ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Louisville commit Adonijah Green details latest visit

Louisville commit Adonijah Green was back for another visit over the weekend. The four-star edge from Ellenwood, Ga., Cedar Grove was among a group of current commitments to join a large collection of prospects for unofficial visit on Saturday. The weekend was highlighted by Louisville's 23-10 homecoming win over Pittsburgh....
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

QB Samaj Jones takes in 'beautiful atmosphere' at Louisville

The University of Louisville football staff founds its quarterback in the Class of 2023 when Pierce Clarkson committed back in January. The Cardinals have offered a number of '24 quarterbacks in hopes of landing another solid signal-caller in that recruiting cycle. One of the top guys on the board for U of L at quarterback in the class was back on campus again this weekend.
LOUISVILLE, KY
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Twitter Reaction to Pitt’s Loss to Louisville

Pitt won many games last season because of the play from their quarterback. Tonight, it’s safe to say that they didn’t win this game simply because of the play that they got from their quarterback. Kedon Slovis was awful tonight and because of that, Pitt lost to Louisville,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Jack Harlow sells out KFC Yum! Center show

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — "Come Home The Kids Miss You" isn't just the title of Jack Harlow's latest album, it's also how people in Louisville feel about the rapper. According to Harlow's Instagram, his latest Louisville show on Dec. 18 is completely sold out. If true, that makes it less than 24 hours after tickets went on sale to the general public that it sold out.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville man dies after being hit by vehicle on Manslick Road in southwest Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man died after he was hit by a vehicle in southwest Louisville on Saturday, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 8:45 p.m., officers with LMPD's Fourth Division responded to a report that a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle in the 4900 block of Manslick Road, LMPD Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said. That's near Hazelwood and Gagel avenues, as well as UofL Health Mary & Elizabeth Hospital.
LOUISVILLE, KY
NBC News

Cows corralled after escaping semi-truck crash in Kentucky

Nearly a dozen cows escaped into a Louisville, Kentucky, park after a semi-truck hauling the livestock was involved in a crash. Officials were able to use fencing to wrangle most of them back into the truck while police deployed a helicopter to help locate four other cows hiding in nearby woods.Oct. 22, 2022.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man shot, killed in Fern Creek

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was shot and killed Sunday evening in Fern Creek. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a call of a reported shooting in the 5500 block of Overbrook Woods Place. When officers arrived on scene they found an...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Sara B

This old hospital is one of the creepiest places in Kentucky

Waverly Hills Sanatorium is said to be one of the most haunted places in America. The facility was initially intended to be used as a farm and private school for Major Thomas H Hays's children. Hays purchased the property in 1883. The teacher he hired named the new schoolhouse Waverly School, and Hays named his property Waverly Hill.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Historic building in downtown Louisville transformed into loft apartments

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A historic building in downtown Louisville is getting a new life. The Myers Medical Lofts officially opened Friday. Once the University of Louisville's "Myers Hall," the complex is on Broadway, right off Interstate 65 near the downtown hospitals. A developer — Underhill Associates — bought the...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy