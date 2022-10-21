Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTVM
Uptown Columbus businesses to host first Cars on Broadway event
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Uptown Columbus’ first Cars on Broadway event is coming this Saturday. The event will be held on the 1100 block on Broadway, starting at 2 p.m. on Oct. 22. Eventgoers should expect a mix of unique and exciting cars and family fun. Participants in the...
WTVM
Central High School in Phenix City’s culinary arts program returns
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Central High School Culinary Arts Program privately opens back up to the public for business. Chef John and his 22 culinary students are serving what they learn to cook in class to the public again. For the past two years, the Brick Beastro has only been...
wrbl.com
Clubview Elementary teacher wins One Class At A Time
Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)- A teacher known for her cool personality and calm demeanor is our newest One Class At A Time winner. Rachel Jamison is what you can describe as a “cool teacher” building lessons that cater to her students needs. Colleagues describe her as a “hardworking individual that genuinely loves her job and cares for her students”. Jamison is excited for the school year and is happy to receive the $600 grant for her students.
3 elementary school students dead in fatal Georgia car accident
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Three elementary school students with the Muscogee County School District died after a fatal car accident on Oct. 19. According to the Muscogee County School District, the students attended Dorothy Height Elementary School. The children were six, eight and nine years old. The children were traveling with their parents in LeFore […]
Opelika-Auburn News
Things to do this weekend: Syrup Soppin' is back with its original name
Loachapoka’s 52nd Annual Syrup Soppin’ Day at Pioneer Park is back this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. — after a quick change back to its original name. The event had in recent years been called Pioneer Day, but after some deliberation, Lee County Historical Society President Charles Mitchell explains the name is changing back again but remaining the same fun event.
WTVM
Chris West makes campaign stop in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia 2nd Congressional District candidate Chris West was one of many candidates stopping by the Fountain City. West met with local voters, and some traveled out-of-state at the Hilton Hotel on Victory Drive. West is running against long-time Congressman Sanford Bishop in the highly contested race...
Opelika-Auburn News
Heritage Baptist Church to open new location soon in Opelika
After spending 15 years worshiping in temporary locations around Opelika, Heritage Baptist Church is making plans to open a permanent home next spring. The church is in the process of constructing a new building on S Fox Run Parkway next to RV Roadway of Opelika. “This will be our first...
thecolumbusceo.com
Columbus Restaurant Offering Free Meals in Honor of Veteran’s Day
Shane’s Rib Shack is back with its annual Veteran’s Day meal to honor women and men who have serviced or are currently serving in the military. The restaurant says its goal is to work together as a brand to make a lasting impact on these men and women who have sacrificed so much. See more.
wfxl.com
Georgia Southwestern State University named “Best Place to Work”
This marks the second year in a row GSW has received the award of best place to work in Sumter County. GSW President, Neal Weaver says “we are extremely proud of the culture we have here at Georgia Southwestern and our greatest asset is our people. They work hard every day to make sure everyone has a great campus experience. If you ask anyone what makes GSW special, they’ll tell you it’s the family atmosphere, the sense of community, and the friendly environment - all a direct reflection of GSW’s people.”
WTVM
Stacey Abrams’ campaign stops in the Fountain City
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Election Day is less than three weeks away, and early voting is already underway in Georgia. Candidates are hitting the campaign trails across the Peach State. Democrat Stacey Abrams is encouraging Georgians to vote early. She’s going up against Incumbent Brian Kemp for the second election...
Trick or Treat: When and where in the Chattahoochee Valley area
(WRBL) — Halloween of 2022 is coming up quickly. Not sure when and where to take your kids trick-or-treating? News 3 has you covered. Columbus, Ga.Monday, Oct. 315 p.m. to 7 p.m. (Eastern) Phenix City, Ala.Monday, Oct. 316 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Eastern) Smiths Station, Ala.Monday, Oct. 315:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Eastern) Opelika, Ala.Monday, […]
WTVM
New Burlington location to open October 29
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Burlington Stores is opening a new location in Columbus. The new store will be located at 5555 Whittlesey Blvd., Suite 2300. The new store is a relocation of the store previously located on Airport Thruway. The new store will allow shoppers to enjoy more deals, steals,...
WTVM
Drug Take-Back event to be held in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office and Columbus Health Department will host a DEA National Prescription Take-Back event on Oct. 29. This event will be on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Columbus Health Department, located at 5601 Veterans Parkway. Participants can drive...
Hypothermia risk increasing for homeless people in Chattahoochee Valley, SafeHouse Ministries ready to help
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — It is nearing the time of year when hypothermia becomes a significant risk to homeless people in the Chattahoochee Valley, according to SafeHouse Ministries Manager Drew Johnson. The months to worry about, he said, are early November until around March. “We open up when it gets down to the 20s, around 28 […]
Five alleged gang members indicted in connection to murder of Columbus man in June 2021
Five alleged gang members operating in the Muscogee County area have been indicted on dozens of charges by the Georgia Attorney General's Office in connection to the shooting of a Columbus man in June 2021.
Opelika-Auburn News
Dothan athletics director: ‘We do not comment on personnel issues’ after coach seen throwing down volunteer staffer at Opelika game
An incident on the sidelines involving Dothan High head football coach Jed Kennedy throwing a volunteer staff member to the ground during Friday night’s game against Opelika is getting a lot of social media attention, including some calling for the coach to be fired. Dothan athletics director Jessica Noble...
Opelika-Auburn News
Candlelight vigil for Aniah Blanchard set for Sunday on Samford Lawn on anniversary of her death
A candlelight vigil will be held Sunday at Auburn University to honor the life of Aniah Blanchard. Police investigators say the 19-year-old Southern Union State Community College student was abducted from a Chevron gas station on South College Street in Auburn and murdered on that day three years ago. Since...
Andalusia Star News
Timothy L Worley Master Sergeant, Alabama National Guard, Operation Iraqi Freedom
Master Sergeant Timothy L. Worley was a member of the Alabama National Guard, 158th Maintenance Company out of Tallassee, Alabama, that landed at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, in November 2008. His unit was stationed in Kuwait for two weeks before being sent to Iraq. Many National Guard and Reservist units found themselves activated for the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. Through 2021, the National Guard and Reserve forces lost nearly 850 personnel.
WSFA
Sheriff recalls life-threatening childhood Halloween experience
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - What can easily be seen as a holiday for children to dress in costume and indulge in sweets can turn dangerous in seconds. Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson said he was six years old when he went to a trick-or-treat fair with his mom that had one rule: don’t eat or take any candy.
WALB 10
Controversial costume photo making rounds at Southland Academy
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - A controversial photo is making rounds through Southland Academy and on social media. The photo shows a student dressed as a law enforcement officer. The student appears to be kneeling on someone’s neck. Southland Academy officials told WALB News 10 that the photo was taken...
Comments / 0