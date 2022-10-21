Read full article on original website
WTVM
Uptown Columbus businesses to host first Cars on Broadway event
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Uptown Columbus’ first Cars on Broadway event is coming this Saturday. The event will be held on the 1100 block on Broadway, starting at 2 p.m. on Oct. 22. Eventgoers should expect a mix of unique and exciting cars and family fun. Participants in the...
New Columbus outdoor lifestyle clothing store celebrated with ribbon cutting
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — There’s a new clothing store in town at 2505 Airport Thruway. High Pines Outfitters, which sells outdoor lifestyle brands, and the Greater Columbus Georgia Chamber of Commerce (GCGCC) held a ribbon cutting on Friday to celebrate the store opening. According to GCGCC Partnership Development Specialist Debbie Seeley, it had a soft opening on […]
Trick or Treat: When and where in the Chattahoochee Valley area
(WRBL) — Halloween of 2022 is coming up quickly. Not sure when and where to take your kids trick-or-treating? News 3 has you covered. Columbus, Ga.Monday, Oct. 315 p.m. to 7 p.m. (Eastern) Phenix City, Ala.Monday, Oct. 316 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Eastern) Smiths Station, Ala.Monday, Oct. 315:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Eastern) Opelika, Ala.Monday, […]
WTVM
Drug Take-Back event to be held in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office and Columbus Health Department will host a DEA National Prescription Take-Back event on Oct. 29. This event will be on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Columbus Health Department, located at 5601 Veterans Parkway. Participants can drive...
3 elementary school students dead in fatal Georgia car accident
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Three elementary school students with the Muscogee County School District died after a fatal car accident on Oct. 19. According to the Muscogee County School District, the students attended Dorothy Height Elementary School. The children were six, eight and nine years old. The children were traveling with their parents in LeFore […]
Opelika-Auburn News
Things to do this weekend: Syrup Soppin' is back with its original name
Loachapoka’s 52nd Annual Syrup Soppin’ Day at Pioneer Park is back this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. — after a quick change back to its original name. The event had in recent years been called Pioneer Day, but after some deliberation, Lee County Historical Society President Charles Mitchell explains the name is changing back again but remaining the same fun event.
wtvy.com
Eufaula @ Early County | 2022 Week 9
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 9 matchup, as Eufaula takes on Early County. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
WTVM
Stacey Abrams’ campaign stops in the Fountain City
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Election Day is less than three weeks away, and early voting is already underway in Georgia. Candidates are hitting the campaign trails across the Peach State. Democrat Stacey Abrams is encouraging Georgians to vote early. She’s going up against Incumbent Brian Kemp for the second election...
thecolumbusceo.com
Columbus Restaurant Offering Free Meals in Honor of Veteran’s Day
Shane’s Rib Shack is back with its annual Veteran’s Day meal to honor women and men who have serviced or are currently serving in the military. The restaurant says its goal is to work together as a brand to make a lasting impact on these men and women who have sacrificed so much. See more.
Opelika-Auburn News
5 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $345,000
5 Bedroom 3 Bath Craftsman style home w/ easy access to I-85. Open concept great room & kitchen great for entertaining or family gatherings w/ adjacent covered patio. You'll find a wood burning FP in the great room for keeping cozy on cold winter nights. The large kitchen w/ breakfast area has a large eat at island, walk-in pantry and stainless appliances. Formal dining room has coffered ceiling and wainscoting. You'll also find a nice size bedroom great for your guests. Upstairs you'll find an impressive 24' x 20' master suite w/ vaulted ceiling, en suite bath with garden tub, shower, dbl vanity, water closet and 10' x 12' walk-in closet. 3 more nice size bedrooms offer plenty of room for the kiddos. You'll also find the laundry room upstairs for convenience. Nice, privacy fenced backyard w/ gates on both sides of home, covered patio & kids outdoor gym. All countertops are granite. HVAC is dual-zone. Two 55-gal water heaters & United Hydro water treatment system (softener/filter).
Opelika-Auburn News
Dothan athletics director: ‘We do not comment on personnel issues’ after coach seen throwing down volunteer staffer at Opelika game
An incident on the sidelines involving Dothan High head football coach Jed Kennedy throwing a volunteer staff member to the ground during Friday night’s game against Opelika is getting a lot of social media attention, including some calling for the coach to be fired. Dothan athletics director Jessica Noble...
WTVM
Hyundai cuts ties with two East Alabama companies
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Hyundai, an automotive company, is cutting ties with two local Alabama companies after the Department of Labor fined them for child labor violations. Last week, three minors, 15 and younger, were working at SL Alabama in Alexander City. They were employed by the temp agency JK USA in Opelika.
WALB 10
Controversial costume photo making rounds at Southland Academy
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - A controversial photo is making rounds through Southland Academy and on social media. The photo shows a student dressed as a law enforcement officer. The student appears to be kneeling on someone’s neck. Southland Academy officials told WALB News 10 that the photo was taken...
Five alleged gang members indicted in connection to murder of Columbus man in June 2021
Five alleged gang members operating in the Muscogee County area have been indicted on dozens of charges by the Georgia Attorney General's Office in connection to the shooting of a Columbus man in June 2021.
WTVM
LaGrange officials fixing ballot error for city council race
LaGrange, Ga. (WTVM) - Some Georgia voters are worried after officials noticed an error on submitted ballots for a city council race in LaGrange. Earlier, we spoke to one of those candidates running and to election officials about how they’re fixing the issue. The first person I talked to...
wfxl.com
Georgia Southwestern State University named “Best Place to Work”
This marks the second year in a row GSW has received the award of best place to work in Sumter County. GSW President, Neal Weaver says “we are extremely proud of the culture we have here at Georgia Southwestern and our greatest asset is our people. They work hard every day to make sure everyone has a great campus experience. If you ask anyone what makes GSW special, they’ll tell you it’s the family atmosphere, the sense of community, and the friendly environment - all a direct reflection of GSW’s people.”
Opelika-Auburn News
Candlelight vigil for Aniah Blanchard set for Sunday on Samford Lawn on anniversary of her death
A candlelight vigil will be held Sunday at Auburn University to honor the life of Aniah Blanchard. Police investigators say the 19-year-old Southern Union State Community College student was abducted from a Chevron gas station on South College Street in Auburn and murdered on that day three years ago. Since...
Viral video shows Alabama head football coach pushing assistant down
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Video circling social media shows first-year Dothan head football coach, Jed Kennedy pushing an assistant to the team down during the Wolves home game against Opelika Friday night. In the video, as the Wolves are scoring a touchdown, Kennedy is seen running toward the assistant on the sideline and throws him […]
WTVM
Children among the highest with flu-like symptoms
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Kids in the area are among those being impacted by the quick spread of the flu this season and pediatric emergency rooms are seeing a rise in patients. Some daycares in Columbus having to make changes to classrooms this week in hopes to start the process of stopping the spread.
Columbus: Woman dead in automotive accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, driver charged with DUI
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A woman died following an automotive crash on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd at Sheppard Dr., according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan. The accident initially happened around 7:35 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9. Jennifer Durham, 64, sustained life-threatening injuries when another driver traveling down the wrong side of the roadway […]
