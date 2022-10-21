Black-owned fashion brand Telfar is raising the stakes when it comes to bag resale market value. According to Rebag’s 2022 Clair report, the Telfar Clemons-helmed collection has surpassed legacy luxury brands in average value retention. “For the first time, [Telfar’s] average value retention on the secondary market exceeds all legacy brands, including Hermès,” states the report released on Tuesday (Oct. 18). The consumer-first resource details market value and trend shifts for luxury accessories within a year. It also gives insight into the best investment pieces, economic predictions, and the biggest collaborations of today. More from VIBE.comBeyoncé Becomes The Latest Celeb To Rock A Telfar...

