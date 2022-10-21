Read full article on original website
KTBS
Feds to send money to help pay utility bills
WASHINGTON – Tens of thousands of low-income, disabled and senior households across Louisiana can’t pay their electric bills and the program that keeps them from having their power turned off ran out of money last month. But the U.S. Congress is sending Louisiana about $12.87 million. The Louisiana...
Girl Scouts of the USA Receives Largest Single Donation in Over 100 Years, Thanks to Mackenzie Scott
The record-breaking donation will help make up for lost funding during the pandemic.
WECT
American Legion informs veterans about PACT Act
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - There was an informational meeting Saturday at the Wilmington American Legion that invited veterans to learn about a new law that may change their lives. In August, President Joe Biden signed the bipartisan PACT Act, marking the most significant expansion of Veterans Affairs health care in...
MedicalXpress
What happens when patients can choose concurrent dialysis and hospice care
Today, patients utilizing their Medicare Hospice Benefits with end-stage kidney disease (ESKD) are forced to make the traumatic choice between continuing dialysis or enrolling in hospice. The Veterans Health Administration (VA), when compared to Medicare, has far more liberal criteria for hospice eligibility; whether such criteria improve access to concurrent...
How Does Health Insurance Work?
Health insurance is a legal agreement that commits an insurer to covering all or a portion of a person's medical costs in return for a regular premium. According to Molly Moore, co-founder and chief health plan officer at health insurance start-up Decent, "it's to keep you from reaching financial ruin should you run into an emergency." She explains that some people get health insurance because they are aware of lingering medical problems that need to be addressed, while others do it out of fear of an unforeseeable future event.
More calls to 988 National Suicide Hotline increases demand for volunteers
MARIN COUNTY -- An important lifeline for those struggling with depression or thoughts of harming themselves was made easier to use last July when the National Suicide Hotline switched from a 12-digit number to three digits: 988.Since that switch, call volume has gone up 45%. The calls are dispatched to local offices, which are now in need of more volunteers.The 988 nationwide suicide and crisis lifeline relies on a network of agencies, including one non-profit providing mental health services in the Bay Area. JD Schramm doesn't need his journal to recount what happened nearly 20 years ago. "I can't wait to start...
Group aims to ease transitions in military spouse careers
One problem military spouses face is being able to continue in their own careers, in part, because of the frequent transfers to different states. Now, a group is working to make those career transitions easier for military spouses.
Second Annual CoreGiving Day Unites 2,100 Volunteers to Fight Childhood Hunger
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 20, 2022-- CoreGiving, a nonprofit organization dedicated to fighting childhood hunger across the U.S., hosted its second annual CoreGiving Day on October 13. This year’s event saw more than 2,100 employees from Blackstone and 14 of its real estate portfolio companies volunteer at food banks around the country, donating more than 17,000 hours to provide over 650,000 meals across 40 cities and more than 50 nonprofit organizations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221020006076/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
mcknightsseniorliving.com
HHS: $13 million investment in nurse education is ‘key pillar’ to improving SNFs
The US Department of Health and Human Services’ plan to spend $13 million on nursing education and training is “a key pillar of President Biden’s action plan to improve the safety and quality of care in the nation’s nursing homes,” the department said Friday. “Nurses...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
‘Staffing and labor challenges do persist,’ provider survey finds
Nine percent of long-term care providers responding to the latest executive survey by the National Investment Center for Seniors Housing & Care said they continue to experience “severe” staffing shortages, and 72% said they still are experiencing “moderate” ones. A total of 58 providers participated in...
‘Food banks saved my skin’: On the front line of the cost of living crisis as demand soars
There can be few among us who have yet to be impacted by the cost of living crisis, as millions of Britons are forced to make difficult choices every day about what to spend their money on. In increasing numbers, struggling households are turning to food banks for help as grocery bills continue to soar. The Independent has been visiting food banks this week, to speak to people who see them as an essential lifeline in difficult times. Once Gary has paid his monthly energy bills and rent, he is left with about £20 every fortnight. For him,...
seniorresource.com
Tips and Tools for Family Caregivers
Can you recommend any resources that offer help to family caregivers? I’ve been taking care of my 86-year-old mother and could use some help. Caring for an aging parent or other loved one over a period of time can be very challenging both physically and mentally. Fortunately, there are a number of tips and services you can turn to that can help lighten the load. Here are several to consider.
News-Medical.net
Study examines the frequency of concurrent hospice and dialysis care among veterans with ESKD
Today, patients utilizing their Medicare Hospice Benefits with end-stage kidney disease (ESKD) are forced to make the traumatic choice between continuing dialysis or enrolling in hospice. The Veterans Health Administration (VA), when compared to Medicare, has far more liberal criteria for hospice eligibility; whether such criteria improve access to concurrent dialysis and hospice care for ESKD patients was unknown prior to a recent study by researchers at Brigham and Women's Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system.
thebossmagazine.com
4 Ways To Support Your Local Cancer Organization
Supporting a cause that’s close to your heart can be a great deal of work – in addition to giving you the opportunity to pay it forward and contribute to something that has tremendous impact on the world, you’re also committing to the time, effort and money it takes to be all-in.
physiciansweekly.com
EOL Costs of Cancer Patients With ADRD in the U.S.
End-of-life (EOL) care is a significant consumer of healthcare resources, particularly for elderly cancer patients. The EOL treatment of these individuals is made more difficult by their diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias (ADRD). For a study, researchers sought to compare Medicare spending between beneficiaries with cancer and ADRD and those without ADRD during the EOL (last 12 months of life).
Next Avenue
One Way to Help Family Caregivers: Caregiving Navigators
These experts are beginning to help families suddenly needing help wading through the thicket of long-term care. It generally starts with a crisis: Your parent shows signs of dementia…or is about to be discharged from a serious hospital stay…or requires help with daily activities of living. What do you do? Where do you turn?
