Home prices will fall in half of the US next year, and places like California will be hit hardest, a top economist warns
Home prices will fall in half the US in 2023, said the National Association of Realtors' chief economist. Lawrence Yun, who spoke at a real-estate conference, predicted 0% home-price growth next year. He forecast prices will rise in about half of American markets and decline in the other half. Home...
Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October
When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts. Food Stamps: What is...
There's Finally Some Good News for Renters Sick of Rising Prices
Renters are finally catching a break after almost two years of non-stop price increases and record-high costs — but don't plan on throwing a goodbye party for your roommates anytime soon. Several new studies show that rent prices either fell slightly or remained flat at the end of the...
Workers who switched jobs during the ‘Great Resignation’ are now worried about keeping their new ones
Americans who changed employers during the pandemic are worried about losing their new jobs. Many may have also traded in their job security. Nearly 40% of working Americans changed jobs sometime over the past two years, according to a recent poll by Marist, with many taking advantage of the pandemic’s hot labor market to search for better wages and perks.
Nearly half of CEOs would like to mandate workers back to the office. Here’s the one holdup
To find out, Fortune ran a new CEO survey, conducted in collaboration with Deloitte. We invited the top executive at Fortune 500 companies, Fortune Global 500 companies, and some members of our global Fortune community to participate. In total, 121 CEOs representing more than 15 industries responded to the survey....
Mortgage rates will fall to 5.4% as a recession is likely to hit the US economy in 2023, Mortgage Bankers Association says
As the economy slows with a looming recession next year, mortgage rates will fall from their near-7% levels, per the Mortgage Bankers Association.
Americans want holiday work, but big retailers like Macy's are cutting back hiring plans amid inflation and recession fears
People looking for an extra holiday paycheck are ready lining up for seasonal work. This year, economists say companies are hesitant to bring on more workers amid inflation and recession fears. Warehouse and driver jobs will be the most in demand, ZipRecruiter found. It's holiday hiring time with various postings...
66% of American workers are worse off financially than a year ago due to inflation, report finds
As the cost of living keeps rising, more Americans are struggling financially. Now, two-thirds of adults say they are worse off than they were just one year ago, according to a recent report. Nearly 1 in 3 workers, including those earning more than $100,000, run out of money before payday.
Fewer Americans apply for jobless benefits last week
WASHINGTON — (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell last week and remains historically low even as the U.S. economy slows in the midst of decades-high inflation. Jobless claims for the week ending Oct. 15 declined by 12,000 to 214,000 from 226,000 last week,...
U.S. home prices could fall as much as 20% next year
Home prices have plunged during the second half of 2022 with demand for residential real estate cooling off in a number cities across the U.S. Prices could continue to fall by as much as 20% next year as mortgage rates climb and the housing market normalizes in wake of the pandemic, according to a noted Wall Street economist.Ian Shepherdson, chief economist with Pantheon Macroeconomics, said in a report last week that tumbling demand for homes amid sharply rising mortgage rates is weighing heavily on housing prices. "[W]e expect home sales to keep falling until early next year. By that point, sales will have...
Hiring reaches a turning point: Should bosses hire now or see if a recession hits the economy?
As the economy slows, some firms are scaling back hiring or cutting workers while others add staff. How are they deciding?
States Whose Economies Are Failing vs. States Whose Economies Are Thriving
The swiftness with which the coronavirus pandemic wiped out the U.S. economy in early 2020 was breathtaking. Seemingly overnight, the U.S. unemployment rate shot up to an all-time record of 14.7% in...
Mortgage rates have more than doubled over the last year — and could keep climbing
Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates inched up this week ahead of another expected rate increase by the Federal Reserve when it meets early next month. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the key 30-year rate ticked up this week to 6.94% from 6.92% last week. Last year at this time, the rate was 3.09%.
Existing-Home Sales Fall For 8th Straight Month
National Association of Realtors says inventory also fell. Existing-home sales fell for the eighth consecutive month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.71 million. The median existing-home sales price increased to $384,800, up 8.4% from one year ago. Inventory of unsold existing homes declined for the second straight month...
