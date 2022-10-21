Read full article on original website
Related
Opinion/Your Turn: 'A modern wonder': 4C's Wilkens Science Center advances STEM learning
Across our community, both at the K-12 school level and in higher education, we are many years into our collective efforts to prepare the next generation of well-educated and well-trained professionals in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). These efforts began years ago, through a groundswell of support responding to the growing needs of the local and global economy.
Poets and Quants
Meet the EPGP Class of 2023: Sipra Priyadarshinee, IIM Bangalore
“I am an energetic and driven individual who is always up for a challenge. I am a person with high EQ and have very strong beliefs and ethics system. I take solace in travelling and being amidst nature.”. Hometown: Cuttack, Odisha. Fun Fact About Yourself: I would rather not say...
EXCLUSIVE: FIT Marks Progress Updates at Social Justice Center
FIT is furthering its commitment to expanding education for all. On Monday, the college announced its first group of Social Justice Scholars and the appointment of Nicole Finigan Ndzibah as executive director of the Social Justice Center at FIT.More from WWDDiwali in New York PartySaint Sintra RTW Spring 2023Museum at FIT Honors Maria Grazia Chiuri With 2022 Couture Council Award for Artistry of Fashion FIT’s Social Justice Center launched in December 2021 — with the financial aid of partners PVH Corp., Capri Holdings Limited and Tapestry Inc. — to support social equity for students of color pursuing degrees in creative industries. As...
insightscare.com
Daniel Taddese: Leading Healthcare by Engaging, Enabling, and Supporting People
The contours of life take one on a journey of discovering the true self and empowering that individual with a purpose. This goal could range from anything and everything that makes one invest a major part of their lives in achieving it. With right amounts of hard work plus other essential elements, an aspirant is morphed into a visionary leader.
The Tab
Opinion: Taking a learning space away from your peers isn’t the activism you think it is
Last week, a group of Edinburgh Uni students “reclaimed” Gordon Aikman Lecture Theatre to “run a week of education for liberation” on various causes including anti-colonialism, climate change, justice for Palestine, and anti-monarchy to name a few. They claimed to have taken the space in an...
shiftedmag.com
Social Inclusion and Empowerment for Disabled Youth
If you are a perfectly healthy and normal person, you mostly cannot imagine the financial, psychological, and emotional ramifications a disabled person has to go through in their life. The pain of facing problems in doing the most basic activities of everyday life is not something that many of us can understand. The least we can do for these people is to not disempower them by discriminating against them or passing hurtful remarks. If we want to carve a better path for our future generations, we must empower people with disabilities by influencing their local decision process, supporting and being a part of the services, they need.
usatales.com
What career options are available with an Associate of Arts degree?
An Associate of Arts (AA) degree is a program that provides students with an academic grounding in a range of subjects with the aim of them then moving onto a bachelor’s degree in a specialized area or entering the workforce. As associate degrees can be completed within two years, they are a perfect entry point for undergraduates who are unsure of the exact direction they want to take in their careers but have a passion or strong interest in the arts.
Comments / 0