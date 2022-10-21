ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Opelika-Auburn News

Heritage Baptist Church to open new location soon in Opelika

After spending 15 years worshiping in temporary locations around Opelika, Heritage Baptist Church is making plans to open a permanent home next spring. The church is in the process of constructing a new building on S Fox Run Parkway next to RV Roadway of Opelika. “This will be our first...
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

New Columbus outdoor lifestyle clothing store celebrated with ribbon cutting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — There’s a new clothing store in town at 2505 Airport Thruway. High Pines Outfitters, which sells outdoor lifestyle brands, and the Greater Columbus Georgia Chamber of Commerce (GCGCC) held a ribbon cutting on Friday to celebrate the store opening. According to GCGCC Partnership Development Specialist Debbie Seeley, it had a soft opening on […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus speakers honor fallen law enforcement officers at annual memorial

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Each year, the Columbus Police Department (CPD) hosts the Columbus Against Drugs Inc. (C.A.D. Inc.) Fallen Officers Memorial to honor law enforcement officers who have fallen in the line of duty. This year, it was held on Thursday in front of the Columbus City Services Center. Various law enforcement officers, their families, elected […]
COLUMBUS, GA
wrbl.com

Clubview Elementary teacher wins One Class At A Time

Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)- A teacher known for her cool personality and calm demeanor is our newest One Class At A Time winner. Rachel Jamison is what you can describe as a “cool teacher” building lessons that cater to her students needs. Colleagues describe her as a “hardworking individual that genuinely loves her job and cares for her students”. Jamison is excited for the school year and is happy to receive the $600 grant for her students.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Hypothermia risk increasing for homeless people in Chattahoochee Valley, SafeHouse Ministries ready to help

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — It is nearing the time of year when hypothermia becomes a significant risk to homeless people in the Chattahoochee Valley, according to SafeHouse Ministries Manager Drew Johnson. The months to worry about, he said, are early November until around March. “We open up when it gets down to the 20s, around 28 […]
CHATTAHOOCHEE COUNTY, GA
WBTW News13

3 elementary school students dead in fatal Georgia car accident

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Three elementary school students with the Muscogee County School District died after a fatal car accident on Oct. 19. According to the Muscogee County School District, the students attended Dorothy Height Elementary School. The children were six, eight and nine years old. The children were traveling with their parents in LeFore […]
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
WTVM

Drug Take-Back event to be held in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office and Columbus Health Department will host a DEA National Prescription Take-Back event on Oct. 29. This event will be on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Columbus Health Department, located at 5601 Veterans Parkway. Participants can drive...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Uptown Columbus businesses to host first Cars on Broadway event

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Uptown Columbus’ first Cars on Broadway event is coming this Saturday. The event will be held on the 1100 block on Broadway, starting at 2 p.m. on Oct. 22. Eventgoers should expect a mix of unique and exciting cars and family fun. Participants in the...
COLUMBUS, GA
WSFA

Sheriff recalls life-threatening childhood Halloween experience

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - What can easily be seen as a holiday for children to dress in costume and indulge in sweets can turn dangerous in seconds. Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson said he was six years old when he went to a trick-or-treat fair with his mom that had one rule: don’t eat or take any candy.
wfxl.com

Georgia Southwestern State University named “Best Place to Work”

This marks the second year in a row GSW has received the award of best place to work in Sumter County. GSW President, Neal Weaver says “we are extremely proud of the culture we have here at Georgia Southwestern and our greatest asset is our people. They work hard every day to make sure everyone has a great campus experience. If you ask anyone what makes GSW special, they’ll tell you it’s the family atmosphere, the sense of community, and the friendly environment - all a direct reflection of GSW’s people.”
AMERICUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus: Woman dead in automotive accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, driver charged with DUI

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A woman died following an automotive crash on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd at Sheppard Dr., according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan. The accident initially happened around 7:35 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9. Jennifer Durham, 64, sustained life-threatening injuries when another driver traveling down the wrong side of the roadway […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Former Animal Farm co-owner denied bond in restroom cameras case; nine to ten new victims revealed to have come forward at hearing

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The former co-owner of a popular Columbus restaurant who is facing charges of illegal surveillance in the establishment’s restrooms appeared in court Thursday afternoon, for a bond hearing. Earlier in the month, on Oct. 10, 2022, the attorney for 37-year-old Dennis Cleveland Thompson, former co-owner of Animal Farm restaurant, filed a […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

New Burlington location to open October 29

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Burlington Stores is opening a new location in Columbus. The new store will be located at 5555 Whittlesey Blvd., Suite 2300. The new store is a relocation of the store previously located on Airport Thruway. The new store will allow shoppers to enjoy more deals, steals,...
COLUMBUS, GA
opelikaobserver.com

A Fall Octoberfest for All

Touted as the state’s largest event of its kind, the city of Auburn hosted its annual Octoberfest celebration Saturday, Oct. 15, at Ag Heritage Park. The event featured more than 60 breweries and several activities and live performance throughout the day.
AUBURN, AL
wtvy.com

Eufaula @ Early County | 2022 Week 9

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 9 matchup, as Eufaula takes on Early County. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
EUFAULA, AL

