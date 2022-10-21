Read full article on original website
WacoTrib.com
Brice Cherry: Bears' homecoming performance took alums on a time-traveling journey
Homecoming serves as a gift for all the returning alums, allowing them to reminisce and reflect on the old days. Dave Aranda’s Baylor Bears allowed the alums to do just that as they presented a window into the past in their 35-23 homecoming win over Kansas on Saturday at sun-splashed, wind-swept McLane Stadium. This was a game that hearkened back to all manner of Baylor eras.
baylorlariat.com
Yes, I do know Baylor is Christian; I’m not
I haven’t complained about taking religious classes at Baylor, but I know it’s incredibly difficult for some people. On Oct. 18, The Baylor Lariat Editorial Board published the following editorial: “Don’t be shocked by your Christian university making you take Christian courses.”. If you didn’t get...
College Football World Reacts To Steve Sarkisian Controversy News
University of Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian received criticism following Saturday's 41-34 loss to Oklahoma State, but not all of it was directed at the Longhorns' play on the field. In addition to questions related to the team blowing a 34-24 lead heading into the fourth quarter, Sarkisian was ...
baylorbears.com
FB Heads to Lubbock to Face Texas Tech
WACO, Texas – The Baylor Bears will open a two-game road swing, traveling to face Texas Tech on Saturday in Lubbock in a game that will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2 at Jones AT&T Stadium. The game will be called by Clay Matvik (play-by-play), Rocky Boiman (analyst) and...
Texas Tech vs Baylor is Officially a Blackout
Texas Tech football is 14-12 while wearing all black since 2009. On Saturday, they'll have the chance to move to 15-12 this weekend against Baylor because the Red Raiders are having themselves a good old-fashioned blackout. The Red Raiders will also be looking to stay undefeated at home after beating...
KWTX
Woman loses wedding ring at Baylor Homecoming Parade
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A local woman is asking for help after she lost her wedding ring at the Baylor University Homecoming Parade Saturday morning. Tina Wilson, who has been married to her husband for six years, says she lost her wedding ring throwing candy off of the Central Texas Helping Hands float.
Want the Best Buffet in Texas? Head to Austin
Yelp has become one of the biggest, and one of the most trusted, apps out there when it comes to restaurants. Yelp is a great place to check out if you're looking for pizza, or a new favorite place to try out. And now, if you are looking to hit up a buffet while driving through the Lone Star state then you'll want to head to Austin for the best buffet in Texas.
These three roads are the deadliest in Texas
Sadly on average, 11 people die daily due to crashing on a Texan road. There hasn't been a day in over 21 years without at least one fatality. Many of these are entirely avoidable, as 25% of fatal accidents were drunk driving-related.
WacoTrib.com
Steel frame rises on Baylor basketball complex; garage-hotel tower to follow
The steel frame for Baylor University’s $213 million basketball complex on the Brazos River reached skyward this week as the university welcomed alumni to town for homecoming. Now the race is on to finish it in time for Big 12 conference play in January 2024. Baylor officials said the...
Stay Alert: Copperas Cove, Texas ISD Warning Of New Threat Trend
Bullying is something that we all at one point have experienced at our lives. It's not a fun experience to go through. All of us can remember a point in our lives that we remember not because it was a fun memory, but because we were bullied for reasons unknown.
BLOG: Severe storms, tornado in Central Texas Monday night
A 2 out of 5 “slight risk” of severe weather is in place across much of the area, with quarter-size hail, 60+ mph thunderstorm wind gusts, and even an isolated tornado is possible.
Warning Notice! Belton Texas Has Been Ordered To Boil Water
UPDATE Saturday, October 22, 11:52 AM: City of Belton spokesman Paul Romer reports that the precautionary boil notice has been lifted. Belton, Texas please don’t hate me for this, because I know I hate writing annoying articles but this one is necessary. A boil water notice has been issued for neighborhoods in Belton unfortunately the notices are in response to repair on a Repsher Watermain.
WacoTrib.com
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for October 21
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald.
coveleaderpress.com
Tree planted at Fairview/Jewell Elementary in memory of Diana Gunnels
Friends, family, and CCISD staff members gathered to remember and honor Diana Gunnels. Gunnels worked for almost 30 years with the Copperas Cove Independent School District as a paraprofessional before succumbing to cancer and passing May 28, 2022. On Wednesday at 3:45 p.m., a dedication and memorial were held at Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary School which they held near the burr oak tree planted in her honor.
coveleaderpress.com
Cadence Church in Copperas Cove Hosting Women’s Conference Oct. 28-29
Keynote Speaker Angela Aja, breakout sessions on variety of topics. Cadence Church is hosting its second annual women’s conference, TogetHER Soar, on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 28 and 29. Cadence Church is located next to Dollar Tree, at 815 E. Business 190 in Copperas Cove. The conference is free...
dallasexpress.com
Game Warden Seek Deer Poacher Near Lake
A Texas Game Warden has asked for the public to help identify the suspect in illegal poaching carried out at a Texas lake last week. The McLennan County Game Warden said a surveillance video shows a silver Ford F-150 driving from the scene after someone inside the vehicle shot two white-tailed deer at the Lake Waco marina, KWTX reported.
fox44news.com
Luncheon to honor military, veterans, first responders
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – An annual tradition honoring Central Texas military, veterans, and first responders is returning to the Mayborn Convention Center. The Temple Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the 38th annual Military & First Responder Salute: An American Celebration this Tuesday, from 11:15 a.m. until 1 p.m. The event is presented by the American Legion Post #133 and H-E-B.
WacoTrib.com
Hotels, more restaurants planned near Waco's Cinemark movie theater
NewQuest Properties continues to find missing parts for Cottonwood Creek Market, with new commitments from two hotels and three dining spots at the multiphase development at New Road and Interstate 35. A Dallas-based hotel developer has signed a deal on 6 acres directly behind the 14-screen Cinemark movie theater. It...
Need a thrill? Here’s 7 haunted places in Texas you can visit
The thought of visiting a haunted location, with its deathly air and eerie dark vibe, can be enticing to someone and completely bone-chilling to another.
fox44news.com
Overnight storm leaves numerous local power outages
CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX44) – Overnight storms with high straight line winds have resulted in numerous power outages throughout Central Texas. ONCOR’s outage reporting system indicates most of these outages are in individual neighborhoods or areas of town – rather than wide spread outages. Around 1,100 customers in...
