Opelika-Auburn News
Heritage Baptist Church to open new location soon in Opelika
After spending 15 years worshiping in temporary locations around Opelika, Heritage Baptist Church is making plans to open a permanent home next spring. The church is in the process of constructing a new building on S Fox Run Parkway next to RV Roadway of Opelika. “This will be our first...
New Columbus outdoor lifestyle clothing store celebrated with ribbon cutting
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — There’s a new clothing store in town at 2505 Airport Thruway. High Pines Outfitters, which sells outdoor lifestyle brands, and the Greater Columbus Georgia Chamber of Commerce (GCGCC) held a ribbon cutting on Friday to celebrate the store opening. According to GCGCC Partnership Development Specialist Debbie Seeley, it had a soft opening on […]
Columbus speakers honor fallen law enforcement officers at annual memorial
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Each year, the Columbus Police Department (CPD) hosts the Columbus Against Drugs Inc. (C.A.D. Inc.) Fallen Officers Memorial to honor law enforcement officers who have fallen in the line of duty. This year, it was held on Thursday in front of the Columbus City Services Center. Various law enforcement officers, their families, elected […]
wrbl.com
Clubview Elementary teacher wins One Class At A Time
Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)- A teacher known for her cool personality and calm demeanor is our newest One Class At A Time winner. Rachel Jamison is what you can describe as a “cool teacher” building lessons that cater to her students needs. Colleagues describe her as a “hardworking individual that genuinely loves her job and cares for her students”. Jamison is excited for the school year and is happy to receive the $600 grant for her students.
Hypothermia risk increasing for homeless people in Chattahoochee Valley, SafeHouse Ministries ready to help
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — It is nearing the time of year when hypothermia becomes a significant risk to homeless people in the Chattahoochee Valley, according to SafeHouse Ministries Manager Drew Johnson. The months to worry about, he said, are early November until around March. “We open up when it gets down to the 20s, around 28 […]
3 elementary school students dead in fatal Georgia car accident
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Three elementary school students with the Muscogee County School District died after a fatal car accident on Oct. 19. According to the Muscogee County School District, the students attended Dorothy Height Elementary School. The children were six, eight and nine years old. The children were traveling with their parents in LeFore […]
WTVM
Drug Take-Back event to be held in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office and Columbus Health Department will host a DEA National Prescription Take-Back event on Oct. 29. This event will be on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Columbus Health Department, located at 5601 Veterans Parkway. Participants can drive...
WTVM
Uptown Columbus businesses to host first Cars on Broadway event
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Uptown Columbus’ first Cars on Broadway event is coming this Saturday. The event will be held on the 1100 block on Broadway, starting at 2 p.m. on Oct. 22. Eventgoers should expect a mix of unique and exciting cars and family fun. Participants in the...
Trick or Treat: When and where in the Chattahoochee Valley area
(WRBL) — Halloween of 2022 is coming up quickly. Not sure when and where to take your kids trick-or-treating? News 3 has you covered. Columbus, Ga.Monday, Oct. 315 p.m. to 7 p.m. (Eastern) Phenix City, Ala.Monday, Oct. 316 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Eastern) Smiths Station, Ala.Monday, Oct. 315:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Eastern) Opelika, Ala.Monday, […]
WSFA
Sheriff recalls life-threatening childhood Halloween experience
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - What can easily be seen as a holiday for children to dress in costume and indulge in sweets can turn dangerous in seconds. Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson said he was six years old when he went to a trick-or-treat fair with his mom that had one rule: don’t eat or take any candy.
wfxl.com
Georgia Southwestern State University named “Best Place to Work”
This marks the second year in a row GSW has received the award of best place to work in Sumter County. GSW President, Neal Weaver says “we are extremely proud of the culture we have here at Georgia Southwestern and our greatest asset is our people. They work hard every day to make sure everyone has a great campus experience. If you ask anyone what makes GSW special, they’ll tell you it’s the family atmosphere, the sense of community, and the friendly environment - all a direct reflection of GSW’s people.”
Opelika-Auburn News
Dothan athletics director: ‘We do not comment on personnel issues’ after coach seen throwing down volunteer staffer at Opelika game
An incident on the sidelines involving Dothan High head football coach Jed Kennedy throwing a volunteer staff member to the ground during Friday night’s game against Opelika is getting a lot of social media attention, including some calling for the coach to be fired. Dothan athletics director Jessica Noble...
Opelika-Auburn News
Candlelight vigil for Aniah Blanchard set for Sunday on Samford Lawn on anniversary of her death
A candlelight vigil will be held Sunday at Auburn University to honor the life of Aniah Blanchard. Police investigators say the 19-year-old Southern Union State Community College student was abducted from a Chevron gas station on South College Street in Auburn and murdered on that day three years ago. Since...
Columbus: Woman dead in automotive accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, driver charged with DUI
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A woman died following an automotive crash on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd at Sheppard Dr., according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan. The accident initially happened around 7:35 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9. Jennifer Durham, 64, sustained life-threatening injuries when another driver traveling down the wrong side of the roadway […]
Five alleged gang members indicted in connection to murder of Columbus man in June 2021
Five alleged gang members operating in the Muscogee County area have been indicted on dozens of charges by the Georgia Attorney General's Office in connection to the shooting of a Columbus man in June 2021.
Former Animal Farm co-owner denied bond in restroom cameras case; nine to ten new victims revealed to have come forward at hearing
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The former co-owner of a popular Columbus restaurant who is facing charges of illegal surveillance in the establishment’s restrooms appeared in court Thursday afternoon, for a bond hearing. Earlier in the month, on Oct. 10, 2022, the attorney for 37-year-old Dennis Cleveland Thompson, former co-owner of Animal Farm restaurant, filed a […]
WTVM
New Burlington location to open October 29
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Burlington Stores is opening a new location in Columbus. The new store will be located at 5555 Whittlesey Blvd., Suite 2300. The new store is a relocation of the store previously located on Airport Thruway. The new store will allow shoppers to enjoy more deals, steals,...
Man gets life in prison for trying to drown mom in bathtub days before Christmas
A man who attempted to drown his mother in a bathtub in her Meriwether County home days before Christmas in 2020 will be...
opelikaobserver.com
A Fall Octoberfest for All
Touted as the state’s largest event of its kind, the city of Auburn hosted its annual Octoberfest celebration Saturday, Oct. 15, at Ag Heritage Park. The event featured more than 60 breweries and several activities and live performance throughout the day.
wtvy.com
Eufaula @ Early County | 2022 Week 9
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 9 matchup, as Eufaula takes on Early County. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
