ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Copperas Cove, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WacoTrib.com

Brice Cherry: Bears' homecoming performance took alums on a time-traveling journey

Homecoming serves as a gift for all the returning alums, allowing them to reminisce and reflect on the old days. Dave Aranda’s Baylor Bears allowed the alums to do just that as they presented a window into the past in their 35-23 homecoming win over Kansas on Saturday at sun-splashed, wind-swept McLane Stadium. This was a game that hearkened back to all manner of Baylor eras.
WACO, TX
baylorlariat.com

Yes, I do know Baylor is Christian; I’m not

I haven’t complained about taking religious classes at Baylor, but I know it’s incredibly difficult for some people. On Oct. 18, The Baylor Lariat Editorial Board published the following editorial: “Don’t be shocked by your Christian university making you take Christian courses.”. If you didn’t get...
WACO, TX
baylorbears.com

FB Heads to Lubbock to Face Texas Tech

WACO, Texas – The Baylor Bears will open a two-game road swing, traveling to face Texas Tech on Saturday in Lubbock in a game that will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2 at Jones AT&T Stadium. The game will be called by Clay Matvik (play-by-play), Rocky Boiman (analyst) and...
WACO, TX
FMX 94.5

Texas Tech vs Baylor is Officially a Blackout

Texas Tech football is 14-12 while wearing all black since 2009. On Saturday, they'll have the chance to move to 15-12 this weekend against Baylor because the Red Raiders are having themselves a good old-fashioned blackout. The Red Raiders will also be looking to stay undefeated at home after beating...
LUBBOCK, TX
KWTX

Woman loses wedding ring at Baylor Homecoming Parade

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A local woman is asking for help after she lost her wedding ring at the Baylor University Homecoming Parade Saturday morning. Tina Wilson, who has been married to her husband for six years, says she lost her wedding ring throwing candy off of the Central Texas Helping Hands float.
WACO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Want the Best Buffet in Texas? Head to Austin

Yelp has become one of the biggest, and one of the most trusted, apps out there when it comes to restaurants. Yelp is a great place to check out if you're looking for pizza, or a new favorite place to try out. And now, if you are looking to hit up a buffet while driving through the Lone Star state then you'll want to head to Austin for the best buffet in Texas.
AUSTIN, TX
US105

Warning Notice! Belton Texas Has Been Ordered To Boil Water

UPDATE Saturday, October 22, 11:52 AM: City of Belton spokesman Paul Romer reports that the precautionary boil notice has been lifted. Belton, Texas please don’t hate me for this, because I know I hate writing annoying articles but this one is necessary. A boil water notice has been issued for neighborhoods in Belton unfortunately the notices are in response to repair on a Repsher Watermain.
BELTON, TX
coveleaderpress.com

Tree planted at Fairview/Jewell Elementary in memory of Diana Gunnels

Friends, family, and CCISD staff members gathered to remember and honor Diana Gunnels. Gunnels worked for almost 30 years with the Copperas Cove Independent School District as a paraprofessional before succumbing to cancer and passing May 28, 2022. On Wednesday at 3:45 p.m., a dedication and memorial were held at Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary School which they held near the burr oak tree planted in her honor.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
dallasexpress.com

Game Warden Seek Deer Poacher Near Lake

A Texas Game Warden has asked for the public to help identify the suspect in illegal poaching carried out at a Texas lake last week. The McLennan County Game Warden said a surveillance video shows a silver Ford F-150 driving from the scene after someone inside the vehicle shot two white-tailed deer at the Lake Waco marina, KWTX reported.
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Luncheon to honor military, veterans, first responders

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – An annual tradition honoring Central Texas military, veterans, and first responders is returning to the Mayborn Convention Center. The Temple Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the 38th annual Military & First Responder Salute: An American Celebration this Tuesday, from 11:15 a.m. until 1 p.m. The event is presented by the American Legion Post #133 and H-E-B.
TEMPLE, TX
WacoTrib.com

Hotels, more restaurants planned near Waco's Cinemark movie theater

NewQuest Properties continues to find missing parts for Cottonwood Creek Market, with new commitments from two hotels and three dining spots at the multiphase development at New Road and Interstate 35. A Dallas-based hotel developer has signed a deal on 6 acres directly behind the 14-screen Cinemark movie theater. It...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Overnight storm leaves numerous local power outages

CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX44) – Overnight storms with high straight line winds have resulted in numerous power outages throughout Central Texas. ONCOR’s outage reporting system indicates most of these outages are in individual neighborhoods or areas of town – rather than wide spread outages. Around 1,100 customers in...
WACO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy