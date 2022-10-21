ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Telfar Bags Are Retaining More Value Than Hermès

If you’re still holding out (and saving up) for a Birkin, the Bushwick Birkin just might be more worth your while. Luxury resale site Rebag just released its third Clair report, which identifies emerging and shifting pricing and brand value trends. In what might be its most surprising finding this year, it reports that Telfar, technically a contemporary brand, exceeded all legacy brands as far as value retention is concerned, including Hermès.
Good American Launches Compression Denim Collection

Good American is expanding its denim range with an all-new compression system. Featuring new innovative fabrications designed to smooth and sculpt the body, the new range features three levels of compression. First up is Light, a delicately sculpting denim that smooths the body, followed by Super, which features adjustable front...
Telfar Bags Surpasses All Legacy Luxury Brands In Resale Market Value

Black-owned fashion brand Telfar is raising the stakes when it comes to bag resale market value. According to Rebag’s 2022 Clair report, the Telfar Clemons-helmed collection has surpassed legacy luxury brands in average value retention. “For the first time, [Telfar’s] average value retention on the secondary market exceeds all legacy brands, including Hermès,” states the report released on Tuesday (Oct. 18). The consumer-first resource details market value and trend shifts for luxury accessories within a year. It also gives insight into the best investment pieces, economic predictions, and the biggest collaborations of today. More from VIBE.comBeyoncé Becomes The Latest Celeb To Rock A Telfar...
Supreme x Vans Collab Gets Swarovski Crystals

A new Supreme x Vans collab is dropping soon. Supreme is one of the biggest streetwear brands in the entire world. They have collaborated with some of the largest brands, including the likes of Vans and even Swarovski. We mention these two brands specifically as Supreme has just teamed up with both of them for a special collection of Vans Old Skools.
8 Items To Never Buy at Dollar Stores

With inflation continuing to push us to our (bank) breaking point, we're getting desperate to find ways to save on everyday products. And so we're flocking to stores that promise hefty discounts...
Goodbye Forever! Costco Is Pulling These Beloved Items From Stores

Costco is one of the most iconic and nifty big box retailers to shop at, and their stores carry a wide variety of products that shoppers rave about online. As reported by Eat This, Not That! some of our favorite Costco items simply cannot last forever, and the warehouses use a method that many customers have deemed the “death star.”
The DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 5 “We The Best” Releases On November 28th

Towards the beginning of Spring, DJ Khaled and Jordan Brand unveiled a colorful range of Air Jordan 5s, all of which featured the artist’s signature motto: “We The Best.” And following quite a few months after the collaboration’s announcement, the two have finally revealed that the collection will be releasing on November 28th.
Mulberry Accents Touch On The Nike Air More Uptempo

As a fan-favorite of Nike Basketball’s “golden era,” the Air More Uptempo continues to be an important part of the brand’s lineup of products even 26 years after its debut. Recently, the Wilson Smith-designed silhouette emerged in a predominantly two-tone white and black ensemble. Pop art-inspired...
Lil' Kim Models In The New Fall '22 Mackage Campaign—See The Iconic Photos!

Lil' Kim is booked and busy. Besides her epic 2022 Hip Hop Awards performance, the Queen Bee is now starring in the Fall/Winter 2022 Mackage campaign. "Lil' Kim being a strong, independent woman who embraces bodycon fashion and is not afraid to stand out was the parallel we needed to introduce Mackage's first ever monogram collection," confirmed Tanya Golesic, CEO. "Her iconic looks have influenced so many throughout the '90s and continue to do so today."
This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ for Thinning Hair Thanks to the ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ — Get It for Only $9 Today

Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand typically costs just between $14 to $32 based on the size. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect online reviews onsite from happy shoppers. However, now, you...

