Pastry Pop-Up!, MJ Stewart explores her identity as a pastry chef
A shift away from pastries and towards simpler, comfort food desserts has given way to markedly less ways for pastry chefs to showcase their art. MJ Stewart wants to change that. DNFT: A Pastry Pop-Up! will make its debut on Oct. 26 at Brass Bar by Niche. When Stewart returned...
myleaderpaper.com
St. Louis women allegedly break into De Soto-area home
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking charges against two St. Louis women, one 29 and the other 39, for reportedly burglarizing a home in the 12700 block of Deer Hollow Road east of De Soto. The women allegedly were seen in surveillance video breaking into the house, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Man shot and killed in St. Louis City
St. Louis City Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the Central West End.
Five customers could win free Lion’s Choice for a year in upcoming contest
Now celebrating 55 years in business, Lion's Choice has a surprise in store for some St. Louis-area customers.
FBI warns of "uptick in chatter" following St. Louis school shooting
Special agent Jay Greenberg wants adults to have a conversation with teens about hoaxes or jokes will be dealt with serious consequences. He says his agency noticed an uptick in chatter about potential school shooters around the area.
School shooting in St. Louis leaves 3 dead, new details on youth overtaking guards at Indian River, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Monday, October 24, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. We have the latest on a school shooting in St. Louis where 3 people including the shooter have died, along...
White House asks for assault weapons ban after St. Louis school shooting
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – There are many organizations and politicians releasing statements after a gunman opened fire at a school in St. Louis today. Few of them can do much about it. The White House issued a statement today asking the senate for a bill to ban assault weapons. A woman, a teen, and the […]
